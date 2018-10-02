Log in
KAINOS GROUP PLC
Kainos : Makes Top Ten in eConsultancy’s 2018 Top 100 Digital Agencies Report

10/02/2018 | 08:32am CEST

Kainos Group plc, a leading provider of digital services and platforms, has achieved top ten status in the prestigious eConsultancy's 2018 Top 100 Digital Agencies report.

eConsultany's Top 100 Digital Agencies list has been a byword for independent assessment of the UK agency landscape since its publication in 2002 by New Media Age magazine. Big names that featured in the top ten in previous years include Accenture Interactive, IBM and BAE Systems Applied Intelligence.

Kainos makes the top ten for the first time and builds on the exceptional achievement of being ranked at No.11 in 2017, also the first year Kainos entered the rankings.

Kainos was ranked on its ability to deliver high quality, cost effective and user-centred services at scale, evidenced by work completed in partnership with UK Government departments and agencies to change the way citizens engage with government. In the private sector, Kainos is delivering the digital products and services that help organisations realise their strategic goals.

Kainos' success can be attributed to its industry-leading ability to change how organisations think about digital, and how they work collaboratively with customers to deliver truly transformative solutions. Their user-first approach delivers secure, accessible, and cost-effective solutions and empowers clients to become more self-sufficient through up-skilling, training and knowledge transfer.

Russell Sloan, Director of Kainos' Digital Services Division, said, 'Being recognised by eConsultancy for the second year in a row as a top ten digital agency is testament to our approach of recruiting talented people with lots of potential, and supporting them to realise that potential as they deliver exceptional solutions for our customers and their end users. We'll continue to grow our ability to deliver high quality experiences for public sector projects that impact millions of users, and to partner our private sector clients to meet their ambitious goals'.

Disclaimer

Kainos Group plc published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 06:31:07 UTC
