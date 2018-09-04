Kainos : Shortlisted for Three UKIT Awards.

Kainos, a leading provider of digital services and platforms, has been shortlisted in three categories for the 2018 UK IT Industry Awards.

Designed to celebrate excellence, the awards recognise those individuals, projects, organisations and technologies that have excelled in the use, development and deployment of IT over the previous 12 months. Hosted by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing, the awards are regarded as the benchmark for outstanding performance across the UK computer industry.

Kainos has been shortlisted in three categories for projects carried out in partnership with the Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA). Kainos and the WRA, the new tax authority for Wales, are nominated in the Best Use of Cloud Services category, while Kainos and the DVSA are nominated for both IT Project of the Year and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning (ML) Project of the Year.

In working with the WRA, the first fully cloud-based civil service organisation in Wales, Kainos built a scalable, future-proofed, bespoke, bilingual tax system on the Microsoft Azure Platform as a Service solution. Within just nine months, the WRA, were able to administer the first Welsh taxes in 800 years on behalf of Welsh Government. The successful project, which also involved Welsh Government's Digital and ICT teams, delivered 85% CSAT scores, and the WRA now has a sustainable, scalable platform for the future.

Kainos worked with the DVSA to help achieve their primary objective of making Great Britain's roads safer. In the Roadworthiness project, Kainos and DVSA collaborated to implement a new legislative directive, which was the largest change to the MOT scheme in 60 years, against a tight deadline. The project was delivered early, to budget and successfully managed significant changes to the key stakeholders of the MOT scheme - the 66,000 MOT testers across GB and the owners of the 30 million vehicles that are tested annually.

For the Risk Rating's project, Kainos and DVSA pioneered a predictive analytics tool which has revolutionised the process whereby poor standards or fraudulent activity are detected in garages and testers who perform MOT tests. DVSA can now more effectively and efficiently target their inspection and enforcement actions on garages and testers exhibiting unusual testing patterns, making a greater positive impact on road safety.

The winners of the 2018 UK IT Awards will be announced at a gala prize-giving ceremony taking place on Wednesday 14 November 2018 at Battersea Park Events Arena in London.

