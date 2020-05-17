|
Kakaku com : Summary of Main Questions and Answers at Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020
05/17/2020 | 10:36pm EDT
Summary of Main Questions and Answers at the Results Briefing for the
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 held on May 12, 2020
|
Category
|
Questions
|
Answers
|
Overall
|
With the impact of the novel coronavirus, have
|
In terms of Kakaku.com's shopping business, more so than our strengths in online shopping,
|
|
you sensed any new business opportunities for
|
trends in the types of items being bought and key item categories people are searching for
|
|
Kakaku.com? If so, please discuss them.
|
are changing, such as teleworking related items, so we want to flexibly respond to this.
|
|
|
I feel that there are business opportunities for Tabelog as well, including supporting the
|
|
|
restaurant industry, and take-out-related business opportunities, etc. within the restaurant
|
|
|
industry. Even once the situation gets back to normal, we would like to focus on behaviors
|
|
|
and trends that will take hold as new ways of life are established.
|
|
|
|
Overall
|
Do you have a rough target for when you will be
|
We donʼt have any specific timing in mind. I believe this is true for other sectors and
|
|
able to provide guidance?
|
companies as well.
|
Overall
|
Amid the decline in revenue, are you thinking
|
Rather than a recovery plan, I think that by polishing our content in the meantime, we will be
|
|
about a recovery plan?
|
able to generate greater revenue after the novel coronavirus has subsided. I don't think we
|
|
|
can recover the revenue we have lost in Tabelog̶restaurants and sales agencies are sharing
|
|
|
the same pain. We believe it is important to further strengthen our original business models
|
|
|
and increase profits once the novel coronavirus outbreak has subsided.
|
Overall
|
Many businesses will be affected by the novel
|
As is the case with the Tabelog agency commissions, there are some cases where costs are
|
|
coronavirus outbreak this fiscal year. How much
|
naturally decreasing, such as advertising costs not being incurred in conjunction with the
|
|
room is there for cost reductions?
|
decline in sales. Most of our fixed costs are rent and personnel-related expenses, and we are
|
|
|
not considering reducing them.
|
Overall
|
What are your expectations for sales promotion
|
It's hard to say at this point, but right now we don't plan to carry out any mass media
|
|
costs this fiscal year, including TV commercials?
|
advertising campaigns.
|
|
|
|
Overall
|
Do you expect results to recover to a certain
|
Regarding the restaurant industry, I cannot say how long the impact of the novel coronavirus
|
|
extent in the second half of the fiscal year?
|
outbreak will continue. Both e-commerce and recruitment-related businesses are performing
|
|
|
normally. We expect the recovery in travel to take place later than the fiscal second half.
|
|
|
|
Overall
|
I donʼt think a dividend cut is necessary given
|
There has been no change to our policy of stably returning profits to shareholders, but I am
|
|
the fact that you are cash-rich in the first place.
|
unable to say at this point whether there will a dividend decrease or increase.
|
|
Can you tell us what you can at this point
|
|
|
regarding your thoughts on dividends?
|
|
Overall
|
What do your plans for recruiting new and mid-
|
There are no changes to our plans for hiring new and mid-career personnel, and we would
|
|
career personnel look like? In addition, please
|
like to continue hiring personnel who can help us.
|
|
tell us about possible new businesses in
|
However, due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, hiring has been slightly delayed.
|
|
anticipation of the "new normal" after the novel
|
Regarding the new food business, I think there is room for us to look more into services such
|
|
coronavirus outbreak subsides.
|
as takeout services, delivery, and a purchasing platform for restaurants called "Tabelog
|
|
|
Shiire (Food Sourcing)"
|
|
|
Besides the food domain as well, I believe that companies that were lacking in IT literacy will
|
|
|
increasingly turn to use of the Internet to become more efficient. I think that in the Internet
|
|
|
business, a tailwind is blowing with respect to consideration of ideas for new businesses as
|
|
|
well as for services themselves.
|
Kakaku.com
|
The Kakaku.com business has been recovering
|
The shopping business and advertising business are recovering from the reactionary drop in
|
|
in April and May. What about the advertising
|
demand after the consumption tax hike. However, looking at the situation in the current first
|
|
business?
|
quarter, if we set our original assumption at 100, the results are falling a little short of that
|
|
|
figure.
|
Tabelog
|
Please explain the move to eliminate monthly
|
For April and May, the monthly fixed-fee and variable-fee were eliminated for restaurants
|
|
fees from April?
|
that we have direct contracts with. For restaurants that we do not have direct contracts with,
|
|
|
and for which we instead have resale contracts through agencies, we cannot provide a
|
|
|
complete answer with respect to control over fees.
|
Tabelog
|
Are you going to make a decision about
|
I think it's a very difficult situation to judge. For example, we donʼt know which regions the
|
|
restoring monthly fees from June on a
|
national state of emergency will be lifted in first, whether it will be lifted nationwide all at
|
|
restaurant-by-restaurant basis? Or, will the
|
once, whether restaurants will be able to operate normally even after the emergency is lifted,
|
|
decision apply to all restaurants
|
or if they will be able to draw in customers as before. I want us to flexibly decide about our
|
|
simultaneously?
