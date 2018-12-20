Kakaku com : Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

December 20, 2018
For Immediate Release
(English translation of the original Japanese document)
Company name: Kakaku.com, Inc.
Representative: Shonosuke Hata, President and Representative Director
(Stock code: 2371; First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Hajime Uemura, Director, Administrative Division General Manager
Phone: +81 3-5725-4554
Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Stock
(Acquisition of Treasury Stock under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 165,
Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act)
Kakaku.com, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces the completion of acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis under Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.
This transaction has completed the acquisition of treasury stock based on the resolution of the Board of Directors passed on November 21, 2018.
-
1. Class of shares acquired
-
2. Total number of shares acquired
-
3. Total acquisition cost
-
4. Acquisition period
-
5. Method of acquisition
For reference:
Common stock of Kakaku.com, Inc. 908,900 shares 2,033,449,290 yen
December 1, 2018 to December 19, 2018
Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
-
1. Details of the November 21, 2018 resolution of the Board of Directors
-
1. Class of shares to be acquired
-
2. Total number of shares to be acquired
-
3. Total acquisition cost
-
4. Acquisition period
Common stock of Kakaku.com, Inc. 1,800,000 shares (maximum) 3,000,000,000 yen (maximum) November 22, 2018 to December 20, 2018
-
2. Cumulative total of treasury stock acquired based on the above resolution of the Board of Directors
-
1. Total number of shares acquired 1,355,000 shares
-
2. Total acquisition cost 2,999,825,596yen