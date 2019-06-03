Kainos offering over 300 free opportunities for young people to gain coding and A.I. skills for their CV this Summer

Kainos, a leading provider of digital services and platforms, is offering more than 300 young people the chance to gain valuable coding and artificial intelligence (A.I.) skills through four free-to-attend events held Belfast and Birmingham.

CodeCamp and A.I.Camp are part of the Kainos Academy, whose aim is to inspire, develop and recruit the next generation of tech talent by creating opportunities for them to develop and hone skills they may not even know they need yet.

CodeCamp, which will take place between 22nd July - 2nd August, is Northern Ireland's biggest coding workshop for teens aged between 14-18 years of age who are studying STEM subjects. CodeCamp also launches in Birmingham this year, held at Birmingham City University (BCU) on the same dates.

Students are now invited to apply for a place on either the Foundation Course, where 14-16 year olds will learn how to build an app from scratch; or the Advanced Course for 17-18 year olds or those aged 14 to 16 who have previously attended CodeCamp.

The Advanced Course, which will take place in Belfast only this year, will see participants learn about HTML, CSS and JavaScript, as well as how to develop their own websites under the guidance of professional mentors from Kainos and Queen's.

A.I.Camp, which will take place between 19th - 30th August in Belfast and 9th - 21st September is open for applications from all undergraduates interested in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

It's a practical course that teaches the theory of A.I. to students before giving them the opportunity to put that learning into practice with a 12-hour hackathon, developing machine learning technology that will improve lives.

Gemma Crothers, Social Responsibility Manager at Kainos said: 'We are delighted to be able to offer so many young people a chance to gain skills that will help open the door to a future career in the IT industry.

'The demand for tech talent is growing at an incredible pace thanks to rapid advances in emerging technologies and the skills gap is getting wider. Our way of addressing the problem was to create Kainos Academy as a way to invest not only in our current employees, but also in the future workforce.

'Furthermore, we are calling for more girls to join the tech industry in order to achieve a truly balanced workforce. Encouragingly 40% of our CodeCampers last year were female and we are proactively creating role models to inspire and show these girls that there are valued roles, at all levels for them in tech.

'What we are offering is an accelerated path for motivated students to learn and develop machine learning and coding skills that will allow them a head-start in their career. In fact a lot of young people who participated in Kainos Academy programmes such as A.I.Camp have gone on to secure high-value jobs with us.'

To apply please visit www.kainos.com/academy

The deadline to apply for CodeCamp is 21st June and the deadline for applications to A.I.Camp is 6th June.