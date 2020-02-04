Log in
Kaiser Aluminum : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/04/2020 | 04:39pm EST

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, after the market closes. The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2020:

10:00 a.m. Pacific
12:00 p.m. Central
1:00 p.m. Eastern

The conference call can be directly accessed from the U.S. and Canada at (844) 889-7783, and accessed internationally at (661) 378-9764, or through the Company's website at http://www.kaiseraluminum.com. An audio archive will be available on the Company's website following the call.

Company Description
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company's North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation and service that have been key components of its culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company's stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

Available Information
For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.kaiseraluminum.com. The website includes a section for investor relations under which the Company provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its financial performance, including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor events, and earnings and other press releases. In addition, all Company filings submitted to the SEC are available through a link to the section of the SEC's website at www.sec.govwhich includes: Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Proxy Statements for the Company's annual stockholders' meetings and other information statements as filed with the SEC. In addition, the Company provides a webcast of its quarterly earnings calls and certain events in which management participates or hosts with members of the investment community.

Investor Relations and Public Relations Contact:
Melinda C. Ellsworth
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
(949) 614-1757

Source: Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Disclaimer

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 21:38:02 UTC
