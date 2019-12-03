Monthly data: Number of online reservations on Tabelog

December 4, 2019

Kakaku.com, Inc.

Monthly Update: Number of online reservations on Tabelog

4.01 million seats were booked in November 2019

Tabelog (https://tabelog.com/), a restaurant discovery and reservation site operated by Kakaku.com, Inc. (TSE code: 2371), is pleased to announce that 4.01 million seats were booked through its site during the month of November 2019.

(No. of seats) Tabelog - Monthly number of online reservations 4,500,000

4,000,000

3,500,000

3,000,000

2,500,000

2,000,000

1,500,000

1,000,000

500,000

0

2012/02 2019/11

Tabelog's online reservation service

Online reservations made easy

You can check for seat availability and make reservations 24/7, from your smartphone or PC. Just enter the preferred date, area and food genre and search for matching restaurants that offer online reservations. If you already decided on a restaurant, you can make a reservation using the calendar shown on that restaurants page.

Hassle free reservations for parties and special occasions

Tabelog lists restaurants from different genres all over Japan, from casual izakayas (Japanese- style bars) to restaurants for special occasions.

Choose your restaurant by browsing through the many pictures of the different dishes being served there or reading through the user reviews. You can also book a course menu that fits your budget or even use a coupon.

Earn double T-Points when making reservations from the Tabelog App!

Not only can you earn T-Points for each reserved seat, but you can use them when paying the bill at any of the many partner restaurants.

When you make a reservation through the Tabelog App, you can even earn double points. For details about the T-Point service see: https://ssl.tabelog.com/tpoint/guide/(Japanese only) For details about the Tabelog App see: https://tabelog.com/appli_campaign(Japanese only) Online reservations are becoming increasingly popular among consumers and many restaurants