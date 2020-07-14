Log in
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

07/14/2020

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 24, 2020.

Company Description
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation and service that have been key components of its culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company’s stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

Available Information
For more information, please visit the Company’s web site at www.kaiseraluminum.com. The web site includes a section for investor relations under which the Company provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its financial performance, including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor events, and earnings and other press releases. In addition, all Company filings submitted to the SEC are available through a link to the section of the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov which includes: Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Proxy Statements for the Company’s annual stockholders’ meetings and other information statements as filed with the SEC. In addition, the Company provides a webcast of its quarterly earnings calls and certain events in which management participates or hosts with members of the investment community.

This press release contains statements based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied. These factors include: (a) deterioration in economic and financial market conditions generally, including as a result of pandemic health issues (including coronavirus and its effects, among other things, on global supply, demand, and distribution disruptions as the coronavirus outbreak continues and results in an increasingly prolonged period of travel, commercial and/or other similar restrictions and limitations); (b) changes in aluminum industry business conditions generally, including supply, demand and credit conditions and conditions in the markets served by the Company, including aerospace, defense, general engineering, automotive, distribution and other markets; (c) the impact of the Company's future earnings, cash flows, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors on its financial strength, flexibility, ability to pay or increase future dividends and any decision by the Company's board of directors in that regard; and (d) other risk factors summarized in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Form 10-K  for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. All information in this release is as of the date of the release. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Investor Relations and Public Relations Contact:
Melinda C. Ellsworth
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
(949) 614-1757

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 194 M - -
Net income 2020 35,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
Yield 2020 3,95%
Capitalization 1 065 M 1 065 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 835
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 75,00 $
Last Close Price 67,78 $
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack A. Hockema Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith A. Harvey President & Chief Operating Officer
Neal E. West Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ray Parkinson Vice President-Advanced Engineering
Alfred E. Osborne Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION-38.88%1 065
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC-26.70%5 665
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED0.43%5 208
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS3.23%4 536
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.5.80%4 082
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.36.19%2 973
