Kakao : 1Q Net Profit Jumped on Business Platform Growth

By Kwanwoo Jun



Kakao Corp.'s first-quarter net profit jumped largely thanks to solid growth in its new business platform.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 was 79.90 billion Korean won ($65.0 million) compared with KRW17.56 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean internet group said Thursday. It beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW54.55 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 23% on year to KRW868.38 billion, while operating profit surged to KRW88.21 billion from KRW27.66 billion a year earlier.

The company said its strong quarterly results were led by growth in its new Talk Biz Board platform connecting businesses with users of its popular mobile messaging app.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com