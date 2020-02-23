Log in
KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.

PU
PU
PU
Kadmon : KD025-213 Interim Analysis – TCT 2020 Slides

02/23/2020 | 12:39pm EST

Interim Analysis of KD025-213:

A Phase 2, Randomized, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of KD025 in Subjects with Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease (cGVHD) after at Least 2 Prior Lines of Systemic Therapy (The ROCKstar Study)

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH1, Stephanie Lee, MD, MPH2, Sally Arai, MD3, Marcello Rotta, MD4, Behyar Zoghi, MD5,

Aravind Ramakrishnan, MD6, Aleksandr Lazaryan, MD, MPH, PhD7, David A Eiznhamer, PhD8, Olivier Schueller, PhD8,

Zhongming Yang, PhD8, Laurie S. Green, MEd8, Sanjay K. Aggarwal, MD8, The ROCKstar Study Group9,

Bruce R. Blazar, MD10, Steven Z. Pavletic, MD11 and Madan Jagasia, MD12

1 Department of Hematologic Malignancies, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, 2 Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, WA, 3 Stanford University, Stanford, CA, 4 James Cancer Center, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, 5 Texas Transplant Institute, Methodist Hospital, San Antonio, TX, 6 Blood and Marrow Transplant, Texas Transplant Institute at St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Austin, TX, 7 Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapy, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Tampa, FL, 8 Kadmon Corporation, LLC, New York, NY, 9 The ROCKstar Study Group, New York, NY, 10 Division of Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplantation, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, 11 Experimental Transplantation and Immunology Branch, Center for Cancer Research (CCR), National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, MD, 12 Hematology/Oncology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN

2020 TCT │ Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Meetings

Pathophysiology of Chronic GVHD (cGVHD)

cGVHD is Driven by Immune Cells and Pro-inflammatory Cytokines

  • cGVHD involves both T cells and B cells
    • Overproduction of pro-inflammatoryIL-21 and IL-17 cytokines
    • Over-activationof T follicular helper (Tfh) cells and B cells, leading to over-production of antibodies
    • Deficiency of regulatory T (Treg) cells, leading to a lack of appropriate regulation of immune response

Blood. 2017 Jan 5;129(1):13-21

2

ROCK2 Plays Key Role in Immune Diseases

ROCK2 Inhibition Rebalances Immune Response to Treat Immune Dysfunction1,2

  • Rho-associatedcoiled-coil kinase (ROCK) is a serine/threonine kinase
    • Two isoforms: ROCK1 and ROCK21
  • ROCK2 inhibition rebalances the immune system
    • Downregulates pro-inflammatory Th17 cells
    • Increases regulatory T cells

1Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2014 Nov 25;111(47):16814-9; 2Blood. 2016 Apr 28;127(17):2144-54

3

ROCK is an Intracellular Integrator of Pro-Fibrotic Signals

ROCK Regulates Multiple Profibrotic Processes, Including Myofibroblast Activation

  • ROCK is downstream of major pro-fibrotic mediators
  • ROCK mediates stress fiber formation
  • ROCK regulates transcription of pro-fibrotic genes

Myofibroblast Cell

Matrix stiffness

Stress fiber

formation

ROCK

MKL1

MKL1

MKL1

CTGF

Am J Pathol. 2015 Apr;185(4):909-12.

4

Rationale for KD025 in cGVHD

  • KD025 is an orally available, selective inhibitor of ROCK2
    • Over 550 individuals have received KD025 in ongoing and completed studies
  • Targets both immune and fibrotic pathophysiology of cGVHD
  • Preclinical data in sclerodermatous mouse model1
  • Study KD025-2082
    • Phase 2a study of KD025 showed an Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 65% with KD025 in cGVHD patients after 1-3 prior lines of systemic therapy (see Poster #275, TCT 2020)
    • Data from this study led to:
      • FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for KD025 for the treatment of adult patients with cGVHD after failure of two or more lines of systemic therapy
      • KD025-213(The ROCKstar Study)3

