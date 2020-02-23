Kadmon : Corporate Presentation 0 02/23/2020 | 12:39pm EST Send by mail :

This presentation contains "forward‐looking" statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward‐looking statements include information concerning the initiation, timing, progress and results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for any of its product candidates, and estimates regarding the Company's expenses, future revenues and future capital requirements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. There are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, filed pursuant to Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the SEC. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward‐looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations. 2 About Kadmon Late-stage biopharma company in New York, NY (NYSE: KDMN)

biopharma company in New York, NY (NYSE: KDMN) Therapeutic focus areas:

Immune and fibrotic diseases Immuno-oncology (I-O)

Lead candidate: KD025, a small molecule ROCK2 inhibitor for chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) In-house Research Clinical Pipeline Commercial Operation 3 Kadmon Pipeline Product Indication Status Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ● Pivotal trial ongoing; study met primary endpoint at interim analysis KD025 Disease (cGVHD) ● 2020: NDA submission planned, subject to FDA feedback (ROCK2 inhibitor) Systemic Sclerosis ● Phase 2 clinical trial ongoing KD033 (anti-PD-L1/IL-15 Immuno-oncology ● 1H 2020: Initiate clinical trial fusion protein) KD045 Fibrotic Diseases ● IND-enabling activities ongoing (pan-ROCK inhibitor) 4 ROCK Inhibition and KD025 5 KD025: Lead Product Candidate KD025, an Oral, Selective ROCK2 Inhibitor Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase (ROCK) is a serine/threonine kinase

coiled-coil kinase (ROCK) is a serine/threonine kinase Mediates cell movement, shape, differentiation and function 1 Two isoforms exist: ROCK1 and ROCK2 1

Kadmon research has helped define the role of ROCK in immune and fibrotic diseases

KD025: Oral ROCK2-selective inhibitor

ROCK2-selective inhibitor >550 individuals have received KD025 in ongoing and completed studies Well tolerated

FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for KD025 for cGVHD

Joint venture collaborations with BioNova (China) and Meiji (Japan) to develop and commercialize KD025 1Small GTPases. 2014; 5: e29846. 6 ROCK2 Plays Key Role in Immune Diseases ROCK2 Inhibition Rebalances Immune Response to Treat Immune Dysfunction1,2 ROCK2 inhibition rebalances the immune system:

Downregulates pro-inflammatory Th17 cells Increases regulatory T (Treg) cells

1Proc Natl Acad Sci, 2014; 2Blood, 2016 7 ROCK is an Intracellular Integrator of Pro-Fibrotic Signals ROCK Regulates Multiple Profibrotic Processes, Including Myofibroblast Activation ∙ ROCK is downstream of major Myofibroblast Cell pro-fibrotic mediators Matrix stiffness Stress fiber ∙ ROCK mediates stress fiber formation formation ROCK regulates transcription of pro-fibrotic genes ROCK MKL1 MKL1 MKL1 CTGF Am J Pathol. 2015 Apr;185(4):909-12. 8 KD025 in cGVHD 9 Pathophysiology of Chronic GVHD (cGVHD) cGVHD is Driven by Immune Cells and Pro-inflammatory Cytokines cGVHD involves both T cells and B cells

Overproduction of pro-inflammatoryIL-21 and IL-17 cytokines Over-activation of T follicular helper (Tfh) cells and B cells, leading to over-production of antibodies Deficiency of regulatory T (Treg) cells, leading to a lack of appropriate regulation of immune response

