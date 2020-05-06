Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Kakao Corp.    A035720   KR7035720002

KAKAO CORP.

(A035720)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 05/06
199500 KRW   +6.97%
08:14pKAKAO : 1Q Net Profit Jumped on Business Platform Growth
DJ
02/18SoftBank-backed South Korean ride-hailer Tada gets rare win amid crackdown
RE
02/12KAKAO : 4Q Net Loss Widened Despite Strong Growth
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kakao : 1Q Net Profit Jumped on Business Platform Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 08:14pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Kakao Corp.'s first-quarter net profit jumped largely thanks to solid growth in its new business platform.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 was 79.90 billion Korean won ($65.0 million) compared with KRW17.56 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean internet group said Thursday. It beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW54.55 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 23% on year to KRW868.38 billion, while operating profit surged to KRW88.21 billion from KRW27.66 billion a year earlier.

The company said its strong quarterly results were led by growth in its new Talk Biz Board platform connecting businesses with users of its popular mobile messaging app.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KAKAO CORP.
08:14pKAKAO : 1Q Net Profit Jumped on Business Platform Growth
DJ
02/18SoftBank-backed South Korean ride-hailer Tada gets rare win amid crackdown
RE
02/12KAKAO : 4Q Net Loss Widened Despite Strong Growth
DJ
01/22Developments in online-only bank licensing in Asia
RE
2019KAKAO CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019Taiwan joins Asia digital banking push with three new online licences
RE
2019NEXON FOUNDER SCRAPS WHAT COULD HAVE : sources
RE
2019Nexon founder scraps what could have been $16 billion gaming deal - sources
RE
2019Five make formal bids for parent of gaming firm Nexon - Korea Economic Daily
RE
2019Explainer - Who is in the driver's seat in battle for South Korean gaming gia..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 3 743 B
EBIT 2020 386 B
Net income 2020 310 B
Finance 2020 1 846 B
Yield 2020 0,08%
P/E ratio 2020 55,4x
P/E ratio 2021 41,3x
EV / Sales2020 4 409x
EV / Sales2021 3 764x
Capitalization 16 503 B
Chart KAKAO CORP.
Duration : Period :
Kakao Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAKAO CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 210 258,06  KRW
Last Close Price 199 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Min-Soo Yeo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Su-Yong Joo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beom-Soo Kim Chairman
Min-Shik Jo Independent Director
Jae-Hong Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAKAO CORP.5.56%12 446
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.84%509 672
NETFLIX, INC.31.25%182 637
NASPERS LIMITED1.26%66 073
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.62%49 038
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-3.03%26 934
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group