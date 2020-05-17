Kakaku com : Summary of Main Questions and Answers at Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 0 05/17/2020 | 10:36pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Summary of Main Questions and Answers at the Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 held on May 12, 2020 Category Questions Answers Overall With the impact of the novel coronavirus, have In terms of Kakaku.com's shopping business, more so than our strengths in online shopping, you sensed any new business opportunities for trends in the types of items being bought and key item categories people are searching for Kakaku.com? If so, please discuss them. are changing, such as teleworking related items, so we want to flexibly respond to this. I feel that there are business opportunities for Tabelog as well, including supporting the restaurant industry, and take-out-related business opportunities, etc. within the restaurant industry. Even once the situation gets back to normal, we would like to focus on behaviors and trends that will take hold as new ways of life are established. Overall Do you have a rough target for when you will be We donʼt have any specific timing in mind. I believe this is true for other sectors and able to provide guidance? companies as well. Overall Amid the decline in revenue, are you thinking Rather than a recovery plan, I think that by polishing our content in the meantime, we will be about a recovery plan? able to generate greater revenue after the novel coronavirus has subsided. I don't think we can recover the revenue we have lost in Tabelog̶restaurants and sales agencies are sharing the same pain. We believe it is important to further strengthen our original business models and increase profits once the novel coronavirus outbreak has subsided. Overall Many businesses will be affected by the novel As is the case with the Tabelog agency commissions, there are some cases where costs are coronavirus outbreak this fiscal year. How much naturally decreasing, such as advertising costs not being incurred in conjunction with the room is there for cost reductions? decline in sales. Most of our fixed costs are rent and personnel-related expenses, and we are not considering reducing them. Overall What are your expectations for sales promotion It's hard to say at this point, but right now we don't plan to carry out any mass media costs this fiscal year, including TV commercials? advertising campaigns. Overall Do you expect results to recover to a certain Regarding the restaurant industry, I cannot say how long the impact of the novel coronavirus extent in the second half of the fiscal year? outbreak will continue. Both e-commerce and recruitment-related businesses are performing normally. We expect the recovery in travel to take place later than the fiscal second half. Overall I donʼt think a dividend cut is necessary given There has been no change to our policy of stably returning profits to shareholders, but I am the fact that you are cash-rich in the first place. unable to say at this point whether there will a dividend decrease or increase. Can you tell us what you can at this point regarding your thoughts on dividends? Overall What do your plans for recruiting new and mid- There are no changes to our plans for hiring new and mid-career personnel, and we would career personnel look like? In addition, please like to continue hiring personnel who can help us. tell us about possible new businesses in However, due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, hiring has been slightly delayed. anticipation of the "new normal" after the novel Regarding the new food business, I think there is room for us to look more into services such coronavirus outbreak subsides. as takeout services, delivery, and a purchasing platform for restaurants called "Tabelog Shiire (Food Sourcing)" Besides the food domain as well, I believe that companies that were lacking in IT literacy will increasingly turn to use of the Internet to become more efficient. I think that in the Internet business, a tailwind is blowing with respect to consideration of ideas for new businesses as well as for services themselves. Kakaku.com The Kakaku.com business has been recovering The shopping business and advertising business are recovering from the reactionary drop in in April and May. What about the advertising demand after the consumption tax hike. However, looking at the situation in the current first business? quarter, if we set our original assumption at 100, the results are falling a little short of that figure. Tabelog Please explain the move to eliminate monthly For April and May, the monthly fixed-fee and variable-fee were eliminated for restaurants fees from April? that we have direct contracts with. For restaurants that we do not have direct contracts with, and for which we instead have resale contracts through agencies, we cannot provide a complete answer with respect to control over fees. Tabelog Are you going to make a decision about I think it's a very difficult situation to judge. For example, we donʼt know which regions the restoring monthly fees from June on a national state of emergency will be lifted in first, whether it will be lifted