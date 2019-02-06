Log in
KAINOS GROUP PLC (KNOS)
02/06 05:14:22 pm
447.0000 GBp   -2.61%
12:25pKAINOS : Admission of Shares to Trading
PU
2018KAINOS : rsquo; £18 million Employee Share Schemes win award
PU
2018KAINOS : announces FY19 half-year results
PU
Kainos : Admission of Shares to Trading

02/06/2019 | 12:25pm EST

RNS Number : 3030P Kainos Group plc

06 February 2019

6 February 2019

Kainos Group plc

("Kainos" or the "Company")

Admission of Shares to Trading

Kainos announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the admission of 145,879 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each (the "Shares") to the Official List.

The Shares were issued and allotted to satisfy employee share awards in relation to the Company's SIP Plan and RSS Plan, made to the Company's employees and, as issued, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares.

The Shares are expected to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 12 February 2019.

For the purpose of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued ordinary share capital at 4 February 2019 is 120,967,834 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for calculations to determine if they have a notifiable interest in the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules or if such interest has changed.

Kainos Group plc Legal Entity Identifier: 213800H2PQMIF3OVZY47

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Kainos

via FTI Consulting LLP

Brendan Mooney, Chief Executive Officer Richard McCann, Chief Financial Officer

Investec Bank plc

+44 20 7597 5970

Patrick Robb / Sebastian Lawrence

Canaccord Genuity

+44 20 7523 4606

Simon Bridges / Emma Gabriel

FTI Consulting LLP

+44 20 3727 1000

Matt Dixon / Harry Staight

About Kainos

Kainos Group plc is a UK-based provider of Digital Services and Digital Platforms.

The Group's Digital Services include full lifecycle development and support of customised Digital Services for government and commercial customers. Kainos is also the leading European partner for Workday Inc. ('Workday') responsible for implementing Workday's innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for enterprise and, now, government customers.

The Group's Digital Platforms comprise specialised digital products in the mobile healthcare and automated testing arenas. Smart is an automated testing platform for Workday customers; Evolve Electronic Medical Records ('EMR') is the market leading product for the digitisation of patient notes in the Acute sector of the NHS; and Evolve Integrated Care ('IC') is a SaaS-based integrated care platform for the NHS and international healthcare providers.

Kainos has over 1,300 people across eleven offices in Europe and the USA, working interchangeably across its Services and Platforms divisions.

Kainos is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: KNOS). For further information, please visit www.kainos.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Kainos Group plc published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 17:24:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 142 M
EBIT 2019 21,4 M
Net income 2019 15,8 M
Finance 2019 35,0 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 34,25
P/E ratio 2020 30,60
EV / Sales 2019 3,67x
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
Capitalization 555 M
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan Mooney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John George Lillywhite Chairman
Richard Henry McCann COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tom Gray Chief Technology Officer
Paul Gannon Executive Director & SVP-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAINOS GROUP PLC14.75%719
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.25%123 187
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.00%107 192
ACCENTURE11.57%100 283
VMWARE, INC.13.91%64 025
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING10.81%63 293
