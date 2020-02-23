Kadmon : KD025-213 Interim Analysis – TCT 2020 Slides

Interim Analysis of KD025-213:

A Phase 2, Randomized, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of KD025 in Subjects with Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease (cGVHD) after at Least 2 Prior Lines of Systemic Therapy (The ROCKstar Study)

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH1, Stephanie Lee, MD, MPH2, Sally Arai, MD3, Marcello Rotta, MD4, Behyar Zoghi, MD5,

Aravind Ramakrishnan, MD6, Aleksandr Lazaryan, MD, MPH, PhD7, David A Eiznhamer, PhD8, Olivier Schueller, PhD8,

Zhongming Yang, PhD8, Laurie S. Green, MEd8, Sanjay K. Aggarwal, MD8, The ROCKstar Study Group9,

Bruce R. Blazar, MD10, Steven Z. Pavletic, MD11 and Madan Jagasia, MD12

1 Department of Hematologic Malignancies, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, 2 Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, WA, 3 Stanford University, Stanford, CA, 4 James Cancer Center, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, 5 Texas Transplant Institute, Methodist Hospital, San Antonio, TX, 6 Blood and Marrow Transplant, Texas Transplant Institute at St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Austin, TX, 7 Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapy, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Tampa, FL, 8 Kadmon Corporation, LLC, New York, NY, 9 The ROCKstar Study Group, New York, NY, 10 Division of Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplantation, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, 11 Experimental Transplantation and Immunology Branch, Center for Cancer Research (CCR), National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, MD, 12 Hematology/Oncology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN