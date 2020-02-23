Kadmon : Corporate Presentation

Log in
02/23/2020

Disclaimers

This presentation contains "forwardlooking" statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forwardlooking statements include information concerning the initiation, timing, progress and results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for any of its product candidates, and estimates regarding the Company's expenses, future revenues and future capital requirements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. There are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, filed pursuant to Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forwardlooking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform any of the forward-looking

statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

2

About Kadmon

  • Late-stagebiopharma company in New York, NY (NYSE: KDMN)
  • Therapeutic focus areas:
    • Immune and fibrotic diseases
    • Immuno-oncology(I-O)
  • Lead candidate: KD025, a small molecule ROCK2 inhibitor for chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD)

In-house Research

Clinical Pipeline

Commercial Operation

3

Kadmon Pipeline

Product

Indication

Status

Chronic Graft-Versus-Host

● Pivotal trial ongoing; study met primary endpoint at interim

analysis

KD025

Disease (cGVHD)

● 2020: NDA submission planned, subject to FDA feedback

(ROCK2 inhibitor)

Systemic Sclerosis

● Phase 2 clinical trial ongoing

KD033

(anti-PD-L1/IL-15

Immuno-oncology

● 1H 2020: Initiate clinical trial

fusion protein)

KD045

Fibrotic Diseases

● IND-enabling activities ongoing

(pan-ROCK inhibitor)

4

ROCK Inhibition and KD025

5

KD025: Lead Product Candidate

KD025, an Oral, Selective ROCK2 Inhibitor

  • Rho-associatedcoiled-coil kinase (ROCK) is a serine/threonine kinase
    • Mediates cell movement, shape, differentiation and function1
    • Two isoforms exist: ROCK1 and ROCK21
  • Kadmon research has helped define the role of ROCK in immune and fibrotic diseases
  • KD025: Oral ROCK2-selective inhibitor
    • >550 individuals have received KD025 in ongoing and completed studies
    • Well tolerated
  • FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for KD025 for cGVHD
  • Joint venture collaborations with BioNova (China) and Meiji (Japan) to develop and commercialize KD025

1Small GTPases. 2014; 5: e29846.

6

ROCK2 Plays Key Role in Immune Diseases

ROCK2 Inhibition Rebalances Immune Response to Treat Immune Dysfunction1,2

  • ROCK2 inhibition rebalances the immune system:
    • Downregulates pro-inflammatory Th17 cells
    • Increases regulatory T (Treg) cells

1Proc Natl Acad Sci, 2014; 2Blood, 2016

7

ROCK is an Intracellular Integrator of Pro-Fibrotic Signals

ROCK Regulates Multiple Profibrotic Processes, Including Myofibroblast Activation

ROCK is downstream of major

Myofibroblast Cell

pro-fibrotic mediators

Matrix stiffness

Stress fiber

ROCK mediates stress fiber formation

formation

  • ROCK regulates transcription of

pro-fibrotic genes

ROCK

MKL1

MKL1

MKL1

CTGF

Am J Pathol. 2015 Apr;185(4):909-12.

8

KD025 in cGVHD

9

Pathophysiology of Chronic GVHD (cGVHD)

cGVHD is Driven by Immune Cells and Pro-inflammatory Cytokines

  • cGVHD involves both T cells and B cells
    • Overproduction of pro-inflammatoryIL-21 and IL-17 cytokines
    • Over-activationof T follicular helper (Tfh) cells and B cells, leading to over-production of antibodies
    • Deficiency of regulatory T (Treg) cells, leading to a lack of appropriate regulation of immune response

Blood. 2017 Jan 5;129(1):13-21

10

cGVHD: Significant Unmet Need

cGVHD: common complication following allogeneic

cGVHD Affects Multiple Organs

hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT)

- Transplanted immune cells (graft) attack the patient's

cells (host)

- Leads to inflammation and fibrosis in multiple tissues

Driven by over-activation of Tfh and B cells and

deficiency of Treg cells

cGVHD: significant unmet need

- cGVHD prevalence: ~14,000 (U.S., 2017)1

- cGVHD incidence: ~5,200 (U.S., 2017)1

1Bachier, CR. et al. ASH Annual Meeting 2019, Abstract #2109. Epidemiology and Real-World Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease Post Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell

Transplantation: A U.S. Claims Analysis.