Blood. 2017 Jan 5;129(1):13-21 10 cGVHD: Significant Unmet Need ∙ cGVHD: common complication following allogeneic cGVHD Affects Multiple Organs hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) - Transplanted immune cells (graft) attack the patient's cells (host) - Leads to inflammation and fibrosis in multiple tissues ∙ Driven by over-activation of Tfh and B cells and deficiency of Treg cells ∙ cGVHD: significant unmet need - cGVHD prevalence: ~14,000 (U.S., 2017)1 - cGVHD incidence: ~5,200 (U.S., 2017)1 1Bachier, CR. et al. ASH Annual Meeting 2019, Abstract #2109. Epidemiology and Real-World Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease Post Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation: A U.S. Claims Analysis. 11 Rationale for KD025 in cGVHD KD025 targets both immune and fibrotic pathophysiology of cGVHD

Preclinical data in sclerodermatous mouse model 1

Study KD025-208 2 Phase 2a study of KD025 showed an Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 65% with KD025 in cGVHD patients after 1-3 prior lines of systemic therapy KD025, a ROCK2-selective inhibitor Data from this study led to:

FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for KD025 for the treatment of adult patients with cGVHD after failure of two or more lines of systemic therapy KD025-213 (The ROCKstar Study) 3

1Blood. 2016 Apr 28;127(17):2144-54;2NCT02841995; 3NCT03640481 12 KD025-208 Phase 2a Clinical Trial of KD025 in cGVHD 13 KD025-208: Design and Key Endpoints All data as of 30 June, 2019; Median duration of follow up: 24 months Key Eligibility Criteria: Adults with steroid- dependent or steroid- refractory cGVHD

Have persistent active cGVHD after at least 2 months of steroid therapy

1-3 prior lines of treatment for cGVHD

prior lines of treatment for cGVHD Receiving glucocorticoid therapy +/- calcineurin inhibitor therapy for cGVHD Cohort 3: KD025 400mg QD (n=21) Cohort 2: KD025 200mg BID (n=16) Cohort 1: KD025 200mg QD (n=17) Three cohorts enrolled sequentially, following safety assessment of previous cohort Key Endpoints: ORR, per 2014 NIH criteria

Safety and tolerability of KD025 in patients with cGVHD

Duration of response (DOR)

Response by organ system

Changes in corticosteroid and calcineurin inhibitor dose 14 KD025-208: Demographics and Baseline Characteristics 50% of patients had ≥4 organs affected

65% of patients had received ≥2 prior lines of cGVHD therapy

73% of patients were refractory to their prior line of therapy 3 Demographics and Baseline Characteristics Cohort 1 Cohort 2 Cohort 3 (n=17) (n=16) (n=21) Median age [years (range)] 50 (20-63) 55 (30-75) 46 (25-75) Male (%) 76 56 57 Median time cGVHD diagnosis to study (months) 26 18 16 Organ Involvement ≥4 organs involved 8 (47) 10 (63) 9 (43) Eyes 14 (82) 11 (69) 17 (81) Skin 13 (76) 12 (75) 15 (71) Mouth 13 (76) 11 (69) 11 (52) Joints and fascia 11 (65) 11 (69) 12 (57) Lungs 4 (24) 3 (19) 10 (48) Upper GI 2 (12) 4 (25) 2 (10) Esophagus 2 (12) 0 (0) 4 (19) Lower GI 1 (6) 2 (13) 1 (5) Liver 0 (0) 2 (13) 0 (0) Severe cGVHD1 12 (71) 14 (88) 16 (76) Prior Therapies2 Cohort 1 Cohort 2 Cohort 3 (n=17) (n=16) (n=21) Median prednisone dose at BL (mg/kg/day) 0.22 0.19 0.15 Prior lines of therapy Median 3 2 2 ≥2 prior lines of therapy [n (%)] 15 (88) 8 (50) 12 (57) Refractory to prior line of therapy3 11/15 (73) 9/13 (69) 15/20 (75) 1Defined as at least 1 organ with NIH Activity Assessment score of 3, or lung score ≥2 at baseline ECP was not counted as a prior systemic therapy Status unknown for 6 subjects 15 KD025-208: Patient Disposition Median Duration of Follow-Up: 24 months Cohort 1 All treated patients Median treatment (n=17) duration: 9 mos 14 off study 5 cGVHD progression 3 Relapse underlying disease 2 AEs 2 Investigator decision 1 Voluntary withdrawal 1 Noncompliance 3 patients ongoing Median treatment duration: 30 mos Cohort 2 All treated patients Median treatment (n=16) duration: 8 mos 14 off study 10 cGVHD progression 3 Voluntary withdrawal 1 Investigator decision 2 patients ongoing Median treatment duration: 26 mos Cohort 3 All treated patients Median treatment (n=21) duration: 9 mos 15 off study 5 cGVHD progression 3 Relapse underlying disease 3 Voluntary withdrawal 2 Death 1 Investigator decision 1 AE 6 patients ongoing Median treatment duration: 20 mos 16 KD025-208: Safety and Tolerability AEs were overall consistent with those expected in cGVHD patients receiving corticosteroids

