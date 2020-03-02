Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.    4521   JP3207000005

KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(4521)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 02/27
5410 JPY   -2.70%
12:15aKAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Launch of Jublia in Hong Kong
PU
01/29KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
2019KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Approval for sales of Jublia in Hong Kong
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kaken Pharmaceutical : Launch of Jublia in Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 12:15am EST

Tokyo, March 2, 2020-Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ('Kaken', head office Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director Tetsuo Onuma) announced that Kaken's licensing partner, Main Life Corp., Ltd. ('Main Life', head office Hong Kong S. A. R., People's Republic of China; General Manager Ji Ti Jim Wang) launched Jublia, a topical formulation drug for Onychomycosis (generic name: efinaconazole; product name in Japan: Clenafin®) in Hong Kong.

Kaken and Main Life concluded a license agreement on October 1 2018 granting Main Life exclusive rights for the development and sale of Jublia in Hong Kong and Macau, and Main Life obtained approval on October 21, 2019, from Hong Kong's Department of Health (DOH) for the sale of Jublia.

About Main Life

Company name：Main Life Corp., Ltd.

General Manager：Ji Ti Jim Wang

Head Quarter：Hong Kong S. A. R., People's Republic of China (PRC)

Main Life Corp., Ltd. was established in 1971, and distributes Japanese pharmaceutical products in Hong Kong, Macau and China. The sales department covers all drug sales channels including public and private hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. With its experience in the region, Main Life aims for early penetration of Jublia® in Hong Kong and Macau markets.

Back to list

Disclaimer

Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 05:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,
12:15aKAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Launch of Jublia in Hong Kong
PU
01/29KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
2019KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Approval for sales of Jublia in Hong Kong
PU
2019KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Sanofi and Kaken Pharmaceutical terminate the co-marketin..
PU
2019KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 90 200 M
EBIT 2020 24 050 M
Net income 2020 17 290 M
Finance 2020 69 137 M
Yield 2020 2,86%
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
EV / Sales2021 1,45x
Capitalization 204 B
Chart KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4 600,00  JPY
Last Close Price 5 240,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -10,3%
Spread / Average Target -12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tetsuo Onuma President & Representative Director
Chikara Ieda Director, General Manager-Research & Development
Fumihiro Watanabe Director
Eiki Enomoto Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Atsushi Takaoka Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-2.70%1 882
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.63%354 317
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.69%271 765
MERCK AND COMPANY-15.82%194 177
NOVARTIS-7.45%190 125
PFIZER, INC.-12.97%185 402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group