11

Rationale for KD025 in cGVHD

  • KD025 targets both immune and fibrotic pathophysiology of cGVHD
  • Preclinical data in sclerodermatous mouse model1
  • Study KD025-2082
  • Phase 2a study of KD025 showed an Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 65% with KD025 in cGVHD patients after 1-3 prior

lines of systemic therapy

KD025, a ROCK2-selective inhibitor

  • Data from this study led to:
    • FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for KD025 for the treatment of adult patients with cGVHD after failure of two or more lines of systemic therapy
    • KD025-213(The ROCKstar Study)3

1Blood. 2016 Apr 28;127(17):2144-54;2NCT02841995; 3NCT03640481

12

KD025-208

Phase 2a Clinical Trial of KD025 in cGVHD

13

KD025-208: Design and Key Endpoints

All data as of 30 June, 2019; Median duration of follow up: 24 months

Key Eligibility Criteria:

  • Adults with steroid- dependent or steroid- refractory cGVHD
  • Have persistent active cGVHD after at least 2 months of steroid therapy
  • 1-3prior lines of treatment for cGVHD
  • Receiving glucocorticoid therapy +/- calcineurin inhibitor therapy for cGVHD

Cohort 3:

KD025 400mg QD

(n=21)

Cohort 2:

KD025 200mg BID

(n=16)

Cohort 1:

KD025 200mg QD

(n=17)

Three cohorts enrolled sequentially,

following safety assessment of previous cohort

Key Endpoints:

  • ORR, per 2014 NIH criteria
  • Safety and tolerability of KD025 in patients with cGVHD
  • Duration of response (DOR)
  • Response by organ system
  • Changes in corticosteroid and calcineurin inhibitor dose

14

KD025-208: Demographics and Baseline Characteristics

  • 50% of patients had ≥4 organs affected
  • 65% of patients had received ≥2 prior lines of cGVHD therapy
  • 73% of patients were refractory to their prior line of therapy3

Demographics and Baseline Characteristics

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Cohort 3

(n=17)

(n=16)

(n=21)

Median age [years (range)]

50 (20-63)

55 (30-75)

46 (25-75)

Male (%)

76

56

57

Median time cGVHD diagnosis to study (months)

26

18

16

Organ Involvement

≥4 organs involved

8 (47)

10

(63)

9 (43)

Eyes

14

(82)

11

(69)

17

(81)

Skin

13

(76)

12

(75)

15

(71)

Mouth

13

(76)

11

(69)

11

(52)

Joints and fascia

11

(65)

11

(69)

12

(57)

Lungs

4

(24)

3

(19)

10

(48)

Upper GI

2

(12)

4

(25)

2 (10)

Esophagus

2

(12)

0

(0)

4

(19)

Lower GI

1

(6)

2

(13)

1

(5)

Liver

0

(0)

2

(13)

0

(0)

Severe cGVHD1

12

(71)

14

(88)

16

(76)

Prior Therapies2

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Cohort 3

(n=17)

(n=16)

(n=21)

Median prednisone dose at BL (mg/kg/day)

0.22

0.19

0.15

Prior lines of therapy

Median

3

2

2

≥2 prior lines of therapy [n (%)]

15

(88)

8 (50)

12 (57)

Refractory to prior line of therapy3

11/15

(73)

9/13 (69)

15/20 (75)

1Defined as at least 1 organ with NIH Activity Assessment score of 3, or lung score ≥2 at baseline