No apparent increased risk of infection

- No CMV infection reported Safety Overview, n (%) Cohort 1 Cohort 2 Cohort 3 ITT (n=17) (n=16) (n=21) (n=54) Median months of treatment 8.5 7.5 9.0 8.4 Any Adverse Event (AE) 17 (100) 16 (100) 20 (95) 53 (98) Grade 3/4 AE 9 (53) 10 (63) 14 (67) 33 (61) SAE 5 (29) 6 (38) 12 (57) 23 (43) Drug-related events (per investigator) Any related AE 7 (41) 8 (50) 14 (67) 29 (54) Related AE leading to discontinuation1 2 (12) 0 1 (5) 3 (6) Related Grade ≥3 event 1 (6) 3 (19) 2 (10) 6 (11) Any related SAE 0 0 0 0 On study deaths2 0 0 4 (19) 4 (7) Commonly Reported AEs, n (%) Cohort 1 Cohort 2 Cohort 3 ITT (n=17) (n=16) (n=21) (n=54) All Grade, in ≥30% Upper respiratory tract infection 9 (53) 9 (56) 7 (33) 25 (46) Diarrhea 6 (35) 5 (31) 7 (33) 18 (33) Nausea 6 (35) 4 (25) 8 (38) 18 (33) ALT / AST increased (SMQ Broad) 8 (47) 7 (44) 3 (14) 18 (33) Fatigue 5 (29) 3 (19) 9 (43) 17 (32) Dyspnea 3 (18) 6 (38) 7 (33) 16 (30) Grade 3/4, in ≥5% Dyspnea 1 (6) 2 (13) 4 (19) 7 (13) ALT / AST increased (SMQ Broad) 2 (12) 2 (13) 0 4 (7) Hyperglycemia 2 (12) 0 2 (10) 4 (7) Hypoxia 1 (6) 1 (6) 2 (10) 4 (7) Anemia 2 (12) 1 (6) 0 3 (6) Lung Infection / Pneumonia 0 1 (6) 2 (10) 3 (6) Cohort 1: Headache; Diarrhea. Cohort 3: Fatigue Relapse of Leukemia; Lung infection; Cardiac arrest; cGVHD Progression. All considered not related to KD025 17 KD025-208: Overall Response Rate (ORR) n ORR 95% CI mITT 54 65% (51, 77) 200 mg QD 17 65% (38, 86) 200 mg BID 16 69% (41, 89) 400 mg QD 21 62% (38, 82) Responses observed across key subgroups • Refractory to prior line: 63% • ≥2 Prior lines of therapy: 66% • Severe cGVHD: 60% • ≥4 Organs involved: 70% mITT (n=54) 200mg QD (n=17) 200mg BID (n=16) 400mg QD (n=21) Refractory to prior line (n=35) Not refractory to prior line (n=13) ≥2 Prior lines (n=35) 1 Prior line (n=19) Severe cGVHD (n=42) Non-severe cGVHD (n=12) ≥4 Organs involved (n=27) ≤3 Organs involved (n=27) 18 KD025-208: Time to Response ∙ Amongst responders, 75% of responses occurred by week 8 assessment ∙ 4/35 responses occurred after 24 weeks of treatment with KD025 - Late responses included: ∙ Lung at 67 weeks ∙ Eye at 35 weeks 19 KD025-208: Duration of Response (DOR) ∙ Kaplan-Meier median DOR of 35 weeks (8 months) in mITT responder population ∙ 51% of responders maintained a response for ≥ 20 weeks DOR is determined from time of first documented response. Event: ∙ Documented loss of response ∙ Initiation of new systemic cGVHD therapy ∙ Death Censoring: ∙ Last documented response assessment Number at risk: 35 26 17 16 13 10 8 4 20 KD025-208: Responses Across Organ Systems Complete responses (CRs) observed in lower GI, upper GI, esophagus, joints/fascia, mouth, liver, eyes, skin

