Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Kakao Corp.    A035720   KR7035720002

KAKAO CORP.

(A035720)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kakao Shares Rise 8.5% in Biggest Daily Gain Since March-End

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 05:53am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Kakao Corp. shares rose for a fourth straight session, and analysts are bullish on the South Korean internet group and its services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kakao, whose chat app KakaoTalk is widely used by Korean smartphone users, closed 8.5% higher at 268,000 Korean won ($216) on Monday--the biggest daily gain since March 30.

The stock has added more than 75% so far this year, with much of the gains helped by its above-consensus first-quarter earnings.

Kakao's rally drove its market capitalization to KRW23.335 trillion ($18.81 billion) as of Monday, topping that of the country's largest car maker, Hyundai Motor Co.

Analysts said the internet firm's bullish run could continue, given that its business platforms are able to survive and even flourish within the pandemic-induced tough market environment.

Seoul-based Hana Financial Investment said Monday that Kakao has every reason to be confident about its future growth, especially in its new Talk Biz Board platform connecting businesses with KakaoTalk users. Kakao's online banking and online payment services also appear promising, Hana Financial Investment said.

Meanwhile, Nomura said earlier this month that Kakao deserves to rise further despite its recent rally. It raised the stock's target price by 14% to KRW240,000.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC. -2.51% 25250 End-of-day quote.-31.57%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -4.10% 14050 End-of-day quote.-21.51%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -2.78% 94500 End-of-day quote.-21.58%
KAKAO CORP. 4.00% 247000 End-of-day quote.60.91%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -2.20% 890 End-of-day quote.-38.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KAKAO CORP.
05:53aKakao Shares Rise 8.5% in Biggest Daily Gain Since March-End
DJ
05/06KAKAO : 1Q Net Profit Jumped on Business Platform Growth
DJ
02/18SoftBank-backed South Korean ride-hailer Tada gets rare win amid crackdown
RE
02/12KAKAO : 4Q Net Loss Widened Despite Strong Growth
DJ
01/22Developments in online-only bank licensing in Asia
RE
2019KAKAO CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019Taiwan joins Asia digital banking push with three new online licences
RE
2019NEXON FOUNDER SCRAPS WHAT COULD HAVE : sources
RE
2019Nexon founder scraps what could have been $16 billion gaming deal - sources
RE
2019Five make formal bids for parent of gaming firm Nexon - Korea Economic Daily
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 3 851 B
EBIT 2020 445 B
Net income 2020 332 B
Finance 2020 1 902 B
Yield 2020 0,07%
P/E ratio 2020 64,4x
P/E ratio 2021 47,0x
EV / Sales2020 5 343x
EV / Sales2021 4 551x
Capitalization 20 582 B
Chart KAKAO CORP.
Duration : Period :
Kakao Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAKAO CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 244 564,52 KRW
Last Close Price 247 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Min-Soo Yeo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Su-Yong Joo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beom-Soo Kim Chairman
Min-Shik Jo Independent Director
Jae-Hong Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAKAO CORP.60.91%16 565
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.80%503 806
NETFLIX, INC.32.68%188 817
NASPERS LIMITED33.67%74 175
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.12%60 395
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.27.16%35 363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group