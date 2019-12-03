Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kakaku.com, Inc.    2371   JP3206000006

KAKAKU.COM, INC.

(2371)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monthly data: Number of online reservations on Tabelog

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 11:23pm EST

NEWS RELEASE

December 4, 2019

Kakaku.com, Inc.

Monthly Update: Number of online reservations on Tabelog

4.01 million seats were booked in November 2019

Tabelog (https://tabelog.com/), a restaurant discovery and reservation site operated by Kakaku.com, Inc. (TSE code: 2371), is pleased to announce that 4.01 million seats were booked through its site during the month of November 2019.

(No. of seats)

Tabelog - Monthly number of online reservations

4,500,000

4,000,000

3,500,000

3,000,000

2,500,000

2,000,000

1,500,000

1,000,000

500,000

0

2012/02

2019/11

Tabelog's online reservation service

  • Online reservations made easy

You can check for seat availability and make reservations 24/7, from your smartphone or PC. Just enter the preferred date, area and food genre and search for matching restaurants that offer online reservations. If you already decided on a restaurant, you can make a reservation using the calendar shown on that restaurants page.

  • Hassle free reservations for parties and special occasions

Tabelog lists restaurants from different genres all over Japan, from casual izakayas (Japanese- style bars) to restaurants for special occasions.

Choose your restaurant by browsing through the many pictures of the different dishes being served there or reading through the user reviews. You can also book a course menu that fits your budget or even use a coupon.

  • Earn double T-Points when making reservations from the Tabelog App!

Not only can you earn T-Points for each reserved seat, but you can use them when paying the bill at any of the many partner restaurants.

When you make a reservation through the Tabelog App, you can even earn double points. For details about the T-Point service see: https://ssl.tabelog.com/tpoint/guide/(Japanese only) For details about the Tabelog App see: https://tabelog.com/appli_campaign(Japanese only) Online reservations are becoming increasingly popular among consumers and many restaurants

NEWS RELEASE

are recognizing their importance for attracting guests. As a service, which more than 100 million people use each month to search for places to eat, more and more restaurants value Tabelog for its user referrals, as well as being able to acquire new users by awarding T-Points. This is highlighted by the rising number of restaurants offering online reservation on Tabelog. Also, Tabelog provides an online reservations service for restaurants to attract foreign tourist customers from China.

In addition, Tabelog will continue to contribute to the expansion of the market for online reservations by providing business support to restaurants with tools like Yoyaku Note, a reservation management app distinguished by its direct linkage with the Tabelog service.

Tabelog will continue to address both the users' as well as the restaurants' needs and improve the usability of its services.

Note: the number of online reservations stated here is the total of real time reservations and request reservations (i.e. reservations which are confirmed by the restaurant separately).

About Tabelog

  • Launched in March 2005, based on the concept of "helping to make the best restaurant choice", Tabelog provides restaurant rankings based on user reviews and ratings.
  • Registered restaurants: approx. 900,000; posted reviews: approx. 34.00 million (as of Dec. 2019)
  • Monthly users: 108.10 million, monthly page views: 1,985.83 million (as of Sep. 2019)
    Monthly users by device: Smartphone 91.33 million users, PC 16.77 million users.
    Note: The number of monthly unique users is the number of browsers that visited the site, not the number of cumulative visits, during a month, excluding overlapping users which occur through differences in mobile webpage speed and mechanical access, such as third party web crawling tools.
  • Additional information (Japanese only):

Kakaku.com corporate profile

  • Address: Digital Gate Building, 3-5-7,Ebisu-minami,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0022
  • Representative Director, President: Shonosuke Hata
  • Business description: Planning and operation of sites
  • Sites operated by Kakaku.com, Inc.: https://corporate.kakaku.com/company/service?lang=en

Disclaimer

Kakaku.com Inc. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 04:22:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAKAKU.COM, INC.
12/03MONTHLY DATA : Number of online reservations on Tabelog
PU
11/20KAKAKU COM : Summary of Main Questions and Answers at Results Briefing for Secon..
PU
11/05KAKAKU COM : FY3/2020 2Q Consolidated Financial Results
PU
09/27KAKAKU.COM INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/04MONTHLY DATE : Number of online reservations on Tabelog
PU
08/07KAKAKU COM : Summary of Main Questions and Answers at Results Briefing for First..
PU
08/05MONTHLY DATE : Number of online reservations on Tabelog
PU
04/02MONTHLY DATE : Number of online reservations on Tabelog
PU
03/27KAKAKU.COM INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/20KAKAKU COM : Notice of Organizational and Personnel Changes
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 60 983 M
EBIT 2020 27 648 M
Net income 2020 18 755 M
Finance 2020 34 064 M
Yield 2020 1,50%
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,52x
EV / Sales2021 7,68x
Capitalization 554 B
Technical analysis trends KAKAKU.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 287,50  JPY
Last Close Price 2 661,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shonosuke Hata President & Representative Director
Kaoru Hayashi Chairman
Hanae Nakajima Manager-Finance & Accounting
Norihiko Fukuda Chief Technology Officer
Kenji Fujiwara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAKAKU.COM, INC.39.91%5 067
ALPHABET23.34%889 275
FACEBOOK52.34%569 494
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING43.22%524 805
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.89%403 924
VISA37.78%391 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group