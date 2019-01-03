Log in
KAKAO CORP (035720)
Nexon founder to sell controlling stake in gaming co's holding firm - Korea Economic Daily

01/03/2019 | 02:59am CET
Logos of Nexon are seen at its main office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - The founder of South Korean gaming company Nexon is set to sell a controlling stake worth around $9 billion in Nexon's holding firm NXC Corp, the Korea Economic Daily newspaper reported on Thursday.

The value of the stake up for sale was estimated at 10 trillion won ($8.9 billion), the paper said, citing unidentified industry sources.

Nexon is listed on the Tokyo stock market.

Shares of Nexon affiliates including Nexon GT Co Ltd and Nat Games Co Ltd jumped as much as 30 percent on the media report.

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley have been selected to manage the sale, the report said.

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley were not immediately available for comment.

The potential buyers include domestic industry rivals Kakao Corp and Netmarble Corp, as well as Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd and U.S. video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc, the newspaper reported. citing unnamed industry sources.

"As the value of the company's stake will be enormous, there will be very limited buyers with the ability to purchase Nexon," said Oh Dong-hwan, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

NXC Corp spokeswoman declined to comment.

Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju would sell a total of 98.64 percent stake in NXC Corp held by himself and related parties including his wife, according to the media report.

($1 = 1,121.5000 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin and Stephen Coates)
ELECTRONIC ARTS 1.85% 80.37 Delayed Quote.1.85%
KAKAO CORP --End-of-day quote.
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP --End-of-day quote.
NEXON CO LTD -1.19% 1413 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NEXON GT CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -2.42% 306.4 End-of-day quote.-2.67%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 2 394 B
EBIT 2018 107 B
Net income 2018 81,2 B
Finance 2018 1 548 B
Yield 2018 0,15%
P/E ratio 2018 99,45
P/E ratio 2019 55,41
EV / Sales 2018 2,93x
EV / Sales 2019 2,48x
Capitalization 8 568 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 133 240  KRW
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jee-Hoon Rim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min-Soo Yeo Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Soo Kim Chairman
Sea-Hoon Choi Chief Financial Officer
Min-Shik Jo Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAKAO CORP7 660
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-2.67%383 143
NETFLIX39.44%116 723
NASPERS LIMITED-0.54%88 429
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%20 254
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP0.00%15 286