|
response for June based on the situation. In addition, we have not yet decided whether the
|
|
|
decision will be made on an individual restaurant basis, or whether a decision covering all
|
|
|
restaurants will be made. However, with regard to restoring the monthly fees, I would like to
|
|
|
make decisions while maintaining close communication with individual restaurants.
|
|
|
|
Category
|
Questions
|
Answers
|
Tabelog
|
What is the ratio of net sales that come from
|
In terms of the ratio of restaurants, just over 30% of restaurants involve direct sales. The rest
|
|
direct sales?
|
is through agencies. Just because that involves resale through agencies doesn't mean that
|
|
|
the fees wonʼt be eliminated, it is case-by-case in some instances. At the risk of creating a
|
|
|
misunderstanding here, please understand that sales in the restaurant promotion business in
|
|
|
April and May will be almost zero.
|
Tabelog
|
What are your thoughts on how restaurants will
|
It depends on how you define this "re-start ratio". For example, after the novel coronavirus
|
|
re-start their business once the novel
|
outbreak ends, if all restaurants reopen but leave extra space between seats and therefore
|
|
coronavirus outbreak subsides and the economy
|
operate at half capacity, it would be equivalent to 50% of restaurants reopening at full
|
|
reopens? Do you think the re-start ratio will be
|
capacity, so itʼs difficult for me to answer this. However, even once the state of emergency is
|
|
around 50% at first, or do you think a ratio of
|
lifted, I donʼt know if restaurants will able to operate at near 100% capacity right from the
|
|
around 80% might be possible?
|
start.
|
Tabelog
|
Will there be any relief for restaurants that have
|
I canʼt speak about individual cases, but most agencies will not be charging restaurants.
|
|
an agency agreement?
|
|
Tabelog
|
With the state of emergency declaration, has
|
There has of course been a negative impact. Due to the current operating environment for
|
|
there been a negative impact on the number of
|
restaurants, sales activities are extremely difficult to carry out, and acquisitions of new
|
|
restaurants with fee plan-based contracts?
|
restaurants are therefore declining. The number of stores that we work with is not
|
|
|
decreasing, but it is difficult to increase the number, partially because some restaurants have
|
|
|
closed. We are currently providing useful services for existing restaurants, including take-out
|
|
|
services.
|
Tabelog
|
Although the current situation is difficult,
|
I expect the campaign will help restaurants that have been hurt by the spread of the novel
|
|
economic measures are expected to be
|
coronavirus. We are looking into how to link points with the campaign and are preparing for
|
|
implemented after the novel coronavirus
|
that. We will do our utmost to expand and enhance our content, support restaurants, and do
|
|
outbreak comes to an end. Please tell us what
|
what we can so that people can enjoy eating out even more.
|
|
kind of expectations you have for the "Go to
|
|
|
Eat" campaign?
|
|
Tabelog
|
What is the current marginal profit ratio in
|
Since we do not disclose costs for each business, I cannot discuss the marginal profit ratio
|
|
approximate terms?
|
itself, but I would like to disclose some sort of indicator after carefully studying whether there
|
|
|
are any indicators that can be disclosed.
|
|
|
If we are talking about the current situation, in which our business has been affected by the
|
|
|
novel coronavirus outbreak, the marginal profit ratio is zero given the fact that sales are
|
|
|
almost zero.
|
Tabelog
|
The fourth-quarter ARPU would have been
|
The figure showing ARPU without the impact of the novel coronavirus is only a forecast. It is
|
|
31,700-31,800 yen without the impact of the
|
the result of conservatively estimating sales in December and January. It does not mean that
|
|
novel coronavirus, but why would ARPU decline
|
it would decline quarter on quarter even without that impact.
|
|
quarter on quarter even without that impact?
|
|
|
|
|
Tabelog
|
Have there been cancellations from fee-paying
|
I haven't heard much about restaurants going out of business, but there are quite a few
|
|
restaurants? Please share your view on the
|
restaurants that have suspended operations and temporarily canceled their contracts with
|
|
number of fee-paying restaurants this fiscal
|
us. Many of those restaurants are ones that we expect will be able to sign up again after the
|
|
year.
|
novel coronavirus outbreak ends, so the number of cancellations has not actually increased
|
|
|
that much, partially due to our move to eliminate fees for April and May.
|
Tabelog
|
Is there a possibility that you will team up with
|
Although only a possibility, itʼs certainly conceivable.
|
|
other companies on delivery services?
|
|
Tabelog
|
Regarding starting to bill restaurants again, it
|
The fee system is uniform. Regardless of the number of seats in a restaurant or the unit price
|
|
will be difficult for restaurant owners to reopen
|
level, there is a uniform fee system of 200 yen per person for dinner at any restaurant, and I
|
|
with the previous capacity, and it may be
|
think it would be difficult to change unit prices depending on the restart situation.