Partial responses (PRs) observed in lungs Responder Population (n=35) 100% 100% 100% 90% 75% CR PR Rate 80% 73% 70% 65% Response 60% 17% 50% 45% 50% 100% 100% 64% Overall 40% 75% 29% 30% 28% 25% 48% 50% 13% 20% 25% 10% 17% 17% 0% 9% Lower GI Upper GI Esophagus Joints/Fascia Mouth Liver Eyes Skin Lungs n=2 n=6 n=4 n=22 n=23 n=2 n=29 n=24 n=12 21 KD025-208: Corticosteroid Dose Reductions 19% of patients have completely discontinued corticosteroids

67% achieved corticosteroid dose reductions

Median corticosteroid dose reduction: 50%

Corticosteroid dose reductions observed in responders and non-responders Cohort 1 Cohort 2 Cohort 3 n=17 n=16 n=21 Patients with corticosteroid dose reduction, n (%) 13 (76) 9 (56) 14 (67) Median corticosteroid dose reduction Cohort 1 Cohort 2 Cohort 3 All Patients 63% 50% 50% Responders 75% (n=11) 55% (n=11) 65% (n=13) Non-Responders 21% (n=6) 33% (n=5) 0 (n=8) 22 KD025-208: Lee cGVHD Symptom Scale (LSS) Score 35% of patients experienced clinically meaningful improvement (≥7 point reduction) on consecutive assessments

LSS improvements observed in responders and non-responders Cohort 1 Cohort 2 Cohort 3 n=17 n=16 n=21 Patients with improvement in LSS Score, % 59% 44% 52% 23 KD025-208: Failure Free Survival 54 Failure Free Survival (FFS) Median: 11 months

Landmark:

12-month FFS: 47% 24-month FFS: 32%

12-month FFS with PR/CR: 22%

FFS with PR/CR: 22% Estimated 15% in first-line cGVHD (Martin, 2017) 1

Time to Next Treatment Median: 14 months Overall Survival 24-month OS: 83% 1Blood. 2017 Jul 20;130(3):360-367. 24 KD025-208: Conclusions KD025 was Well Tolerated and Achieved Clinically Meaningful Outcomes KD025 was well tolerated:

No apparent increased risk of infection observed

ORR of 65% across all three cohorts:

Responses observed across all key subgroups Responses observed in all affected organ systems, including in organs with fibrotic disease

Durable and clinically meaningful outcomes:

Median DOR of 35 weeks amongst responders 19% of patients were able to discontinue corticosteroids 35% of patients experienced clinically meaningful improvement in LSS score on consecutive assessments 1 year FFS: 47% 2 year Overall Survival: 83%

25 KD025-213: Interim Analysis Results Pivotal Clinical Trial of KD025 in cGVHD 26 KD025-213: Ongoing Pivotal Trial of KD025 in cGVHD KD025-213 (ROCKstar): A Phase 2, Open-Label, Randomized, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of KD025 in Subjects With cGVHD After At Least 2 Prior Lines of Systemic Therapy Key Eligibility Criteria • Ages ≥12 KD025 200 mg QD • 2-5 prior lines of (n=63) systemic therapy for R Treat to clinically cGVHD significant progression Systemic therapy for cGVHD is indicated KD025 200 mg BID Stratification Factors (n=63) Prior ibrutinib (Y/N)

