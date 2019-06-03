Log in
KAJIMA CORP

(1812)
Kajima : SoftBank to launch service to help power self-driving buses, farm machinery

06/03/2019 | 02:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Corp said on Monday it will launch a service that uses satellite navigation data and its network of mobile base stations to help power self-driving buses, drones and farm machinery.

The service, which will begin trials in Japan next month before expanding nationwide in November, aims to provide centimetre-level positioning to the autonomous tech that is beginning to be introduced across a range of industries, the company said in a statement.

Kajima Corp, one of Japan's big four construction firms, will trial the service with construction site monitoring drones. SoftBank's own SB Drive, which is developing self-driving tech for buses, will also run trials.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Stocks treated in this article : Kajima Corp, SoftBank Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAJIMA CORP -1.13% 1489 End-of-day quote.2.83%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 031 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 106 B
Finance 2020 95 383 M
Yield 2020 3,38%
P/E ratio 2020 7,17
P/E ratio 2021 7,36
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Capitalization 787 B
Technical analysis trends KAJIMA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 829  JPY
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshikazu Oshimi President & Representative Director
Mitsuyoshi Nakamura Chairman
Ken Uchida Director & General Manager-Finance
Kazuo Kojima Head-Technology Research & Development
Kenji Otsu Chief Engineer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAJIMA CORP2.83%7 268
VINCI22.83%59 312
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.58%34 120
LARSEN & TOUBRO8.35%31 406
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-5.43%22 516
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-8.01%20 502
