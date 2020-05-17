Kakaku com : Summary of Main Questions and Answers at Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

Log in
05/17/2020 | 10:36pm EDT

Summary of Main Questions and Answers at the Results Briefing for the

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 held on May 12, 2020

Category

Questions

Answers

Overall

With the impact of the novel coronavirus, have

In terms of Kakaku.com's shopping business, more so than our strengths in online shopping,

you sensed any new business opportunities for

trends in the types of items being bought and key item categories people are searching for

Kakaku.com? If so, please discuss them.

are changing, such as teleworking related items, so we want to flexibly respond to this.

I feel that there are business opportunities for Tabelog as well, including supporting the

restaurant industry, and take-out-related business opportunities, etc. within the restaurant

industry. Even once the situation gets back to normal, we would like to focus on behaviors

and trends that will take hold as new ways of life are established.

Overall

Do you have a rough target for when you will be

We donʼt have any specific timing in mind. I believe this is true for other sectors and

able to provide guidance?

companies as well.

Overall

Amid the decline in revenue, are you thinking

Rather than a recovery plan, I think that by polishing our content in the meantime, we will be

about a recovery plan?

able to generate greater revenue after the novel coronavirus has subsided. I don't think we

can recover the revenue we have lost in Tabelog̶restaurants and sales agencies are sharing

the same pain. We believe it is important to further strengthen our original business models

and increase profits once the novel coronavirus outbreak has subsided.

Overall

Many businesses will be affected by the novel

As is the case with the Tabelog agency commissions, there are some cases where costs are

coronavirus outbreak this fiscal year. How much

naturally decreasing, such as advertising costs not being incurred in conjunction with the

room is there for cost reductions?

decline in sales. Most of our fixed costs are rent and personnel-related expenses, and we are

not considering reducing them.

Overall

What are your expectations for sales promotion

It's hard to say at this point, but right now we don't plan to carry out any mass media

costs this fiscal year, including TV commercials?

advertising campaigns.

Overall

Do you expect results to recover to a certain

Regarding the restaurant industry, I cannot say how long the impact of the novel coronavirus

extent in the second half of the fiscal year?

outbreak will continue. Both e-commerce and recruitment-related businesses are performing

normally. We expect the recovery in travel to take place later than the fiscal second half.

Overall

I donʼt think a dividend cut is necessary given

There has been no change to our policy of stably returning profits to shareholders, but I am

the fact that you are cash-rich in the first place.

unable to say at this point whether there will a dividend decrease or increase.

Can you tell us what you can at this point

regarding your thoughts on dividends?

Overall

What do your plans for recruiting new and mid-

There are no changes to our plans for hiring new and mid-career personnel, and we would

career personnel look like? In addition, please

like to continue hiring personnel who can help us.

tell us about possible new businesses in

However, due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, hiring has been slightly delayed.

anticipation of the "new normal" after the novel

Regarding the new food business, I think there is room for us to look more into services such

coronavirus outbreak subsides.

as takeout services, delivery, and a purchasing platform for restaurants called "Tabelog

Shiire (Food Sourcing)"

Besides the food domain as well, I believe that companies that were lacking in IT literacy will

increasingly turn to use of the Internet to become more efficient. I think that in the Internet

business, a tailwind is blowing with respect to consideration of ideas for new businesses as

well as for services themselves.

Kakaku.com

The Kakaku.com business has been recovering

The shopping business and advertising business are recovering from the reactionary drop in

in April and May. What about the advertising

demand after the consumption tax hike. However, looking at the situation in the current first

business?

quarter, if we set our original assumption at 100, the results are falling a little short of that

figure.

Tabelog

Please explain the move to eliminate monthly

For April and May, the monthly fixed-fee and variable-fee were eliminated for restaurants

fees from April?

that we have direct contracts with. For restaurants that we do not have direct contracts with,

and for which we instead have resale contracts through agencies, we cannot provide a

complete answer with respect to control over fees.

