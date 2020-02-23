Kadmon : Corporate Presentation

This presentation contains "forward‐looking" statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward‐looking statements include information concerning the initiation, timing, progress and results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for any of its product candidates, and estimates regarding the Company's expenses, future revenues and future capital requirements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. There are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, filed pursuant to Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the SEC.
About Kadmon
Late-stagebiopharma company in New York, NY (NYSE: KDMN)
Therapeutic focus areas:
Immune and fibrotic diseases
Immuno-oncology(I-O)
Lead candidate: KD025, a small molecule ROCK2 inhibitor for chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD)
In-house Research
Clinical Pipeline
Commercial Operation
Kadmon Pipeline
Product
Indication
Status
Chronic Graft-Versus-Host
● Pivotal trial ongoing; study met primary endpoint at interim
analysis
KD025
Disease (cGVHD)
● 2020: NDA submission planned, subject to FDA feedback
(ROCK2 inhibitor)
Systemic Sclerosis
● Phase 2 clinical trial ongoing
KD033
(anti-PD-L1/IL-15
Immuno-oncology
● 1H 2020: Initiate clinical trial
fusion protein)
KD045
Fibrotic Diseases
● IND-enabling activities ongoing
(pan-ROCK inhibitor)
ROCK Inhibition and KD025
KD025: Lead Product Candidate
KD025, an Oral, Selective ROCK2 Inhibitor
Rho-associatedcoiled-coil kinase (ROCK) is a serine/threonine kinase
Mediates cell movement, shape, differentiation and function1
Two isoforms exist: ROCK1 and ROCK21
Kadmon research has helped define the role of ROCK in immune and fibrotic diseases
KD025: Oral ROCK2-selective inhibitor
>550 individuals have received KD025 in ongoing and completed studies
Well tolerated
FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for KD025 for cGVHD
Joint venture collaborations with BioNova (China) and Meiji (Japan) to develop and commercialize KD025
1Small GTPases. 2014; 5: e29846.
ROCK2 Plays Key Role in Immune Diseases
ROCK2 Inhibition Rebalances Immune Response to Treat Immune Dysfunction1,2
ROCK2 inhibition rebalances the immune system:
Downregulates pro-inflammatory Th17 cells
Increases regulatory T (Treg) cells
1Proc Natl Acad Sci, 2014;2Blood, 2016
7
ROCK is an Intracellular Integrator of Pro-Fibrotic Signals
ROCK Regulates Multiple Profibrotic Processes, Including Myofibroblast Activation
∙
ROCK is downstream of major
Myofibroblast Cell
pro-fibrotic mediators
Matrix stiffness
Stress fiber
∙
ROCK mediates stress fiber formation
formation
ROCK regulates transcription of
pro-fibrotic genes
ROCK
MKL1
MKL1
MKL1
CTGF
Am J Pathol. 2015 Apr;185(4):909-12.
KD025 in cGVHD
Pathophysiology of Chronic GVHD (cGVHD)
cGVHD is Driven by Immune Cells and Pro-inflammatory Cytokines
cGVHD involves both T cells and B cells
Overproduction of pro-inflammatoryIL-21 and IL-17 cytokines
Over-activationof T follicular helper (Tfh) cells and B cells, leading to over-production of antibodies
Deficiency of regulatory T (Treg) cells, leading to a lack of appropriate regulation of immune response
Blood. 2017 Jan 5;129(1):13-21
cGVHD: Significant Unmet Need
∙
cGVHD: common complication following allogeneic
cGVHD Affects Multiple Organs
hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT)
- Transplanted immune cells (graft) attack the patient's
cells (host)
- Leads to inflammation and fibrosis in multiple tissues
∙ Driven by over-activation of Tfh and B cells and
deficiency of Treg cells
∙
cGVHD: significant unmet need
- cGVHD prevalence: ~14,000 (U.S., 2017)1
- cGVHD incidence: ~5,200 (U.S., 2017)1
1Bachier, CR. et al. ASH Annual Meeting 2019, Abstract #2109. Epidemiology and Real-World Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease Post Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell
Transplantation: A U.S. Claims Analysis.
Rationale for KD025 in cGVHD
KD025 targets both immune and fibrotic pathophysiology of cGVHD
Preclinical data in sclerodermatous mouse model1
Study KD025-2082
Phase 2a study of KD025 showed an Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 65% with KD025 in cGVHD patients after 1-3 prior
lines of systemic therapy
KD025, a ROCK2-selective inhibitor
Data from this study led to:
FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for KD025 for the treatment of adult patients with cGVHD after failure of two or more lines of systemic therapy
Kadmon Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 17:38:01 UTC