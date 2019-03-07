Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Kakao Corp    035720   KR7035720002

KAKAO CORP

(035720)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kakao : South Korea's Kakao strikes deal for limited-hours carpool, ends taxi union protests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 05:43am EST

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Kakao Mobility has struck a deal with taxi unions that will allow it to run a car-sharing service for four hours daily on weekdays, marking an end to protests by cab drivers who had complained the service would destroy their livelihoods.

The unit of Kakao Corp, operator of the most popular chat app in the country, proposed launching the car-sharing service last year, but was not able to start it amid fierce protests. In fact, two taxi drivers died in separate incidents by self-immolation.

The latest deal comes as a result of a series of meetings between the government, Kakao Mobility and the powerful taxi unions over the past few months, and may be a step forward for South Korean startups that are struggling to navigate stiff regulations and powerful unions at home.

Taxi unions made compromises with the government and Kakao, taking a step back from earlier calls for a ban, Lee Yong-bok of the Korea National Joint Conference of Taxi Association said.

"We had internal discussions, and some of us thought that we should resolve an ongoing social conflict although this fight was about our livelihood," Lee told Reuters on Thursday.

Taxi unions have accepted a deal allowing Kakao to operate the car-sharing service for only limited hours and proposed the app be embedded with a function to automatically turn off calls during the banned hours, Lee said.

"We also have a learning point that our service was not satisfying enough for customers," Lee said.

A recent survey of about 500 South Koreans by Realmeter shows about 60 percent support the car-sharing service.

A Kakao official said switching off calls during the banned hours was "not technically difficult", and that the firm would discuss steps it needs to take to follow the agreement.

South Korea has one of the world's highest smartphone penetration rates, yet app-based ride-hailing services have struggled in the face of strong unions and tight regulation.

The transport law bans the use of personal vehicles for commercial purposes, but allows carpool services for drivers heading in the same direction during "commuting" hours. Commuting times are, however, not specified by law.

South Korea has about 250,000 licensed taxis and sees about 9 trillion won (8 billion) in annual revenue from taxis, Meritz Securities has previously estimated.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAKAO CORP
05:43aKAKAO : South Korea's Kakao strikes deal for limited-hours carpool, ends taxi un..
RE
03/03Tencent, Kakao among shortlisted bidders for South Korean gaming firm Nexon -..
RE
02/27Amazon, Comcast, Electronic Arts submit bids for Nexon holding firm - Maeil r..
RE
02/22South Korea's Netmarble, Kakao, MBK bid for Nexon parent - report
RE
01/31South Korea's Netmarble to form consortium for Nexon holding company bid
RE
01/18KAKAO : Clash of values
AQ
01/15KAKAO : South Korea's Kakao Mobility offers olive branch to taxi drivers protest..
RE
01/02Nexon founder to sell controlling stake in gaming co's holding firm - Korea E..
RE
2018No Uber or Airbnb in South Korea - Red tape, risk-aversion hobble start-ups
RE
2018KAKAO CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 2 852 B
EBIT 2019 170 B
Net income 2019 143 B
Finance 2019 1 585 B
Yield 2019 0,15%
P/E ratio 2019 60,12
P/E ratio 2020 41,55
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
Capitalization 8 797 B
Chart KAKAO CORP
Duration : Period :
Kakao Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 131 000  KRW
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jee-Hoon Rim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min-Soo Yeo Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Soo Kim Chairman
Sea-Hoon Choi Chief Financial Officer
Min-Shik Jo Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAKAO CORP7 795
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD14.99%438 777
NETFLIX34.35%157 005
NASPERS LIMITED14.83%99 605
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA27.86%26 248
IQIYI INC81.37%19 517
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.