1Blood. 2016 Apr 28;127(17):2144-54;2NCT02841995; 3NCT03640481

5

KD025-213: Study Design and Endpoints

Treat to clinically

significant progression or unacceptable toxicity

• Ages ≥12

Open label

  • 2-5prior lines of systemic

therapy for cGVHD

Arm A: KD025 200mg QD (n=63)

Primary Endpoint

• Systemic therapy for

cGVHD is indicated

R

ORR, per 2014 NIH

criteria

Stratification Factors

Arm B: KD025 200mg BID (n=63)

  • Prior ibrutinib (Y/N)
  • Severe cGVHD (Y/N)

Secondary endpoints

• Safety

• DOR

• Lee Symptom Scale

• Steroid doses

• FFS

• OS

6

KD025-213: Statistical Analysis Plan

Primary Endpoint: ORR

Statistical significance is achieved if the lower bound of the 95% CI of ORR exceeds 30%

Timepoint

Status

Interim

2 months after completion of enrollment

Data cutoff date: 17 October, 2019

Analysis

1-sided alpha = 0.0025

Data presented at TCT, 23 February, 2020

Primary

6 months after completion of enrollment

Expected 2Q 2020

Analysis

Follow-up

12 months after completion of enrollment

Expected 4Q 2020

Analysis

7

KD025-213: Fully Enrolled in Less Than 10 Months

Number of Patients

140

120

100

80

60

40

  • Enrolled at 28 U.S. sites
  • First Patient In: Oct 2018; Last Patient In: Aug 2019

20

0

8

KD025-213: Advanced Patient Population

Demographics and Baseline Characteristics

Demographics

KD025 QD (n=66)

KD025 BID (n=66)

Overall (n=132)

Median age [years (range)]

53 (21-77)

57 (21-77)

56 (21-77)

Male (%)

64

50

57

Median prior lines of therapy

3

4

4

Median time from cGVHD diagnosis to enrollment (months)

25

30

28

* NIH Severe cGVHD [n (%)]

45 (68%)

42 (64%)

87 (66%)

Median prednisone dose (mg/kg/day)

0.2

0.2

0.2

≥4 Organs involved [n (%)]

34 (52%)

35 (53%)

69 (52%)

* Prior ibrutinib treatment

22 (33%)

23 (35%)

45 (34%)

Refractory to line prior to enrollment, excluding unknown / missing

81% (42/52)

65% (32/49)

73% (74/101)

* Stratification factor

9

KD025-213: Patient Disposition

Median Duration of Follow-Up: 5 months

KD025 QD

KD025 BID

All treated patients

Median treatment duration:

All treated patients

Median treatment duration:

(n=66)

4.5 mos

(n=66)

4.2 mos

22 Came off Study

23 Came off Study

6

Voluntary withdrawal

10 cGVHD progression

4

Investigator decision

4

Adverse event

4

Relapse underlying disease

4

Voluntary withdrawal

3

Adverse event

3

Investigator decision

2 cGVHD progression

1

Death

2 Death

1

Other

1

Other

44 patients ongoing

43 patients ongoing

10

KD025-213: Safety and Tolerability

  • AEs were overall consistent with those expected in cGVHD patients receiving corticosteroids and other immunosuppressants
  • No apparent increased risk of infection
    - No CMV reactivation

Safety Overview, n (%)

KD025 QD

KD025 BID

Overall

(n=66)

(n=66)

(n=132)

Median duration of treatment (months)

4.5

4.2

4.3

Any Adverse Event (AE)

64 (97)

61 (92)

125 (95)

Grade 3/4 AE

23

(35)

27

(41)

50

(38)

SAE

22

(33)

15

(23)

37

(28)

Drug related AE

Any related AE

38

(58)

28

(42)

66

(50)

Related SAE

3

(5)

1

(2)

4

(3)

On study deaths1

4

(6)

1

(2)

5

(4)

1 KD025 QD: Aspiration pneumonia; Hemoptysis; MODS/Septic shock; Relapse AML.

KD025 BID: Cardiac arrest.