  1. ECP was not counted as a prior systemic therapy
  2. Status unknown for 6 subjects

15

KD025-208: Patient Disposition

Median Duration of Follow-Up: 24 months

Cohort 1

All treated patients

Median treatment

(n=17)

duration: 9 mos

14 off study

5 cGVHD progression

3 Relapse underlying disease

2 AEs

2 Investigator decision

1 Voluntary withdrawal

1 Noncompliance

3 patients ongoing

Median treatment

duration: 30 mos

Cohort 2

All treated patients

Median treatment

(n=16)

duration: 8 mos

14 off study

10 cGVHD progression

3 Voluntary withdrawal

1 Investigator decision

2 patients ongoing

Median treatment

duration: 26 mos

Cohort 3

All treated patients

Median treatment

(n=21)

duration: 9 mos

15 off study

5 cGVHD progression

3 Relapse underlying disease

3 Voluntary withdrawal

2 Death

1 Investigator decision

1 AE

6 patients ongoing

Median treatment

duration: 20 mos

16

KD025-208: Safety and Tolerability

  • AEs were overall consistent with those expected in cGVHD patients receiving corticosteroids
  • No apparent increased risk of infection
    - No CMV infection reported

Safety Overview, n (%)

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Cohort 3

ITT

(n=17)

(n=16)

(n=21)

(n=54)

Median months of treatment

8.5

7.5

9.0

8.4

Any Adverse Event (AE)

17

(100)

16

(100)

20

(95)

53

(98)

Grade 3/4 AE

9

(53)

10 (63)

14

(67)

33

(61)

SAE

5

(29)

6

(38)

12

(57)

23

(43)

Drug-related events (per investigator)

Any related AE

7

(41)

8

(50)

14

(67)

29

(54)

Related AE leading to discontinuation1

2

(12)

0

1

(5)

3

(6)

Related Grade ≥3 event

1 (6)

3

(19)

2 (10)

6 (11)

Any related SAE

0

0

0

0

On study deaths2

0

0

4 (19)

4

(7)

Commonly Reported AEs, n (%)

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Cohort 3

ITT

(n=17)

(n=16)

(n=21)

(n=54)

All Grade, in ≥30%

Upper respiratory tract infection

9 (53)

9 (56)

7 (33)

25

(46)

Diarrhea

6 (35)

5 (31)

7 (33)

18 (33)

Nausea

6 (35)

4 (25)

8 (38)

18

(33)

ALT / AST increased (SMQ Broad)

8 (47)

7 (44)

3 (14)

18 (33)

Fatigue

5 (29)

3 (19)

9 (43)

17

(32)

Dyspnea

3 (18)

6 (38)

7 (33)

16

(30)

Grade 3/4, in ≥5%

Dyspnea

1 (6)

2 (13)

4 (19)

7 (13)

ALT / AST increased (SMQ Broad)

2 (12)

2 (13)

0

4

(7)

Hyperglycemia

2 (12)

0

2 (10)

4

(7)

Hypoxia

1 (6)

1 (6)

2 (10)

4

(7)

Anemia

2 (12)

1 (6)

0

3

(6)

Lung Infection / Pneumonia

0

1 (6)

2 (10)

3

(6)

  1. Cohort 1: Headache; Diarrhea. Cohort 3: Fatigue
  2. Relapse of Leukemia; Lung infection; Cardiac arrest; cGVHD Progression. All considered not related to KD025

17

KD025-208: Overall Response Rate (ORR)

n

ORR

95% CI

mITT

54

65%

(51, 77)

200 mg QD

17

65%

(38, 86)

200 mg BID

16

69%

(41, 89)

400 mg QD

21

62%

(38, 82)

Responses observed across key subgroups

Refractory to prior line:

63%

• ≥2 Prior lines of therapy:

66%

Severe cGVHD:

60%

≥4 Organs involved:

70%

mITT (n=54)

200mg QD (n=17)

200mg BID (n=16)

400mg QD (n=21)

Refractory to prior line (n=35)

Not refractory to prior line (n=13)

≥2 Prior lines (n=35) 1 Prior line (n=19)

Severe cGVHD (n=42)

