KAKAKU.COM INC

(2371)
Monthly date: Number of online reservations on Tabelog

09/04/2019 | 01:12am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

September 4, 2019

Kakaku.com, Inc.

Monthly Update: Number of online reservations on Tabelog

2.99 million seats were booked in August 2019

Tabelog (https://tabelog.com/), a restaurant discovery and reservation site operated by Kakaku.com, Inc. (TSE code: 2371), is pleased to announce that 2.99 million seats were booked through its site during the month of August 2019.

（No. of seats） Tabelog - monthly number of online reservations 3,500,000

3,000,000

2,500,000

2,000,000

1,500,000

1,000,000

500,000

0

2012/02

2019/08

Tabelog's online reservation service

Online reservations made easy

You can check for seat availability and make reservations 24/7, from your smartphone or PC.

Just enter the preferred date, area and food genre and search for matching restaurants that offer online reservations. If you already decided on a restaurant, you can make a reservation using the calendar shown on that restaurant's page.

Hassle free reservations for parties and special occasions

Tabelog lists restaurants from different genres all over Japan, from casual izakayas (Japanese-style bars) to restaurants for special occasions.

Choose your restaurant by browsing through the many pictures of the different dishes being served there or reading through the user reviews. You can also book a course menu that fits your budget or even use a coupon.

NEWS RELEASE

Earn double T-Points when making reservations from the Tabelog App!

Not only can you earn T-Points for each reserved seat, but you can use them when paying the bill at any of the many partner restaurants.

When you make a reservation through the Tabelog App, you can even earn double points.

For details about the T-Point service see: https://ssl.tabelog.com/tpoint/guide/(Japanese only)

For details about the Tabelog App see: https://tabelog.com/appli_campaign(Japanese only)

Online reservations are becoming increasingly popular among consumers and many restaurants are recognizing their importance for attracting guests. As a service, which more than 100 million people use each month to search for places to eat, more and more restaurants value Tabelog for its user referrals, as well as being able to acquire new users by awarding T-Points. This is highlighted by the rising number of restaurants offering online reservation on Tabelog.

Tabelog will continue to address both the users' as well as the restaurants' needs and improve the usability of its services.

Note: the number of online reservations stated here is the total of real time reservations and request reservations (i.e. reservations which are confirmed by the restaurant separately).

About Tabelog

  • Launched in March 2005, based on the concept of "helping to make the best restaurant choice", Tabelog provides restaurant rankings based on user reviews and ratings.
  • Registered restaurants: approx. 900,000; posted reviews: approx. 32.50 million (as of Sep. 2019)
  • Monthly users: 118.77 million, monthly page views: 2,048.70 million (as of June 2019)
    Monthly users by device: Smartphone 101.30 million users, PC 17.47 million users.
    Note: The number of monthly unique users is the number of browsers that visited the site, not the number of cumulative visits, during a month.
    we have measured monthly user numbers exclude overlapping users which occurs by the mobile webpage speed and mechanical access such as automatic collecting program by third parties.
  • Additional information (Japanese only):

NEWS RELEASE

Kakaku.com corporate profile

  • Address: Digital Gate Building, 3-5-7,Ebisu-minami,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0022
  • Representative Director, President: Shonosuke Hata
  • Business description: Planning and operation of sites
  • Sites operated by Kakaku.com, Inc.: https://corporate.kakaku.com/company/service?lang=en

Disclaimer

Kakaku.com Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 05:11:03 UTC