Severe cGVHD (Y/N) Primary Endpoint: ORR, per 2014 NIH criteria Key Secondary Endpoints: Safety

Duration of response

Lee Symptom Score (QoL measurement)

Changes in corticosteroid and calcineurin inhibitor dose

FFS

OS 27 KD025-213: Statistical Analysis Plan Primary Endpoint: ORR Statistical significance is achieved if the lower bound of the 95% CI of ORR exceeds 30% Timepoint Status Interim 2 months after completion of enrollment Data cutoff date: 17 October, 2019 Analysis 1-sided alpha = 0.0025 Data presented at TCT, 23 February, 2020 Primary 6 months after completion of enrollment Expected 2Q 2020 Analysis Follow-up 12 months after completion of enrollment Expected 4Q 2020 Analysis 28 KD025-213: Fully Enrolled in Less Than 10 Months Number of Patients 140 120 100 80 60 40 Enrolled at 28 U.S. sites

First Patient In: Oct 2018; Last Patient In: Aug 2019 20 0 29 KD025-213: Advanced Patient Population Demographics and Baseline Characteristics Demographics KD025 QD (n=66) KD025 BID (n=66) Overall (n=132) Median age [years (range)] 53 (21-77) 57 (21-77) 56 (21-77) Male (%) 64 50 57 Median prior lines of therapy 3 4 4 Median time from cGVHD diagnosis to enrollment (months) 25 30 28 * NIH Severe cGVHD [n (%)] 45 (68%) 42 (64%) 87 (66%) Median prednisone dose (mg/kg/day) 0.2 0.2 0.2 ≥4 Organs involved [n (%)] 34 (52%) 35 (53%) 69 (52%) * Prior ibrutinib treatment 22 (33%) 23 (35%) 45 (34%) Refractory to line prior to enrollment, excluding unknown / missing 81% (42/52) 65% (32/49) 73% (74/101) * Stratification factor 30 KD025-213: Patient Disposition Median Duration of Follow-Up: 5 months KD025 QD KD025 BID All treated patients Median treatment duration: All treated patients Median treatment duration: (n=66) 4.5 mos (n=66) 4.2 mos 22 Came off Study 23 Came off Study 6 Voluntary withdrawal 10 cGVHD progression 4 Investigator decision 4 Adverse event 4 Relapse underlying disease 4 Voluntary withdrawal 3 Adverse event 3 Investigator decision 2 cGVHD progression 1 Death 2 Death 1 Other 1 Other 44 patients ongoing 43 patients ongoing 31 KD025-213: Safety and Tolerability AEs were overall consistent with those expected in cGVHD patients receiving corticosteroids and other immunosuppressants

