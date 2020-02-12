Kakao : 4Q Net Loss Widened Despite Strong Growth

By Kwanwoo Jun



Kakao Corp.'s net loss widened in the fourth quarter after factoring in one-time impairment losses on intangible assets, despite its strong revenue and operating-profit growth.

Net loss for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 439.83 billion won ($372.9 million) compared with net loss of KRW28.64 billion a year earlier, the South Korean internet group said Thursday.

The latest results missed a FactSet-compiled consensus forecast for net profit of KRW51.84 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 29% on year to KRW867.26 billion, while operating profit jumped over 18 times to KRW79.40 billion on solid business and cost-control efforts.

For 2019, revenue gained 28% to KRW3.090 trillion while operating profit surged 183% to KRW206.61 billion. Net loss for the whole year came in at KRW339.82 billion, swinging from a net profit a year earlier.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com