Kakaku com : Additional Information on Proposal No.2 of the 23rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

June 4, 2020

For Immediate Release

(English translation of the original Japanese document)

Company Name: Kakaku.com, Inc.

Representative: Shonosuke Hata, President and Representative Director (Stock code: 2371; First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Kiyoaki Shirakawa, Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Management Division Phone: +81 3-5725-4554

Additional Information on Proposal No.2 of the 23rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The proposals to be resolved at the Company's 23rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders are as stated in the "Notice of 23rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" sent on June 2, 2020, but we would like to provide additional information regarding Proposal No.2 Election of Nine Directors, as a reference for exercising voting rights.

Regarding Mr. Kazuyoshi Miyajima, nominee No. 7 for Proposal 2

Mr. Kazuyoshi Miyajima, was appointed as External Director at the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held on June 18, 2019. He has served in key positions in public relations, secretariat, and IRrelated divisions and has been providing the Company with practical advice based on his extensive work experience and insight cultivated as an executive. Therefore, the Company has nominated Mr. Miyajima for reelection as External Director with the expectation that he will play a suitable role in the expansion of the Company's business and further strengthening of the corporate governance functions in the future.

Mr. Miyajima serves as an advisor to FANCL Co. Ltd., which has a business relationship with the Company, but the transaction amount between the two companies in the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, was less than 400,000 yen (less than 0.1% of consolidated revenue), which cannot be considered significant. For this reason, we believe Mr. Miyajima meets the standards of independence from the Company and see no risk of arising conflicts of interest with general shareholders. The Company has therefore notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange of Mr. Miyajima's status as an independent officer based on the requirements for independent officers established by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.