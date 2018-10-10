Kakaku com : Notice Concerning Investment in Singapore Company

October 10, 2018

For Immediate Release

(English translation of the original Japanese document)

Company name: Kakaku.com, Inc.

Representative: Shonosuke Hata, President and Representative Director

(Stock code: 2371; First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Hajime Uemura, Director, General Manager, Administrative Division

Phone: +81 3-5725-4554

Notice Concerning Investment in Singapore Company

Kakaku.com, Inc. hereby announces a strategic investment in TabSquare Pte. Ltd. (Head Office: Singapore, Representatives: Anshul Gupta, Chirag Tejuja, Sankaran Sreeraman), a restaurant service solutions provider with operations in Singapore.

English Translation of the Japanese original

October 10, 2018 Kakaku.com Inc.

Kakaku.com makes a strategic investment in TabSquare, a restaurant solution provider based in Singapore.

This is Kakaku.com's third investment in Asia.

Kakaku.com is pleased to announce a strategic investment in TabSquare (Representatives: Anshul Gupta, Chirag Tejuja, Sankaran Sreeraman), a company based in Singapore, offering self-order systems for restaurants. This investment marks Kakaku's third investment in its efforts for expanding in the ASEAN region and makes TabSquare an affiliate company accounted for by the equity method.

About TabSquare

TabSquare is a startup which hopes to solve many pain points both restaurants as well as what their guests are experiencing, by offering self-order solutions for restaurants.

While many people in Southeast Asian countries love to eat out, high staffing cost or language barriers due to a growing number of tourist and expats, are just some of the many operational issues many restaurants are experiencing, while many of their customers are also experiencing long waiting times and communication issues. With the hope of being able to solve some of these problems, the founders established TabSquare in 2012. The company has been seeing steady growth in Singapore and is now looking to expand into other ASEAN markets, while developing new services for restaurants and their customers, based on the behavioral data they are collecting.

<_tabsquare3a_ corporate="" overview="">

Company Name: TabSquare Pte. Ltd. Headquarter: Singapore

Established: May 2012

Representatives: Anshul Gupta, Chirag Tejuja, Sankaran Sreeraman

Line of Business: Developing and supplying of restaurant service solutions URL: https://www.tabsquare.com/

About Kakaku's strategic investment

As a food-tech company with a proven track record of using the latest technology to provide solutions to restaurants and improving their guests' dining experience, TabSquare has continued to show strong results. Similarities with its value proposition as a provider of consumer-centric services in Southeast Asia also played a part in Kakaku's decision to make this strategic investment in TabSquare.

As part of its partnership with TabSquare, Kakaku.com hopes to share its know-how in the restaurant industry, based on more than a decade of experience operating Tabelog (Japan's most popular restaurant discovery and online reservation site), in the hopes of supporting TabSquare's growth and regional expansion. At the same time, Kakaku hopes to benefit from TabSquare's insights into consumer behavior in Southeast Asia and the restaurant industry in the region. In future, the company also hopes to create synergies between TabSquare and Tabelog.

In the past, Kakaku has made strategic investments in MoneySmart.sg (2017), a comparison site for personal finance and Love, Bonito (2018), an online fashion brand for women.

TabSquare's self-order system

1) Easy implementation

Low implementation cost. Can be installed in any store-bought tablet and connects to a variety of POS and payment systems.

2) Raise Profitability while providing better service

Greater operational efficiency and multi-language support help to solve restaurants' pain points, lowering staff cost while providing better service.

3) Data driven cross and upsell

AI integration. By indentifying users through telephone numbers or facial recognition, TabSquare can provide personalised menus tailored to the users' tastes and preferences, which contributes to higher average bill value. TabSquare is also receiving positive feedback for its consulting services based on the accumulated data.

Example of Tabsquare's menue screen

Tabsquare tablets in a restaurant

TabSquare's founders

<_kakaku3a_ corporte="" overview=""> Headquarters: Tokyo

Representative Director: Shonosuke Hata

Line of Business: Planning and operating of websites/apps. Provider of online platforms.

Overview of Services: http://corporate.kakaku.com/company/service