Tabelog

Are you going to make a decision about

I think it's a very difficult situation to judge. For example, we donʼt know which regions the

restoring monthly fees from June on a

national state of emergency will be lifted in first, whether it will be lifted nationwide all at

restaurant-by-restaurant basis? Or, will the

once, whether restaurants will be able to operate normally even after the emergency is lifted,

decision apply to all restaurants

or if they will be able to draw in customers as before. I want us to flexibly decide about our

simultaneously?

response for June based on the situation. In addition, we have not yet decided whether the

decision will be made on an individual restaurant basis, or whether a decision covering all

restaurants will be made. However, with regard to restoring the monthly fees, I would like to

make decisions while maintaining close communication with individual restaurants.

Category

Questions

Answers

Tabelog

What is the ratio of net sales that come from

In terms of the ratio of restaurants, just over 30% of restaurants involve direct sales. The rest

direct sales?

is through agencies. Just because that involves resale through agencies doesn't mean that

the fees wonʼt be eliminated, it is case-by-case in some instances. At the risk of creating a

misunderstanding here, please understand that sales in the restaurant promotion business in

April and May will be almost zero.

Tabelog

What are your thoughts on how restaurants will

It depends on how you define this "re-start ratio". For example, after the novel coronavirus

re-start their business once the novel

outbreak ends, if all restaurants reopen but leave extra space between seats and therefore

coronavirus outbreak subsides and the economy

operate at half capacity, it would be equivalent to 50% of restaurants reopening at full

reopens? Do you think the re-start ratio will be

capacity, so itʼs difficult for me to answer this. However, even once the state of emergency is

around 50% at first, or do you think a ratio of

lifted, I donʼt know if restaurants will able to operate at near 100% capacity right from the

around 80% might be possible?

start.

Tabelog

Will there be any relief for restaurants that have

I canʼt speak about individual cases, but most agencies will not be charging restaurants.

an agency agreement?

Tabelog

With the state of emergency declaration, has

There has of course been a negative impact. Due to the current operating environment for

there been a negative impact on the number of

restaurants, sales activities are extremely difficult to carry out, and acquisitions of new

restaurants with fee plan-based contracts?

restaurants are therefore declining. The number of stores that we work with is not

decreasing, but it is difficult to increase the number, partially because some restaurants have

closed. We are currently providing useful services for existing restaurants, including take-out

services.

Tabelog

Although the current situation is difficult,

I expect the campaign will help restaurants that have been hurt by the spread of the novel

economic measures are expected to be

coronavirus. We are looking into how to link points with the campaign and are preparing for

implemented after the novel coronavirus

that. We will do our utmost to expand and enhance our content, support restaurants, and do

outbreak comes to an end. Please tell us what

what we can so that people can enjoy eating out even more.

kind of expectations you have for the "Go to

Eat" campaign?

Tabelog

What is the current marginal profit ratio in

Since we do not disclose costs for each business, I cannot discuss the marginal profit ratio

approximate terms?

itself, but I would like to disclose some sort of indicator after carefully studying whether there

are any indicators that can be disclosed.

If we are talking about the current situation, in which our business has been affected by the

novel coronavirus outbreak, the marginal profit ratio is zero given the fact that sales are

almost zero.

Tabelog

The fourth-quarter ARPU would have been

The figure showing ARPU without the impact of the novel coronavirus is only a forecast. It is

31,700-31,800 yen without the impact of the

the result of conservatively estimating sales in December and January. It does not mean that

novel coronavirus, but why would ARPU decline

it would decline quarter on quarter even without that impact.

quarter on quarter even without that impact?

Tabelog

Have there been cancellations from fee-paying

I haven't heard much about restaurants going out of business, but there are quite a few

restaurants? Please share your view on the

restaurants that have suspended operations and temporarily canceled their contracts with

number of fee-paying restaurants this fiscal

us. Many of those restaurants are ones that we expect will be able to sign up again after the

year.

novel coronavirus outbreak ends, so the number of cancellations has not actually increased

that much, partially due to our move to eliminate fees for April and May.

Tabelog

Is there a possibility that you will team up with

Although only a possibility, itʼs certainly conceivable.

other companies on delivery services?

