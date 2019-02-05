Log in
News Summary

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/05/2019 | 04:31pm EST

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial and operating results on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after the market closes. The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Thursday, February 21, 2019:

10:00 a.m.  Pacific
12:00 p.m. Central
  1:00 p.m. Eastern

The conference call can be directly accessed from the U.S. and Canada at (844) 889-7783, and accessed internationally at (661) 378-9764, or through the Company's website at http://www.kaiseraluminum.com. An audio archive will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

Company Description
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation and service that have been key components of its culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company’s stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

Available Information
For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.kaiseraluminum.com. The website includes a section for investor relations under which the Company provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its financial performance, including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor events, and earnings and other press releases. In addition, all Company filings submitted to the SEC are available through a link to the section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov which includes: Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Proxy Statements for the Company’s annual stockholders’ meetings and other information statements as filed with the SEC. In addition, the Company provides a webcast of its quarterly earnings calls and certain events in which management participates or hosts with members of the investment community.

Investor Relations and Public Relations Contact:                                          
Melinda C. Ellsworth                                                  
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation                                                            
(949) 614-1757                                                          

KaiserAluminum_Logo_Red_RGB.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 584 M
EBIT 2018 152 M
Net income 2018 99,4 M
Debt 2018 194 M
Yield 2018 2,17%
P/E ratio 2018 17,21
P/E ratio 2019 13,53
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 1 684 M
Chart KAISER ALUMINUM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAISER ALUMINUM CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack A. Hockema Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith A. Harvey President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Rinkenberger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ray Parkinson Vice President-Advanced Engineering
Doug Richman Vice President-Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAISER ALUMINUM CORP.14.29%1 684
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC26.34%6 409
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD17.38%5 745
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 180
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.2.84%3 846
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSCC-2.52%2 185