Non-severe cGVHD (n=12)

≥4 Organs involved (n=27) ≤3 Organs involved (n=27)

18

KD025-208: Time to Response

Amongst responders, 75% of responses occurred by week 8 assessment

4/35 responses occurred after 24 weeks of treatment with KD025

- Late responses included:

Lung at 67 weeks

Eye at 35 weeks

19

KD025-208: Duration of Response (DOR)

Kaplan-Meier median DOR of 35 weeks (8 months) in mITT responder population

51% of responders maintained a response for ≥ 20 weeks

DOR is determined from time of first documented response. Event:

Documented loss of response

Initiation of new systemic cGVHD therapy Death

Censoring:

Last documented response assessment

Number at risk: 35

26

17

16

13

10

8

4

20

KD025-208: Responses Across Organ Systems

  • Complete responses (CRs) observed in lower GI, upper GI, esophagus, joints/fascia, mouth, liver, eyes, skin
  • Partial responses (PRs) observed in lungs

Responder Population (n=35)

100%

100%

100%

90%

75%

CR

PR

Rate

80%

73%

70%

65%

Response

60%

17%

50%

45%

50%

100%

100%

64%

Overall

40%

75%

29%

30%

28%

25%

48%

50%

13%

20%

25%

10%

17%

17%

0%

9%

Lower GI

Upper GI

Esophagus Joints/Fascia

Mouth

Liver

Eyes

Skin

Lungs

n=2

n=6

n=4

n=22

n=23

n=2

n=29

n=24

n=12

21

KD025-208: Corticosteroid Dose Reductions

  • 19% of patients have completely discontinued corticosteroids
  • 67% achieved corticosteroid dose reductions
  • Median corticosteroid dose reduction: 50%
  • Corticosteroid dose reductions observed in responders and non-responders

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Cohort 3

n=17

n=16

n=21

Patients with corticosteroid dose reduction, n (%)

13 (76)

9 (56)

14 (67)

Median corticosteroid dose reduction

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Cohort 3

All Patients

63%

50%

50%

Responders

75% (n=11)

55% (n=11)

65% (n=13)

Non-Responders

21% (n=6)

33% (n=5)

0 (n=8)

22

KD025-208: Lee cGVHD Symptom Scale (LSS) Score

  • 35% of patients experienced clinically meaningful improvement (≥7 point reduction) on consecutive assessments
  • LSS improvements observed in responders and non-responders

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Cohort 3

n=17

n=16

n=21

Patients with improvement in LSS Score, %

59%

44%

52%

23

KD025-208: Failure Free Survival

54

Failure Free Survival (FFS)

  • Median: 11 months
  • Landmark:
    • 12-monthFFS: 47%
    • 24-monthFFS: 32%
  • 12-monthFFS with PR/CR: 22%
    • Estimated 15% in first-line cGVHD (Martin, 2017)1

Time to Next Treatment

  • Median: 14 months

Overall Survival

  • 24-monthOS: 83%

1Blood. 2017 Jul 20;130(3):360-367.

24

KD025-208: Conclusions

KD025 was Well Tolerated and Achieved Clinically Meaningful Outcomes

  • KD025 was well tolerated:
    • No apparent increased risk of infection observed
  • ORR of 65% across all three cohorts:
    • Responses observed across all key subgroups
    • Responses observed in all affected organ systems, including in organs with fibrotic disease
  • Durable and clinically meaningful outcomes:
    • Median DOR of 35 weeks amongst responders
    • 19% of patients were able to discontinue corticosteroids
    • 35% of patients experienced clinically meaningful improvement in LSS score on consecutive assessments
    • 1 year FFS: 47%
    • 2 year Overall Survival: 83%

25

KD025-213: Interim Analysis Results

Pivotal Clinical Trial of KD025 in cGVHD

26

KD025-213: Ongoing Pivotal Trial of KD025 in cGVHD

KD025-213 (ROCKstar): A Phase 2, Open-Label, Randomized, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of KD025 in Subjects With cGVHD After At Least 2 Prior Lines of Systemic Therapy