No apparent increased risk of infection

- No CMV reactivation Safety Overview, n (%) KD025 QD KD025 BID Overall (n=66) (n=66) (n=132) Median duration of treatment (months) 4.5 4.2 4.3 Any Adverse Event (AE) 64 (97) 61 (92) 125 (95) Grade 3/4 AE 23 (35) 27 (41) 50 (38) SAE 22 (33) 15 (23) 37 (28) Drug related AE Any related AE 38 (58) 28 (42) 66 (50) Related SAE 3 (5) 1 (2) 4 (3) On study deaths1 4 (6) 1 (2) 5 (4) 1 KD025 QD: Aspiration pneumonia; Hemoptysis; MODS/Septic shock; Relapse AML. KD025 BID: Cardiac arrest. Commonly Reported AEs, n (%) KD025 QD KD025 BID Overall (n=66) (n=66) (n=132) All Grade, in ≥10% Fatigue 20 (30) 12 (18) 32 (24) Diarrhea 16 (24) 12 (18) 28 (21) Nausea 15 (23) 13 (20) 28 (21) Liver related investigations (SMQB) 13 (20) 14 (21) 27 (20) Peripheral edema 16 (24) 10 (15) 26 (20) Cough 12 (18) 9 (14) 21 (16) Dyspnea 13 (20) 8 (12) 21 (16) Headache 10 (15) 9 (14) 19 (14) Vomiting 11 (17) 7 (11) 18 (14) Hypertension 8 (12) 9 (14) 17 (13) Muscle spasm 9 (14) 7 (11) 16 (12) URTI 6 (9) 10 (15) 16 (12) Pyrexia 11 (17) 4 (6) 15 (11) Hyperglycemia 7 (11) 7 (11) 14 (11) Grade ≥3, in ≥3% Hypertension 3 (5) 4 (6) 7 (5) Hyperglycemia 2 (3) 3 (5) 5 (4) Pneumonia 2 (3) 3 (5) 5 (4) GGT increased 3 (5) 1 (2) 4 (3) Nausea 3 (5) 1 (2) 4 (3) Vomiting 3 (5) 1 (2) 4 (3) 32 KD025-213: Primary Endpoint Met at Interim Analysis 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 64% (95% CI: 51%, 75%)1 67% (95% CI: 54%, 78%)2 Interim analysis occurred 2 months after last patient was enrolled

KD025 achieved clinically meaningful and statistically significant ORRs in both arms

Statistical significance is achieved if the lower bound of the 95% CI of ORR exceeds 30%

Three patients achieved a complete response (CR) KD025 200 mg QD KD025 200 mg BID (n=66) (n=66) 1p<0.0001; 2p<0.0001 33 (n=27, 59%) KD025-213:Responses Observed Across All Key Subgroups mITT 200 mg QD (n=66, 64%) 200 mg BID (n=66, 67%) NIH Severity Severe (n=87, 61%) Non-Severe(n=45, 73%) Time from Diagnosis to Study 50 th Percentile (n=65, 55%) ≤ 50 th Percentile (n=66, 74%) Organs Involved 4 (n=69, 64%) < 4 (n=62, 68%) Prior Lines of Therapy 4 (n=68, 63%) < 4 (n=64, 67%) Best Response to Prior Line Refractory (n=74, 68%) Responsive Prior Ibrutinib Yes (n=45, 62%) No (n=87, 67%) Prior Ruxolitinib Yes (n=37, 62%) No (n=95, 66%) Pooled responses across arms, unless stated 34 KD025-213: Conclusions KD025 was Well Tolerated and Achieved Clinically Meaningful Outcomes KD025 was well tolerated

No apparent increased risk of infection; no CMV reactivation

ORR of 65% across QD and BID arms

Responses observed across all key subgroups Responses observed in all affected organ systems, including in organs with fibrotic disease

Additional endpoint data will be available later in 2020 including:

Duration of response FFS, OS Lee Symptom Scale (LSS) reductions Corticosteroid dose reductions PK and PD

35 KD025 in cGVHD: Path Forward Pre-NDA meeting with FDA for KD025 in cGVHD anticipated March 2020

meeting with FDA for KD025 in cGVHD anticipated March 2020 Full data to be submitted for presentation at an upcoming scientific meeting

Kadmon plans to submit NDA for KD025 in cGVHD in 2020, subject to FDA feedback 36 KD025: Additional Clinical Development KD025: Ongoing Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma) Chronic immune disorder characterized by fibrosis of the skin and internal organs

