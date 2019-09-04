Monthly date: Number of online reservations on Tabelog

September 4, 2019

Kakaku.com, Inc.

Monthly Update: Number of online reservations on Tabelog

2.99 million seats were booked in August 2019

Tabelog (https://tabelog.com/), a restaurant discovery and reservation site operated by Kakaku.com, Inc. (TSE code: 2371), is pleased to announce that 2.99 million seats were booked through its site during the month of August 2019.

Tabelog's online reservation service

▶Online reservations made easy

You can check for seat availability and make reservations 24/7, from your smartphone or PC.

Just enter the preferred date, area and food genre and search for matching restaurants that offer online reservations. If you already decided on a restaurant, you can make a reservation using the calendar shown on that restaurant's page.

▶Hassle free reservations for parties and special occasions

Tabelog lists restaurants from different genres all over Japan, from casual izakayas (Japanese-style bars) to restaurants for special occasions.

Choose your restaurant by browsing through the many pictures of the different dishes being served there or reading through the user reviews. You can also book a course menu that fits your budget or even use a coupon.