Tabelog

Regarding starting to bill restaurants again, it

The fee system is uniform. Regardless of the number of seats in a restaurant or the unit price

will be difficult for restaurant owners to reopen

level, there is a uniform fee system of 200 yen per person for dinner at any restaurant, and I

with the previous capacity, and it may be

think it would be difficult to change unit prices depending on the restart situation.

difficult to charge them using the existing fee

I am currently refraining from commenting on whether or not we will extend the no-fee

system due to their financial circumstances. In

period. More than anything, we really want to help restore the restaurant industry to how it

that case, will you encourage them to reopen

was before the novel coronavirus outbreak or even make it more vibrant than it was before

with a lower ARPU? Or will you extend the no-

the outbreak.

fee period?

We would like to come up with a fee system under which advertising costs for restaurants do

not interfere with the recovery of the industry or provide a no-fee service.

Tabelog

Regarding the 30%-50% monthly commission

The commission we pay to agencies will also be zero.

paid to agencies, will the portion paid by

Kakaku.com also be zero?

Category

Questions

Answers

New Media and

Please share your views on Kyujin Boxʼs sales

Many companies are reducing or suspending hiring. I think the overall number of jobs

Solutions/Finance

this fiscal year. The number of job offers has

available has fallen considerably, but Kyujin Box does not have such a large market share in

declined significantly, especially for the

the job-hunting market. Sales are currently increasing as traffic increases and given Kyujin

restaurant and apparel industries. How will this

Boxʼs current position, there are not so many negative elements with regards to sales.

impact Kyujin Box? Is it a relative positive due

to the affordable pay-for-performance

compensation, or is it a challenging situation if

demand is declining in the first place?

New Media and

Kyujin Boxʼs traffic has recovered since the

The recovery in traffic is partially due to the SEO effect̶an increase in traffic from search

Solutions/Finance

second half of March, but is profit still weak

engines. Regarding hiring, I can't unequivocally say one way or the other because some

because the number of hires is decreasing

companies are able to seek new applications while others are not. However, there has been

despite the increase in searches?

an increase in recruitment demand from some companies, so on the whole, sales are

increasing and decreasing in tandem with the volume of traffic.

New Media and

Regarding Kyujin Box, will the strategy be

Even before the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak emerged, we have been promoting

Solutions/Finance

affected by the dramatic changes in the labor

the fact that our job advertisements have low unit prices and strong cost performance, so I

market environment? It seems like there is

think we will continue to have good opportunities in this area. In particular, work style

actually a good opportunity for recruitment

reforms and changes in the labor market are the areas of greatest strength for us. Since it is

advertising for which cost performance can be

a site that allows people to search regardless of work style, from regular employee positions

measured and unit prices are low.

to temporary staff and part-time positions, and because it contains a lot of information that

varies depending on the region, such as average hourly wage and monthly salary, I think

there will be room for growth because it is a useful site for workers even if there are changes

in the labor market going forward.

New Media and

Could you give us a picture of the medium-term

Although the results have not yet been disclosed for the current fiscal year, our internal

Solutions/Finance

net sales growth rate for Kyujin Box? Do you

figures regarding the medium-term do point, as you say, to 20% to 30% annualized growth.

envision it growing at an annualized rate of 20-

30% for a while, excluding the impact of the

novel coronavirus outbreak?

New Media and

Do you have plans to introduce a bidding system

I will refrain from commenting on things like the specific timing, as it will be a very finely

Solutions/Finance

with respect to unit costs for Kyujin Box in the

detailed strategy including the situation with our competitors.

fiscal year ending March 2021?

New Media and

Please tell us about the possible impacts of the

Sumaity has not yet gained much of a share of the online market, so we believe that we have

Solutions/Finance

novel coronavirus outbreak on Sumaity. It was

an opportunity to increase the number of visitors and users by strengthening our content,

assumed that people would search less for real

regardless of the market conditions.

estate as the number of people relocating

I think the strong results in the fourth quarter were partially due to the fact that they included

declines, but fourth quarter results were strong.

data from December and January, when there is high demand for real estate searches, and

What was behind these strong results?

the results were not fully impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

New Media and

I cannot understand the decline in traffic for

This is partly speculation, but it is possible that there was a decline in the number of people

Solutions/Finance

Kyujin Box due to emergency school closures.

looking for work, as part-time workers with children at home are unable to leave home to

Why would emergency school closures cause a

work because of the temporary school closures.

decline in traffic?

Disclaimer

Kakaku.com Inc. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 02:35:00 UTC
