Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS

(KXIN)
07/10/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

BEIJING, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings ("Kaixin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KXIN), one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment in China, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report was filed with the SEC on July 10, 2020.

The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as through the investor relations section of the Company's website at http:/ir.kaixin.com.

About Kaixin Auto Holdings

Kaixin Auto Holdings is one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment in China. Supported by the rapid growth of China's used car market and leveraging its own hybrid business model that offers both strong online and offline presence, Kaixin has transformed from a tech-enabled financing platform into a nationwide dealer network that combines its own and affiliated dealers as well as value-added services.

For more information, please contact:

Kaixin Auto Holdings
Randall Xu
Tel: (86 10) 8448 1818 ext. 2960
Email: randall.xu@renren-inc.com

SOURCE: Kaixin Auto Holdings


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Chen Ji Chief Executive Officer
Yi Zhou Chen Chairman
Jinfeng Xie Chief Operating Officer
Yang Yi Chief Financial Officer
Jun Ma Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS-55.40%33
COPART, INC.-8.31%19 576
CARVANA CO.50.61%9 588
IAA0.00%5 109
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC--.--%2 380
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-40.66%1 671
