Kainos growth and ambition recognised in Ambition Nation Listed 50 Awards

04 October 2019

Kainos was recognised as both the 'Top ranked technology company' and 'Overall top ranked' company at the Ambition Nation Listed 50 Awards, as part of the Ambition Nation Summit, hosted in London on 2nd October.

The Ambition Nation Listed 50 identifies and celebrates the top 50 leading smaller UK-listed companies that offer both growth and quality to investors. The list is compiled by finnCap, ranked by their equity analysis tool, The Slide Rule.

Kainos was recognised alongside retailers like Hotel Chocolat, On the Beach and financial firms K3 Capital and Future. A full list of winners can be found here. Kainos has also been shortlisted in three categories of the upcoming UKIT Awards this November for transformation projects with Defra and HMPO.

Watch this recent 'Management Today' interview with Kainos CEO, Brendan Mooney, where he discusses our growth and the key drivers of our success story so far.