nationwide all at restaurant-by-restaurant basis? Or, will the once, whether restaurants will be able to operate normally even after the emergency is lifted, decision apply to all restaurants or if they will be able to draw in customers as before. I want us to flexibly decide about our simultaneously? response for June based on the situation. In addition, we have not yet decided whether the decision will be made on an individual restaurant basis, or whether a decision covering all restaurants will be made. However, with regard to restoring the monthly fees, I would like to make decisions while maintaining close communication with individual restaurants. Category Questions Answers Tabelog What is the ratio of net sales that come from In terms of the ratio of restaurants, just over 30% of restaurants involve direct sales. The rest direct sales? is through agencies. Just because that involves resale through agencies doesn't mean that the fees wonʼt be eliminated, it is case-by-case in some instances. At the risk of creating a misunderstanding here, please understand that sales in the restaurant promotion business in April and May will be almost zero. Tabelog What are your thoughts on how restaurants will It depends on how you define this "re-start ratio". For example, after the novel coronavirus re-start their business once the novel outbreak ends, if all restaurants reopen but leave extra space between seats and therefore coronavirus outbreak subsides and the economy operate at half capacity, it would be equivalent to 50% of restaurants reopening at full reopens? Do you think the re-start ratio will be capacity, so itʼs difficult for me to answer this. However, even once the state of emergency is around 50% at first, or do you think a ratio of lifted, I donʼt know if restaurants will able to operate at near 100% capacity right from the around 80% might be possible? start. Tabelog Will there be any relief for restaurants that have I canʼt speak about individual cases, but most agencies will not be charging restaurants. an agency agreement? Tabelog With the state of emergency declaration, has There has of course been a negative impact. Due to the current operating environment for there been a negative impact on the number of restaurants, sales activities are extremely difficult to carry out, and acquisitions of new restaurants with fee plan-based contracts? restaurants are therefore declining. The number of stores that we work with is not decreasing, but it is difficult to increase the number, partially because some restaurants have closed. We are currently providing useful services for existing restaurants, including take-out services. Tabelog Although the current situation is difficult, I expect the campaign will help restaurants that have been hurt by the spread of the novel economic measures are expected to be coronavirus. We are looking into how to link points with the campaign and are preparing for implemented after the novel coronavirus that. We will do our utmost to expand and enhance our content, support restaurants, and do outbreak comes to an end. Please tell us what what we can so that people can enjoy eating out even more. kind of expectations you have for the "Go to Eat" campaign? Tabelog What is the current marginal profit ratio in Since we do not disclose costs for each business, I cannot discuss the marginal profit ratio approximate terms? itself, but I would like to disclose some sort of indicator after carefully studying whether there are any indicators that can be disclosed. If we are talking about the current situation, in which our business has been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the marginal profit ratio is zero given the fact that sales are almost zero. Tabelog The fourth-quarter ARPU would have been The figure showing ARPU without the impact of the novel coronavirus is only a forecast. It is 31,700-31,800 yen without the impact of the the result of conservatively estimating sales in December and January. It does not mean that novel coronavirus, but why would ARPU decline it would decline quarter on quarter even without that impact. quarter on quarter even without that impact? Tabelog Have there been cancellations from fee-paying I haven't heard much about restaurants going out of business, but there are quite a few restaurants? Please share your view on the restaurants that have suspended operations and temporarily canceled their contracts with number of fee-paying restaurants this fiscal us. Many of those restaurants are ones that we expect will be able to sign up again after the year. novel coronavirus outbreak ends, so the number of cancellations has not actually increased that much, partially due to our move to eliminate fees for April and May. Tabelog Is there a possibility that you will team up with Although only a possibility, itʼs certainly conceivable. other companies on delivery services? Tabelog Regarding starting to bill restaurants again, it The fee system is uniform. Regardless of the number of seats in a restaurant or the unit price will be difficult for restaurant owners to reopen level, there is a uniform fee system of 200 yen per person for dinner at any restaurant, and I with the previous capacity, and it may be think it would be difficult to change unit prices depending