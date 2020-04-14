Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kaixin Auto Holdings    KXIN   KYG5223X1007

KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS

(KXIN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Letter and Subsequent Resolution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 07:01am EDT

BEIJING, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings ("Kaixin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KXIN), one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment in China, today announced the receipt of a notification letter (the “Nasdaq Letter”) dated April 7, 2020 from the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) and the subsequent resolution of the matter described in the Nasdaq Letter on April 13, 2020.

The Nasdaq Letter indicated that, as a result of the resignation of Mr. Sing Wang from the Company’s board and audit committee (which the Company announced on April 7, 2020), the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s audit committee requirements as set forth in Listing Rule 5605, but the Company was provided with a cure period consistent with Listing Rule 5605(c)(4).

On April 10, 2020, the Company submitted a home country practice attestation letter to Nasdaq, detailing its status as an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as well as its intent to follow its home country practice in lieu of the requirements of Nasdaq’s Rule 5600 Series. Thereafter, the Company received a letter dated April 13, 2020 from Nasdaq, stating that the Company complies with Listing Rule 5605(c)(2) and the matter has been closed.

About Kaixin Auto Holdings

Kaixin Auto Holdings is one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment in China. Supported by the rapid growth of China's used car market and leveraging its own hybrid business model that offers both strong online and offline presence, Kaixin has transformed from a tech-enabled financing platform into a nationwide dealer network that combines its own and affiliated dealers as well as value-added and after-sale services.

For more information, please contact:

Kaixin Auto Holdings
Randall Xu
Tel: +86 (10) 8448-1818
Email: Randall.xu@renren-inc.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
Email: Kaixin@tpg-ir.com

Jason Finklestein
Tel: +1 (212) 481-2050
Email: Kaixin@tpg-ir.com

SOURCE: Kaixin Auto Holdings


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS
07:01aKaixin Auto Holdings Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Letter and Subs..
GL
04/07Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Change to its Board Members
GL
2019Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Financial Result..
GL
2019Kaixin to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 2..
GL
2019Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Appointment of New Auditor
GL
2019Kaixin Auto Holdings Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
GL
2019KAIN AUTO : Kaixin Auto Holdings Receives Notice of Delisting for Warrants; Noti..
PR
More news
Chart KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Kaixin Auto Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Chen Ji Chief Executive Officer
Yi Zhou Chen Chairman
Jinfeng Xie Chief Operating Officer
Yang Yi Chief Financial Officer
Jun Ma Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS-49.17%37
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.94%28 752
HAL TRUST-17.22%10 841
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN-11.81%8 861
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%5 645
LIFCO AB (PUBL)-30.77%3 598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group