Kainos : Admission of Shares to Trading

Kainos announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the admission of 145,879 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each (the "Shares") to the Official List.

The Shares were issued and allotted to satisfy employee share awards in relation to the Company's SIP Plan and RSS Plan, made to the Company's employees and, as issued, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares.

The Shares are expected to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 12 February 2019.

For the purpose of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued ordinary share capital at 4 February 2019 is 120,967,834 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for calculations to determine if they have a notifiable interest in the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules or if such interest has changed.

About Kainos

Kainos Group plc is a UK-based provider of Digital Services and Digital Platforms.

The Group's Digital Services include full lifecycle development and support of customised Digital Services for government and commercial customers. Kainos is also the leading European partner for Workday Inc. ('Workday') responsible for implementing Workday's innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for enterprise and, now, government customers.

The Group's Digital Platforms comprise specialised digital products in the mobile healthcare and automated testing arenas. Smart is an automated testing platform for Workday customers; Evolve Electronic Medical Records ('EMR') is the market leading product for the digitisation of patient notes in the Acute sector of the NHS; and Evolve Integrated Care ('IC') is a SaaS-based integrated care platform for the NHS and international healthcare providers.

Kainos has over 1,300 people across eleven offices in Europe and the USA, working interchangeably across its Services and Platforms divisions.

Kainos is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: KNOS). For further information, please visit www.kainos.com

