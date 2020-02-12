Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Kakao Corp    A035720   KR7035720002

KAKAO CORP

(A035720)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kakao : 4Q Net Loss Widened Despite Strong Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 09:50pm EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

Kakao Corp.'s net loss widened in the fourth quarter after factoring in one-time impairment losses on intangible assets, despite its strong revenue and operating-profit growth.

Net loss for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 439.83 billion won ($372.9 million) compared with net loss of KRW28.64 billion a year earlier, the South Korean internet group said Thursday.

The latest results missed a FactSet-compiled consensus forecast for net profit of KRW51.84 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 29% on year to KRW867.26 billion, while operating profit jumped over 18 times to KRW79.40 billion on solid business and cost-control efforts.

For 2019, revenue gained 28% to KRW3.090 trillion while operating profit surged 183% to KRW206.61 billion. Net loss for the whole year came in at KRW339.82 billion, swinging from a net profit a year earlier.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KAKAO CORP
09:50pKAKAO : 4Q Net Loss Widened Despite Strong Growth
DJ
01/22Developments in online-only bank licensing in Asia
RE
2019KAKAO CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019Taiwan joins Asia digital banking push with three new online licences
RE
2019NEXON FOUNDER SCRAPS WHAT COULD HAVE : sources
RE
2019Nexon founder scraps what could have been $16 billion gaming deal - sources
RE
2019Five make formal bids for parent of gaming firm Nexon - Korea Economic Daily
RE
2019Explainer - Who is in the driver's seat in battle for South Korean gaming gia..
RE
2019KAKAO : South Korea's Kakao strikes deal for limited-hours carpool, ends taxi un..
RE
2019Tencent, Kakao among shortlisted bidders for South Korean gaming firm Nexon -..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 3 068 B
EBIT 2019 199 B
Net income 2019 177 B
Finance 2019 1 850 B
Yield 2019 0,08%
P/E ratio 2019 80,6x
P/E ratio 2020 46,6x
EV / Sales2019 4 606x
EV / Sales2020 3 794x
Capitalization 14 133 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 187 419,35  KRW
Last Close Price 172 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Min-Soo Yeo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Su-Yong Joo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beom-Soo Kim Chairman
Min-Shik Jo Independent Director
Jae-Hong Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAKAO CORP11 824
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.26%500 169
NETFLIX15.49%163 978
NASPERS LIMITED15.42%78 013
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.38.77%70 847
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-2.53%26 781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group