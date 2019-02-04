Log in
KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC    KZD

KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC (KZD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/04 01:05:38 pm
0.06 CAD   --.--%
05:30pKaizen Discovery announces US$750,000 loan from High Power Exploration
NE
News 
News

Kaizen Discovery announces US$750,000 loan from High Power Exploration

02/04/2019 | 05:30pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2019) - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) announced today that it has drawn down US$750,000 under an unsecured promissory note provided by High Power Exploration Inc. (HPX), an affiliate of its majority shareholder HPX TechCo Inc.

"The loan clearly demonstrates continued support from our largest shareholder and provides us with additional flexibility to explore a range of strategic alternatives to help unlock the value of the company's exploration assets," said Tom Peregoodoff, Kaizen's President and Chief Executive Officer.

The unsecured loan facility has a maturity date of June 30, 2019, and has an interest rate of 10% per annum, compounding only at maturity. The interest rate will increase to 12% per annum in the event the Kaizen does not repay the amount owing upon the maturity date.

About Kaizen Discovery

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

Information Contact

Bill Trenaman +1-604-669-6446
info@kaizendiscovery.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42647


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Peregoodoff President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Finlayson Chairman
Mark Gibson Chief Operating Officer
Gregory J. Shenton Chief Financial Officer
Terry J. Krepiakevich Independent Director