Key Eligibility Criteria

• Ages ≥12

KD025 200 mg QD

• 2-5 prior lines of

(n=63)

systemic therapy for

R

Treat to clinically

cGVHD

significant progression

  • Systemic therapy for

cGVHD is indicated

KD025 200 mg BID

Stratification Factors

(n=63)

  • Prior ibrutinib (Y/N)
  • Severe cGVHD (Y/N)

Primary Endpoint:

  • ORR, per 2014 NIH criteria

Key Secondary Endpoints:

  • Safety
  • Duration of response
  • Lee Symptom Score (QoL measurement)
  • Changes in corticosteroid and calcineurin inhibitor dose
  • FFS
  • OS

27

KD025-213: Statistical Analysis Plan

Primary Endpoint: ORR

Statistical significance is achieved if the lower bound of the 95% CI of ORR exceeds 30%

Timepoint

Status

Interim

2 months after completion of enrollment

Data cutoff date: 17 October, 2019

Analysis

1-sided alpha = 0.0025

Data presented at TCT, 23 February, 2020

Primary

6 months after completion of enrollment

Expected 2Q 2020

Analysis

Follow-up

12 months after completion of enrollment

Expected 4Q 2020

Analysis

28

KD025-213: Fully Enrolled in Less Than 10 Months

Number of Patients

140

120

100

80

60

40

  • Enrolled at 28 U.S. sites
  • First Patient In: Oct 2018; Last Patient In: Aug 2019

20

0

29

KD025-213: Advanced Patient Population

Demographics and Baseline Characteristics

Demographics

KD025 QD (n=66)

KD025 BID (n=66)

Overall (n=132)

Median age [years (range)]

53 (21-77)

57 (21-77)

56 (21-77)

Male (%)

64

50

57

Median prior lines of therapy

3

4

4

Median time from cGVHD diagnosis to enrollment (months)

25

30

28

* NIH Severe cGVHD [n (%)]

45 (68%)

42 (64%)

87 (66%)

Median prednisone dose (mg/kg/day)

0.2

0.2

0.2

≥4 Organs involved [n (%)]

34 (52%)

35 (53%)

69 (52%)

* Prior ibrutinib treatment

22 (33%)

23 (35%)

45 (34%)

Refractory to line prior to enrollment, excluding unknown / missing

81% (42/52)

65% (32/49)

73% (74/101)

* Stratification factor

30

KD025-213: Patient Disposition

Median Duration of Follow-Up: 5 months

KD025 QD

KD025 BID

All treated patients

Median treatment duration:

All treated patients

Median treatment duration:

(n=66)

4.5 mos

(n=66)

4.2 mos

22 Came off Study

23 Came off Study

6

Voluntary withdrawal

10 cGVHD progression

4

Investigator decision

4

Adverse event

4

Relapse underlying disease

4

Voluntary withdrawal

3

Adverse event

3

Investigator decision

2 cGVHD progression

1

Death

2 Death

1

Other

1

Other

44 patients ongoing

43 patients ongoing

31

KD025-213: Safety and Tolerability

  • AEs were overall consistent with those expected in cGVHD patients receiving corticosteroids and other immunosuppressants
  • No apparent increased risk of infection
    - No CMV reactivation

Safety Overview, n (%)

KD025 QD

KD025 BID

Overall

(n=66)

(n=66)

(n=132)

Median duration of treatment (months)

4.5

4.2

4.3

Any Adverse Event (AE)

64 (97)

61 (92)

125 (95)

Grade 3/4 AE

23

(35)

27

(41)

50

(38)

SAE

22

(33)

15

(23)

37

(28)

Drug related AE

Any related AE

38

(58)

28

(42)

66

(50)

Related SAE

3

(5)

1

(2)

4

(3)

On study deaths1

4

(6)

1

(2)

5

(4)

1 KD025 QD: Aspiration pneumonia; Hemoptysis; MODS/Septic shock; Relapse AML.

KD025 BID: Cardiac arrest.

