Kajima : SoftBank to launch service to help power self-driving buses, farm machinery

The service, which will begin trials in Japan next month before expanding nationwide in November, aims to provide centimetre-level positioning to the autonomous tech that is beginning to be introduced across a range of industries, the company said in a statement.

Kajima Corp, one of Japan's big four construction firms, will trial the service with construction site monitoring drones. SoftBank's own SB Drive, which is developing self-driving tech for buses, will also run trials.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Rashmi Aich)