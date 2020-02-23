Kadmon : KD025-213 Interim Analysis – TCT 2020 Slides

A Phase 2, Randomized, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of KD025 in Subjects with Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease (cGVHD) after at Least 2 Prior Lines of Systemic Therapy (The ROCKstar Study)
Aravind Ramakrishnan, MD6, Aleksandr Lazaryan, MD, MPH, PhD7, David A Eiznhamer, PhD8, Olivier Schueller, PhD8,
Zhongming Yang, PhD8, Laurie S. Green, MEd8, Sanjay K. Aggarwal, MD8, The ROCKstar Study Group9,
Bruce R. Blazar, MD10, Steven Z. Pavletic, MD11 and Madan Jagasia, MD12
1 Department of Hematologic Malignancies, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, 2 Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, WA, 3 Stanford University, Stanford, CA, 4 James Cancer Center, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, 5 Texas Transplant Institute, Methodist Hospital, San Antonio, TX, 6 Blood and Marrow Transplant, Texas Transplant Institute at St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Austin, TX, 7 Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapy, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Tampa, FL, 8 Kadmon Corporation, LLC, New York, NY, 9 The ROCKstar Study Group, New York, NY, 10 Division of Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplantation, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, 11 Experimental Transplantation and Immunology Branch, Center for Cancer Research (CCR), National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, MD, 12 Hematology/Oncology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN
2020 TCT │ Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Meetings
Pathophysiology of Chronic GVHD (cGVHD)
cGVHD is Driven by Immune Cells and Pro-inflammatory Cytokines
cGVHD involves both T cells and B cells
Overproduction of pro-inflammatoryIL-21 and IL-17 cytokines
Over-activationof T follicular helper (Tfh) cells and B cells, leading to over-production of antibodies
Deficiency of regulatory T (Treg) cells, leading to a lack of appropriate regulation of immune response
Blood. 2017 Jan 5;129(1):13-21
2
ROCK2 Plays Key Role in Immune Diseases
ROCK2 Inhibition Rebalances Immune Response to Treat Immune Dysfunction1,2
Rho-associatedcoiled-coil kinase (ROCK) is a serine/threonine kinase
Two isoforms: ROCK1 and ROCK21
ROCK2 inhibition rebalances the immune system
Downregulates pro-inflammatory Th17 cells
Increases regulatory T cells
1Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2014 Nov 25;111(47):16814-9;2Blood. 2016 Apr28;127(17):2144-54
3
ROCK is an Intracellular Integrator of Pro-Fibrotic Signals
ROCK Regulates Multiple Profibrotic Processes, Including Myofibroblast Activation
ROCK is downstream of major pro-fibrotic mediators
ROCK mediates stress fiber formation
ROCK regulates transcription of pro-fibrotic genes
Myofibroblast Cell
Matrix stiffness
Stress fiber
formation
ROCK
MKL1
MKL1
MKL1
CTGF
Am J Pathol. 2015 Apr;185(4):909-12.
4
Rationale for KD025 in cGVHD
KD025 is an orally available, selective inhibitor of ROCK2
Over 550 individuals have received KD025 in ongoing and completed studies
Targets both immune and fibrotic pathophysiology of cGVHD
Preclinical data in sclerodermatous mouse model1
Study KD025-2082
Phase 2a study of KD025 showed an Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 65% with KD025 in cGVHD patients after 1-3 prior lines of systemic therapy (see Poster #275, TCT 2020)
Data from this study led to:
FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for KD025 for the treatment of adult patients with cGVHD after failure of two or more lines of systemic therapy
Kadmon Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 17:38:01 UTC