Commonly Reported AEs, n (%)

KD025 QD

KD025 BID

Overall

(n=66)

(n=66)

(n=132)

All Grade, in ≥10%

Fatigue

20

(30)

12

(18)

32

(24)

Diarrhea

16

(24)

12

(18)

28

(21)

Nausea

15

(23)

13

(20)

28

(21)

Liver related investigations (SMQB)

13 (20)

14 (21)

27 (20)

Peripheral edema

16

(24)

10

(15)

26

(20)

Cough

12

(18)

9 (14)

21

(16)

Dyspnea

13

(20)

8 (12)

21

(16)

Headache

10

(15)

9 (14)

19

(14)

Vomiting

11

(17)

7 (11)

18

(14)

Hypertension

8 (12)

9 (14)

17

(13)

Muscle spasm

9 (14)

7 (11)

16

(12)

URTI

6

(9)

10

(15)

16

(12)

Pyrexia

11

(17)

4

(6)

15

(11)

Hyperglycemia

7 (11)

7 (11)

14

(11)

Grade ≥3, in ≥3%

Hypertension

3

(5)

4

(6)

7

(5)

Hyperglycemia

2

(3)

3

(5)

5

(4)

Pneumonia

2

(3)

3

(5)

5

(4)

GGT increased

3 (5)

1 (2)

4 (3)

Nausea

3

(5)

1

(2)

4

(3)

Vomiting

3

(5)

1

(2)

4

(3)

32

KD025-213: Primary Endpoint Met at Interim Analysis

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

64%

(95% CI: 51%, 75%)1

67%

(95% CI: 54%, 78%)2

  • Interim analysis occurred 2 months after last patient was enrolled
  • KD025 achieved clinically meaningful and statistically significant ORRs in both arms
    • Statistical significance is achieved if the lower bound of the 95% CI of ORR exceeds 30%
  • Three patients achieved a complete response (CR)

KD025 200 mg QD

KD025 200 mg BID

(n=66)

(n=66)

1p<0.0001; 2p<0.0001

33

(n=27, 59%)

KD025-213:Responses Observed Across All Key Subgroups

mITT

200 mg QD (n=66, 64%)

200 mg BID (n=66, 67%)

NIH Severity

Severe (n=87, 61%)

Non-Severe(n=45, 73%)

Time from Diagnosis to Study

  • 50th Percentile (n=65, 55%) ≤ 50th Percentile (n=66, 74%)

Organs Involved

  • 4 (n=69, 64%) < 4 (n=62, 68%)

Prior Lines of Therapy

  • 4 (n=68, 63%) < 4 (n=64, 67%)

Best Response to Prior Line Refractory (n=74, 68%) Responsive

Prior Ibrutinib

Yes (n=45, 62%)

No (n=87, 67%)

Prior Ruxolitinib

Yes (n=37, 62%)

No (n=95, 66%)

Pooled responses across arms, unless stated

34

KD025-213: Conclusions

KD025 was Well Tolerated and Achieved Clinically Meaningful Outcomes

  • KD025 was well tolerated
    • No apparent increased risk of infection; no CMV reactivation
  • ORR of 65% across QD and BID arms
    • Responses observed across all key subgroups
    • Responses observed in all affected organ systems, including in organs with fibrotic disease
  • Additional endpoint data will be available later in 2020 including:
    • Duration of response
    • FFS, OS
    • Lee Symptom Scale (LSS) reductions
    • Corticosteroid dose reductions
    • PK and PD

35

KD025 in cGVHD: Path Forward

  • Pre-NDAmeeting with FDA for KD025 in cGVHD anticipated March 2020
  • Full data to be submitted for presentation at an upcoming scientific meeting
  • Kadmon plans to submit NDA for KD025 in cGVHD in 2020, subject to FDA feedback

36

KD025: Additional Clinical Development

KD025: Ongoing Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma)