- Affects 75,000 to 100,000 in the United States 1

- Affects 75,000 to 100,000 in the United States Ongoing double-blind,placebo-controlled,60-patient Phase 2 trial of KD025 in systemic sclerosis

double-blind,placebo-controlled,60-patient Phase 2 trial of KD025 in systemic sclerosis Primary endpoint: Combined Response Index for Systemic Sclerosis (CRISS) score 1American College of Rheumatology, 2017 37 IL-15-Focused Biologics Platform 38 IL-15 Fusion Protein Platform for Immuno-oncology Indications ∙ Developing IL-15-containing fusion KD033 (anti-PD-L1/IL-15 Fusion Protein) MoA proteins to target I-Onon-responders and enhance durability of response IL-15 expands key tumor-fighting immune cell types, including natural killer (NK) and memory CD8 + T cells, to induce long-lasting responses Antibody targets IL-15 activity to tumor microenvironment to mitigate safety concerns

Lead candidate: KD033: anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein

anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein Clinical trial initiation expected 1H 2020

39 Lead I-O Candidate KD033 Entering the Clinic 1H 2020 KD033 (anti-PD-L1/IL-15 Fusion Protein) Demonstrated efficacy in multiple syngeneic mouse models

Significantly inhibited tumor growth in PD-L1-expressing murine models resistant to approved I-O therapies

PD-L1-expressing murine models resistant to approved I-O therapies Induced immune system memory

- KD033 surrogate-treated MC38 colon adenocarcinoma mouse model survived tumor rechallenges Percent Survival Dosing once a week tumor ~80 mm3 Vehicle 100% tumor free aPD-L1 (surrogate) 10 mg/kg IP QWx41 post rechallenge KD033 surrogate 3.3 mg/kg IP QWx42 n = 12 per group *** Day 77 Day 142 Days Post Inoculation Rechallenge Rechallenge 1Anti-PD-L1 antibody in KD033 surrogate, without IL-15 2KD033 surrogate recognizes human, NHP, rat and mouse PD-L1 40 KD045: ROCK Inhibitor for Fibrosis 41 KD045: ROCK Inhibitor Candidate for Fibrosis KD045, ROCK Inhibitor for Fibrotic Diseases KD045: proprietary, next-generation ROCK inhibitor for fibrotic diseases - Enhanced potency and AGC-kinase activity G-loop Selectively targets ROCK, exhibiting favorable safety profile

KD045 inhibited key fibrotic processes in multiple in hinge vivo pharmacology models:

pharmacology models: Lung fibrosis Kidney fibrosis Liver fibrosis

IND-enabling activities for KD045 are ongoing AGC Kinase Family Activation loop Earlier-generation ROCK inhibitors target the majority of the AGC kinase family and lack specificity or potency to effectively target ROCK 42 Commercial Operation 43 Kadmon Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Operation Specialty-Focused Commercial Operation Kadmon currently markets CLOVIQUE™ (trientine hydrochloride), which is used for the treatment of

Wilson's disease patients who are intolerant of penicillamine

Wilson's disease patients who are intolerant of penicillamine Kadmon Pharmaceuticals is our wholly-owned subsidiary

wholly-owned subsidiary Supports development and future commercialization of Kadmon's clinical product candidates, including KD025

Capabilities include regulatory, quality assurance, supply chain/logistics, pharmacovigilance, compliance, specialty distribution, marketing and business analytics

Kadmon commercial operation based in Warrendale, PA 44 Financial Profile 45 Financial Profile Cash and cash equivalents of $66.1 million as of September 30, 2019

November 18, 2019 follow-on offering:

- Consummated public offering of 29.9mm primary shares of common stock; gross proceeds of $101.6mm

follow-on offering: - Consummated public offering of 29.9mm primary shares of common stock; gross proceeds of $101.6mm 129,690,886 common shares outstanding as of November 4, 2019 (159,590,886 shares pro forma following the November 18 offering)

Own ~2.1mm shares of MeiraGTx (Nasdaq: MGTX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company, as of November 7, 2019

clinical-stage gene therapy company, as of November 7, 2019 2015 Credit Agreement paid off in full on November 25, 2019 46 Attachments Original document

