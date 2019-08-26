Log in
KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC

(KZD)
Kaizen Discovery grants stock options

08/26/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2019) - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) announced today that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted incentive stock options to its independent directors to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,600,000 common shares in the capital stock of the company.

The options are exercisable at a price of C$0.05 per share and will vest 33 1/3% six (6) months after the date of the grant, with an additional 33 1/3% vesting twelve (12) months after the date of grant and the remaining 33 1/3% vesting two (2) years after the date of grant. The options expire on August 25, 2024.

About Kaizen

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

Information Contact
Bill Trenaman +1-604-669-6446
info@kaizendiscovery.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47293


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Peregoodoff President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Finlayson Chairman
Mark Gibson Chief Operating Officer
Gregory J. Shenton Chief Financial Officer
Terry J. Krepiakevich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC-25.00%11
BHP GROUP LTD3.48%107 800
BHP GROUP PLC1.74%107 800
RIO TINTO PLC5.21%81 661
RIO TINTO LIMITED8.32%81 661
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-4.65%28 238