  • Chronic immune disorder characterized by fibrosis of the skin and internal organs
    - Affects 75,000 to 100,000 in the United States1
  • Ongoing double-blind,placebo-controlled,60-patient Phase 2 trial of KD025 in systemic sclerosis
  • Primary endpoint: Combined Response Index for Systemic Sclerosis (CRISS) score

1American College of Rheumatology, 2017

37

IL-15-Focused Biologics Platform

38

IL-15 Fusion Protein Platform for Immuno-oncology Indications

Developing IL-15-containing fusion

KD033 (anti-PD-L1/IL-15 Fusion Protein) MoA

proteins to target I-Onon-responders

and enhance durability of response

    • IL-15expands key tumor-fighting immune cell types, including natural killer (NK) and memory CD8+ T cells, to induce long-lasting responses
    • Antibody targets IL-15 activity to tumor microenvironment to mitigate safety concerns
  • Lead candidate: KD033: anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein
    • Clinical trial initiation expected 1H 2020

39

Lead I-O Candidate KD033 Entering the Clinic 1H 2020

KD033 (anti-PD-L1/IL-15 Fusion Protein)

  • Demonstrated efficacy in multiple syngeneic mouse models
  • Significantly inhibited tumor growth in PD-L1-expressing murine models resistant to approved I-O therapies
  • Induced immune system memory
    - KD033 surrogate-treated MC38 colon adenocarcinoma mouse model survived tumor rechallenges

Percent Survival

Dosing once a

week

tumor ~80 mm3

Vehicle

100% tumor free

aPD-L1 (surrogate) 10 mg/kg IP QWx41

post rechallenge

KD033 surrogate 3.3 mg/kg IP QWx42

n = 12 per group

***

Day 77

Day 142

Days Post Inoculation

Rechallenge

Rechallenge

1Anti-PD-L1 antibody in KD033 surrogate, without IL-15

2KD033 surrogate recognizes human, NHP, rat and mouse PD-L1

40

KD045: ROCK Inhibitor for Fibrosis

41

KD045: ROCK Inhibitor Candidate for Fibrosis

KD045, ROCK Inhibitor for Fibrotic Diseases

  • KD045: proprietary, next-generation ROCK inhibitor for fibrotic diseases

- Enhanced potency and AGC-kinase activity

G-loop

    • Selectively targets ROCK, exhibiting favorable safety profile
  • KD045 inhibited key fibrotic processes in multiple inhingevivo pharmacology models:
    • Lung fibrosis
    • Kidney fibrosis
    • Liver fibrosis
  • IND-enablingactivities for KD045 are ongoing

AGC Kinase Family

Activation loop

Earlier-generation ROCK inhibitors target the majority of the AGC kinase family and lack specificity or potency to effectively target ROCK

42

Commercial Operation

43

Kadmon Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Operation

Specialty-Focused Commercial Operation

  • Kadmon currently markets CLOVIQUE™ (trientine hydrochloride), which is used for the treatment of
    Wilson's disease patients who are intolerant of penicillamine
  • Kadmon Pharmaceuticals is our wholly-owned subsidiary
  • Supports development and future commercialization of Kadmon's clinical product candidates, including KD025
    • Capabilities include regulatory, quality assurance, supply chain/logistics, pharmacovigilance, compliance, specialty distribution, marketing and business analytics

Kadmon commercial operation based in Warrendale, PA

44

Financial Profile

45

Financial Profile

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $66.1 million as of September 30, 2019
  • November 18, 2019 follow-on offering:
    - Consummated public offering of 29.9mm primary shares of common stock; gross proceeds of $101.6mm
  • 129,690,886 common shares outstanding as of November 4, 2019 (159,590,886 shares pro forma following the November 18 offering)
  • Own ~2.1mm shares of MeiraGTx (Nasdaq: MGTX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company, as of November 7, 2019
  • 2015 Credit Agreement paid off in full on November 25, 2019

46

Disclaimer