Commonly Reported AEs, n (%)

KD025 QD

KD025 BID

Overall

(n=66)

(n=66)

(n=132)

All Grade, in ≥10%

Fatigue

20

(30)

12

(18)

32

(24)

Diarrhea

16

(24)

12

(18)

28

(21)

Nausea

15

(23)

13

(20)

28

(21)

Liver related investigations (SMQB)

13 (20)

14 (21)

27 (20)

Peripheral edema

16

(24)

10

(15)

26

(20)

Cough

12

(18)

9 (14)

21

(16)

Dyspnea

13

(20)

8 (12)

21

(16)

Headache

10

(15)

9 (14)

19

(14)

Vomiting

11

(17)

7 (11)

18

(14)

Hypertension

8 (12)

9 (14)

17

(13)

Muscle spasm

9 (14)

7 (11)

16

(12)

URTI

6

(9)

10

(15)

16

(12)

Pyrexia

11

(17)

4

(6)

15

(11)

Hyperglycemia

7 (11)

7 (11)

14

(11)

Grade ≥3, in ≥3%

Hypertension

3

(5)

4

(6)

7

(5)

Hyperglycemia

2

(3)

3

(5)

5

(4)

Pneumonia

2

(3)

3

(5)

5

(4)

GGT increased

3 (5)

1 (2)

4 (3)

Nausea

3

(5)

1

(2)

4

(3)

Vomiting

3

(5)

1

(2)

4

(3)

11

KD025-213: Primary Endpoint Met at Interim Analysis

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

64%

(95% CI: 51%, 75%)1

67%

(95% CI: 54%, 78%)2

  • Interim analysis occurred 2 months after last patient was enrolled
  • KD025 achieved clinically meaningful and statistically significant ORRs in both arms
    • Statistical significance is achieved if the lower bound of the 95% CI of ORR exceeds 30%
  • Three patients achieved a complete response (CR)

KD025 200 mg QD

KD025 200 mg BID

(n=66)

(n=66)

1p<0.0001; 2p<0.0001

12

(n=27, 59%)

KD025-213:Responses Observed Across All Key Subgroups

mITT

200 mg QD (n=66, 64%)

200 mg BID (n=66, 67%)

NIH Severity

Severe (n=87, 61%)

Non-Severe(n=45, 73%)

Time from Diagnosis to Study

  • 50th Percentile (n=65, 55%) ≤ 50th Percentile (n=66, 74%)

Organs Involved

  • 4 (n=69, 64%) < 4 (n=62, 68%)

Prior Lines of Therapy

  • 4 (n=68, 63%) < 4 (n=64, 67%)

Best Response to Prior Line Refractory (n=74, 68%) Responsive

Prior Ibrutinib

Yes (n=45, 62%)

No (n=87, 67%)

Prior Ruxolitinib

Yes (n=37, 62%)

No (n=95, 66%)

Pooled responses across arms, unless stated

13

KD025-213: Conclusions

KD025 was Well Tolerated and Achieved Clinically Meaningful Outcomes

  • KD025 was well tolerated
    • No apparent increased risk of infection; no CMV reactivation
  • ORR of 65% across QD and BID arms
    • Responses observed across all key subgroups
    • Responses observed in all affected organ systems, including in organs with fibrotic disease
  • Additional endpoint data will be available later in 2020 including:
    • Duration of response
    • FFS, OS
    • Lee Symptom Scale (LSS) reductions
    • Corticosteroid dose reductions
    • PK and PD

14

Acknowledgements

  • Trial patients and their caregivers
  • All ROCKstar study investigators and all site staff, nurses, study coordinators
  • The KD025-213 Steering Committee:
    • Madan Jagasia, MD (Chair), Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN
    • Steven Z. Pavletic, MD (Co-chair), National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD
    • Bruce R. Blazar, MD, Department of Pediatrics, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN
    • Corey Cutler, MD, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA
    • Stephanie Lee, MD, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Institute, Seattle, WA
    • Sanjay K. Aggarwal, MD, SVP Clinical Development, Kadmon, Cambridge, MA
  • Kadmon Holdings, Inc.
  • Partner CROs

15

Disclaimer

Kadmon Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 17:38:01 UTC
