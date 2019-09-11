Kaisa : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳 兆 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1638)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES

FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

This announcement is made by Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce the certain unaudited operating figures of the Group together with its joint ventures and associates for the eight months ended 31 August 2019.

The Group together with its joint ventures and associates recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB4,262 million in August 2019, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 14.6%. Contracted gross floor area (the "GFA") in August 2019 amounted to approximately 234,403 sq.m., representing a year-on-year decrease of approximately 6.9%. The average selling price (the "ASP") for August 2019 was approximately RMB18,182 per sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 23.1%.

The total contracted sales of the Group for the eight months ended 31 August 2019 amounted to approximately RMB44,300 million with the total contracted GFA of approximately 2,569,328 sq.m., representing increases of approximately 24.6% and 23.8% as compared with corresponding period in 2018, respectively. The ASP for the eight months ended 31 August 2019 amounted to approximately RMB17,242 per sq.m., representing an increase of approximately 0.6% as compared with the corresponding period in 2018.