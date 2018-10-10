Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kakaku.com Inc    2371   JP3206000006

KAKAKU.COM INC (2371)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kakaku com : Notice Concerning Investment in Singapore Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 03:43am CEST

October 10, 2018

For Immediate Release

(English translation of the original Japanese document)

Company name: Kakaku.com, Inc.

Representative: Shonosuke Hata, President and Representative Director

(Stock code: 2371; First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Hajime Uemura, Director, General Manager, Administrative Division

Phone: +81 3-5725-4554

Notice Concerning Investment in Singapore Company

Kakaku.com, Inc. hereby announces a strategic investment in TabSquare Pte. Ltd. (Head Office: Singapore, Representatives: Anshul Gupta, Chirag Tejuja, Sankaran Sreeraman), a restaurant service solutions provider with operations in Singapore.

English Translation of the Japanese original

October 10, 2018 Kakaku.com Inc.

Kakaku.com makes a strategic investment in TabSquare, a restaurant solution provider based in Singapore.

This is Kakaku.com's third investment in Asia.

Kakaku.com is pleased to announce a strategic investment in TabSquare (Representatives: Anshul Gupta, Chirag Tejuja, Sankaran Sreeraman), a company based in Singapore, offering self-order systems for restaurants. This investment marks Kakaku's third investment in its efforts for expanding in the ASEAN region and makes TabSquare an affiliate company accounted for by the equity method.

About TabSquare

TabSquare is a startup which hopes to solve many pain points both restaurants as well as what their guests are experiencing, by offering self-order solutions for restaurants.

While many people in Southeast Asian countries love to eat out, high staffing cost or language barriers due to a growing number of tourist and expats, are just some of the many operational issues many restaurants are experiencing, while many of their customers are also experiencing long waiting times and communication issues. With the hope of being able to solve some of these problems, the founders established TabSquare in 2012. The company has been seeing steady growth in Singapore and is now looking to expand into other ASEAN markets, while developing new services for restaurants and their customers, based on the behavioral data they are collecting.

<_tabsquare3a_ corporate="" overview="">

Company Name: TabSquare Pte. Ltd. Headquarter: Singapore

Established: May 2012

Representatives: Anshul Gupta, Chirag Tejuja, Sankaran Sreeraman

Line of Business: Developing and supplying of restaurant service solutions URL: https://www.tabsquare.com/

About Kakaku's strategic investment

As a food-tech company with a proven track record of using the latest technology to provide solutions to restaurants and improving their guests' dining experience, TabSquare has continued to show strong results. Similarities with its value proposition as a provider of consumer-centric services in Southeast Asia also played a part in Kakaku's decision to make this strategic investment in TabSquare.

As part of its partnership with TabSquare, Kakaku.com hopes to share its know-how in the restaurant industry, based on more than a decade of experience operating Tabelog (Japan's most popular restaurant discovery and online reservation site), in the hopes of supporting TabSquare's growth and regional expansion. At the same time, Kakaku hopes to benefit from TabSquare's insights into consumer behavior in Southeast Asia and the restaurant industry in the region. In future, the company also hopes to create synergies between TabSquare and Tabelog.

In the past, Kakaku has made strategic investments in MoneySmart.sg (2017), a comparison site for personal finance and Love, Bonito (2018), an online fashion brand for women.

TabSquare's self-order system

1) Easy implementation

Low implementation cost. Can be installed in any store-bought tablet and connects to a variety of POS and payment systems.

2) Raise Profitability while providing better service

Greater operational efficiency and multi-language support help to solve restaurants' pain points, lowering staff cost while providing better service.

3) Data driven cross and upsell

AI integration. By indentifying users through telephone numbers or facial recognition, TabSquare can provide personalised menus tailored to the users' tastes and preferences, which contributes to higher average bill value. TabSquare is also receiving positive feedback for its consulting services based on the accumulated data.

Example of Tabsquare's menue screen

Tabsquare tablets in a restaurant

TabSquare's founders

<_kakaku3a_ corporte="" overview=""> Headquarters: Tokyo

Representative Director: Shonosuke Hata

Line of Business: Planning and operating of websites/apps. Provider of online platforms.

Overview of Services: http://corporate.kakaku.com/company/service

Disclaimer

Kakaku.com Inc. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 01:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAKAKU.COM INC
03:43aKAKAKU COM : Notice Concerning Investment in Singapore Company
PU
09/26KAKAKU.COM INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/28KAKAKU.COM INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/06MONTHLY DATA : Number of online reservations on Tabelog
PU
02/01KAKAKU COM : Notice Concerning Investment in Singapore Company
PU
01/18KAKAKU COM : Notice regarding Acquisition of Shares in gaie Inc. (Subsidiary Acq..
PU
01/09MONTHLY DATA : Number of online reservations on Tabelog
PU
2017KAKAKU COM : Notice regarding Acquisition of Shares in LCL Incorporated
PU
2017KAKAKU COM : Notice Concerning Cancellation of Treasury Stock
PU
2017KAKAKU COM : The number of restaurants offering T-Points for online reservations..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08Value Hunting Overseas Continued 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 53 006 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 17 104 M
Finance 2019 28 808 M
Yield 2019 1,67%
P/E ratio 2019 26,32
P/E ratio 2020 23,69
EV / Sales 2019 7,94x
EV / Sales 2020 7,10x
Capitalization 450 B
Chart KAKAKU.COM INC
Duration : Period :
Kakaku.com Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAKAKU.COM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2 003  JPY
Spread / Average Target -6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shonosuke Hata President & Representative Director
Kaoru Hayashi Chairman
Hanae Nakajima Manager-Finance & Accounting
Norihiko Fukuda CTO & Managing Executive Officer
Kenji Fujiwara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAKAKU.COM INC10.15%3 974
ALPHABET9.73%801 716
FACEBOOK-10.89%454 015
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-12.35%389 397
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-27.71%361 154
VISA24.44%315 722
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.