Kaken Pharmaceutical : Approval for sales of Jublia in Hong Kong

Tokyo, October 31, 2019 - Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ('Kaken', head office Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director Tetsuo Onuma) announced that Kaken's licensing partner, Main Life Corp., Ltd. ('Main Life', head office Hong Kong S. A. R., People's Republic of China; General Manager Ji Ti Jim Wang) obtained approval from Hong Kong's Department of Health (DOH) for the sale of Jublia, a topical formulation drug for Onychomycosis (generic name: efinaconazole; product name in Japan: ClenafinⓇ) in Hong Kong.

Kaken and Main Life concluded a license agreement on Oct 1 2018 granting Main Life exclusive rights for the development and sale of Jublia in Hong Kong and Macau, and Main Life filed an application for approval. Main Life is currently preparing the earliest launch in Hong Kong.

About Main Life

Company name: Main Life Corp., Ltd.

General Manager: Ji Ti Jim Wang

Head Quarter: Hong Kong S. A. R., People's Republic of China (PRC)