|
|
difficult to charge them using the existing fee
|
I am currently refraining from commenting on whether or not we will extend the no-fee
|
|
system due to their financial circumstances. In
|
period. More than anything, we really want to help restore the restaurant industry to how it
|
|
that case, will you encourage them to reopen
|
was before the novel coronavirus outbreak or even make it more vibrant than it was before
|
|
with a lower ARPU? Or will you extend the no-
|
the outbreak.
|
|
fee period?
|
We would like to come up with a fee system under which advertising costs for restaurants do
|
|
|
not interfere with the recovery of the industry or provide a no-fee service.
|
|
|
|
Tabelog
|
Regarding the 30%-50% monthly commission
|
The commission we pay to agencies will also be zero.
|
|
paid to agencies, will the portion paid by
|
|
|
Kakaku.com also be zero?
|
|
Category
|
Questions
|
Answers
|
New Media and
|
Please share your views on Kyujin Boxʼs sales
|
Many companies are reducing or suspending hiring. I think the overall number of jobs
|
Solutions/Finance
|
this fiscal year. The number of job offers has
|
available has fallen considerably, but Kyujin Box does not have such a large market share in
|
|
declined significantly, especially for the
|
the job-hunting market. Sales are currently increasing as traffic increases and given Kyujin
|
|
restaurant and apparel industries. How will this
|
Boxʼs current position, there are not so many negative elements with regards to sales.
|
|
impact Kyujin Box? Is it a relative positive due
|
|
|
to the affordable pay-for-performance
|
|
|
compensation, or is it a challenging situation if
|
|
|
demand is declining in the first place?
|
|
New Media and
|
Kyujin Boxʼs traffic has recovered since the
|
The recovery in traffic is partially due to the SEO effect̶an increase in traffic from search
|
Solutions/Finance
|
second half of March, but is profit still weak
|
engines. Regarding hiring, I can't unequivocally say one way or the other because some
|
|
because the number of hires is decreasing
|
companies are able to seek new applications while others are not. However, there has been
|
|
despite the increase in searches?
|
an increase in recruitment demand from some companies, so on the whole, sales are
|
|
|
increasing and decreasing in tandem with the volume of traffic.
|
New Media and
|
Regarding Kyujin Box, will the strategy be
|
Even before the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak emerged, we have been promoting
|
Solutions/Finance
|
affected by the dramatic changes in the labor
|
the fact that our job advertisements have low unit prices and strong cost performance, so I
|
|
market environment? It seems like there is
|
think we will continue to have good opportunities in this area. In particular, work style
|
|
actually a good opportunity for recruitment
|
reforms and changes in the labor market are the areas of greatest strength for us. Since it is
|
|
advertising for which cost performance can be
|
a site that allows people to search regardless of work style, from regular employee positions
|
|
measured and unit prices are low.
|
to temporary staff and part-time positions, and because it contains a lot of information that
|
|
|
varies depending on the region, such as average hourly wage and monthly salary, I think
|
|
|
there will be room for growth because it is a useful site for workers even if there are changes
|
|
|
in the labor market going forward.
|
New Media and
|
Could you give us a picture of the medium-term
|
Although the results have not yet been disclosed for the current fiscal year, our internal
|
Solutions/Finance
|
net sales growth rate for Kyujin Box? Do you
|
figures regarding the medium-term do point, as you say, to 20% to 30% annualized growth.
|
|
envision it growing at an annualized rate of 20-
|
|
|
30% for a while, excluding the impact of the
|
|
|
novel coronavirus outbreak?
|
|
New Media and
|
Do you have plans to introduce a bidding system
|
I will refrain from commenting on things like the specific timing, as it will be a very finely
|
Solutions/Finance
|
with respect to unit costs for Kyujin Box in the
|
detailed strategy including the situation with our competitors.
|
|
fiscal year ending March 2021?
|
|
New Media and
|
Please tell us about the possible impacts of the
|
Sumaity has not yet gained much of a share of the online market, so we believe that we have
|
Solutions/Finance
|
novel coronavirus outbreak on Sumaity. It was
|
an opportunity to increase the number of visitors and users by strengthening our content,
|
|
assumed that people would search less for real
|
regardless of the market conditions.
|
|
estate as the number of people relocating
|
I think the strong results in the fourth quarter were partially due to the fact that they included
|
|
declines, but fourth quarter results were strong.
|
data from December and January, when there is high demand for real estate searches, and
|
|
What was behind these strong results?
|
the results were not fully impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
|
|
|
|
New Media and
|
I cannot understand the decline in traffic for
|
This is partly speculation, but it is possible that there was a decline in the number of people
|
Solutions/Finance
|
Kyujin Box due to emergency school closures.
|
looking for work, as part-time workers with children at home are unable to leave home to
|
|
Why would emergency school closures cause a
|
work because of the temporary school closures.
|
|
decline in traffic?
|
Disclaimer
Kakaku.com Inc. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 02:35:00 UTC
|
