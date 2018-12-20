Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kakaku.com Inc    2371   JP3206000006

KAKAKU.COM INC (2371)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kakaku com : Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 04:00am CET

December 20, 2018

For Immediate Release

(English translation of the original Japanese document)

Company name: Kakaku.com, Inc.

Representative: Shonosuke Hata, President and Representative Director

(Stock code: 2371; First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Hajime Uemura, Director, Administrative Division General Manager

Phone: +81 3-5725-4554

Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of Treasury Stock under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 165,

Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act)

Kakaku.com, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces the completion of acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis under Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.

This transaction has completed the acquisition of treasury stock based on the resolution of the Board of Directors passed on November 21, 2018.

  • 1. Class of shares acquired

  • 2. Total number of shares acquired

  • 3. Total acquisition cost

  • 4. Acquisition period

  • 5. Method of acquisition

For reference:

Common stock of Kakaku.com, Inc. 908,900 shares 2,033,449,290 yen

December 1, 2018 to December 19, 2018

Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

  • 1. Details of the November 21, 2018 resolution of the Board of Directors

    • 1. Class of shares to be acquired

    • 2. Total number of shares to be acquired

    • 3. Total acquisition cost

    • 4. Acquisition period

    Common stock of Kakaku.com, Inc. 1,800,000 shares (maximum) 3,000,000,000 yen (maximum) November 22, 2018 to December 20, 2018

  • 2. Cumulative total of treasury stock acquired based on the above resolution of the Board of Directors

    • 1. Total number of shares acquired 1,355,000 shares

    • 2. Total acquisition cost 2,999,825,596yen

Disclaimer

Kakaku.com Inc. published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 02:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAKAKU.COM INC
04:00aKAKAKU COM : Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Treas..
PU
12/07KAKAKU COM : The number of restaurants offering T-Points for online reservations..
PU
12/03KAKAKU COM : Notice Concerning the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock
PU
11/21KAKAKU COM : Notice of Determination Acquisition of Treasury Stock
PU
11/21KAKAKU COM : First ever Tabelog commercial to start airing on Nov. 24
PU
11/21KAKAKU COM : The total cumulative number of persons seated through Tabelog's onl..
PU
11/07KAKAKU COM : Tabelog supports online reservations in Apple Maps
PU
11/06KAKAKU COM : Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending M..
PU
11/06KAKAKU COM : FY3/2019 2Q Consolidated Financial Results
PU
10/10KAKAKU COM : Notice Concerning Investment in Singapore Company
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 53 734 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 17 116 M
Finance 2019 28 825 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 26,61
P/E ratio 2020 23,89
EV / Sales 2019 7,97x
EV / Sales 2020 7,14x
Capitalization 457 B
Chart KAKAKU.COM INC
Duration : Period :
Kakaku.com Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAKAKU.COM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2 028  JPY
Spread / Average Target -6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shonosuke Hata President & Representative Director
Kaoru Hayashi Chairman
Hanae Nakajima Manager-Finance & Accounting
Norihiko Fukuda CTO & Managing Executive Officer
Kenji Fujiwara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAKAKU.COM INC13.45%4 067
ALPHABET-0.95%720 517
FACEBOOK-18.59%412 848
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-25.90%369 176
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-20.47%365 080
VISA15.12%292 410
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.