on the restart situation. difficult to charge them using the existing fee I am currently refraining from commenting on whether or not we will extend the no-fee system due to their financial circumstances. In period. More than anything, we really want to help restore the restaurant industry to how it that case, will you encourage them to reopen was before the novel coronavirus outbreak or even make it more vibrant than it was before with a lower ARPU? Or will you extend the no- the outbreak. fee period? We would like to come up with a fee system under which advertising costs for restaurants do not interfere with the recovery of the industry or provide a no-fee service. Tabelog Regarding the 30%-50% monthly commission The commission we pay to agencies will also be zero. paid to agencies, will the portion paid by Kakaku.com also be zero? Category Questions Answers New Media and Please share your views on Kyujin Boxʼs sales Many companies are reducing or suspending hiring. I think the overall number of jobs Solutions/Finance this fiscal year. The number of job offers has available has fallen considerably, but Kyujin Box does not have such a large market share in declined significantly, especially for the the job-hunting market. Sales are currently increasing as traffic increases and given Kyujin restaurant and apparel industries. How will this Boxʼs current position, there are not so many negative elements with regards to sales. impact Kyujin Box? Is it a relative positive due to the affordable pay-for-performance compensation, or is it a challenging situation if demand is declining in the first place? New Media and Kyujin Boxʼs traffic has recovered since the The recovery in traffic is partially due to the SEO effect̶an increase in traffic from search Solutions/Finance second half of March, but is profit still weak engines. Regarding hiring, I can't unequivocally say one way or the other because some because the number of hires is decreasing companies are able to seek new applications while others are not. However, there has been despite the increase in searches? an increase in recruitment demand from some companies, so on the whole, sales are increasing and decreasing in tandem with the volume of traffic. New Media and Regarding Kyujin Box, will the strategy be Even before the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak emerged, we have been promoting Solutions/Finance affected by the dramatic changes in the labor the fact that our job advertisements have low unit prices and strong cost performance, so I market environment? It seems like there is think we will continue to have good opportunities in this area. In particular, work style actually a good opportunity for recruitment reforms and changes in the labor market are the areas of greatest strength for us. Since it is advertising for which cost performance can be a site that allows people to search regardless of work style, from regular employee positions measured and unit prices are low. to temporary staff and part-time positions, and because it contains a lot of information that varies depending on the region, such as average hourly wage and monthly salary, I think there will be room for growth because it is a useful site for workers even if there are changes in the labor market going forward. New Media and Could you give us a picture of the medium-term Although the results have not yet been disclosed for the current fiscal year, our internal Solutions/Finance net sales growth rate for Kyujin Box? Do you figures regarding the medium-term do point, as you say, to 20% to 30% annualized growth. envision it growing at an annualized rate of 20- 30% for a while, excluding the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak? New Media and Do you have plans to introduce a bidding system I will refrain from commenting on things like the specific timing, as it will be a very finely Solutions/Finance with respect to unit costs for Kyujin Box in the detailed strategy including the situation with our competitors. fiscal year ending March 2021? New Media and Please tell us about the possible impacts of the Sumaity has not yet gained much of a share of the online market, so we believe that we have Solutions/Finance novel coronavirus outbreak on Sumaity. It was an opportunity to increase the number of visitors and users by strengthening our content, assumed that people would search less for real regardless of the market conditions. estate as the number of people relocating I think the strong results in the fourth quarter were partially due to the fact that they included declines, but fourth quarter results were strong. data from December and January, when there is high demand for real estate searches, and What was behind these strong results? the results were not fully impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak. New Media and I cannot understand the decline in traffic for This is partly speculation, but it is possible that there was a decline in the number of people Solutions/Finance Kyujin Box due to emergency school closures. looking for work, as part-time workers with children at home are unable to leave home to Why would emergency school closures cause a work because of the temporary school closures. decline in traffic? Attachments Original document

