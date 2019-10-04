Log in
KAINOS GROUP PLC

(KNOS)
10/04 11:10:09 am
452.5 GBp   -0.55%
Kainos : growth and ambition recognised in Ambition Nation Listed 50 Awards

10/04/2019 | 10:42am EDT
Kainos growth and ambition recognised in Ambition Nation Listed 50 Awards
04 October 2019

Kainos was recognised as both the 'Top ranked technology company' and 'Overall top ranked' company at the Ambition Nation Listed 50 Awards, as part of the Ambition Nation Summit, hosted in London on 2nd October.

The Ambition Nation Listed 50 identifies and celebrates the top 50 leading smaller UK-listed companies that offer both growth and quality to investors. The list is compiled by finnCap, ranked by their equity analysis tool,  The Slide Rule.

Kainos was recognised alongside retailers like Hotel Chocolat, On the Beach and financial firms K3 Capital and Future. A full list of winners can be found here. Kainos has also been shortlisted in three categories of the upcoming UKIT Awards this November for transformation projects with Defra and HMPO.

Watch this recent 'Management Today' interview with Kainos CEO, Brendan Mooney, where he discusses our growth and the key drivers of our success story so far.

Disclaimer

Kainos Group plc published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 14:41:10 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 165 M
EBIT 2020 25,0 M
Net income 2020 19,2 M
Finance 2020 37,1 M
Yield 2020 2,26%
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,12x
EV / Sales2021 2,92x
Capitalization 553 M
Chart KAINOS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kainos Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAINOS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 599,25  GBp
Last Close Price 455,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 59,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,89%
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan Mooney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas James Wardlaw Burnet Chairman
Richard Henry McCann COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tom Gray Chief Technology Officer
Paul Gannon Executive Director & SVP-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAINOS GROUP PLC13.75%675
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION24.94%128 824
ACCENTURE31.77%122 554
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.83%111 493
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.15%70 008
VMWARE, INC.11.93%61 319
