Kakaku com : Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

December 20, 2018

For Immediate Release

(English translation of the original Japanese document)

Company name: Kakaku.com, Inc.

Representative: Shonosuke Hata, President and Representative Director

(Stock code: 2371; First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Hajime Uemura, Director, Administrative Division General Manager

Phone: +81 3-5725-4554

Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of Treasury Stock under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 165,

Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act)

Kakaku.com, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces the completion of acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis under Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.

This transaction has completed the acquisition of treasury stock based on the resolution of the Board of Directors passed on November 21, 2018.

1. Class of shares acquired

2. Total number of shares acquired

3. Total acquisition cost

4. Acquisition period

5. Method of acquisition

For reference:

Common stock of Kakaku.com, Inc. 908,900 shares 2,033,449,290 yen

December 1, 2018 to December 19, 2018

Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange