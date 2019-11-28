Kainos : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

RNS Number : 0102V Kainos Group plc

28 November 2019

Kainos Group plc

("Kainos" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Kainos, a leading UK-based provider of digital services and platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Katie Davis as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Katie is an experienced leader with a strong track record for delivery in both the public and private sectors. She joined Accenture's Chicago office in 1987, moving to London in 1988 and becoming a partner in Accenture's Customer Relationship Management practice in 2000. In 2005, she joined the Cabinet Office with responsibility for increasing the capacity and capability of UK central Government and the wider public sector, to deliver large-scaleIT-enabled business change. Katie subsequently held a number of senior positions in the Cabinet Office, Home Office, Department of Health and NHS. In 2012, Katie was named one of the 25 most influential women in IT by Computer Weekly.

Katie's appointment will be effective from 28 November 2019, when she will also become a member of the Remuneration Committee, Audit and Risk Committee and Nominations Committee.

Commenting on the new appointment, Brendan Mooney, Kainos' CEO said:

"We are delighted to welcome Katie to the Board. Katie has developed and implemented significant and transformative digital strategies on a large-scale across public and private sectors. Her experience will be invaluable to the Board as we continue to deliver major IT transformation programmes and digital services across UK government and for commercial clients. The rest of the Board and I look forward to working with her."

About Kainos

Kainos Group plc is a UK-headquartered provider of Digital Services and Digital Platforms.

The Group's Digital Services include full lifecycle development and support of customised Digital Services for government and commercial customers. Kainos is also the leading European partner for Workday, Inc. ('Workday'), responsible for implementing Workday's innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for enterprise and, now, government customers.

The Group's Digital Platforms comprise specialised digital platforms in the mobile healthcare and automated testing arenas. Smart is an automated testing platform for Workday customers; Evolve Electronic Medical Records ('EMR') is the market-