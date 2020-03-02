Kaken Pharmaceutical : Launch of Jublia in Hong Kong

Tokyo, March 2, 2020-Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ('Kaken', head office Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director Tetsuo Onuma) announced that Kaken's licensing partner, Main Life Corp., Ltd. ('Main Life', head office Hong Kong S. A. R., People's Republic of China; General Manager Ji Ti Jim Wang) launched Jublia, a topical formulation drug for Onychomycosis (generic name: efinaconazole; product name in Japan: Clenafin®) in Hong Kong.

Kaken and Main Life concluded a license agreement on October 1 2018 granting Main Life exclusive rights for the development and sale of Jublia in Hong Kong and Macau, and Main Life obtained approval on October 21, 2019, from Hong Kong's Department of Health (DOH) for the sale of Jublia.

About Main Life

Company name：Main Life Corp., Ltd.

General Manager：Ji Ti Jim Wang

Head Quarter：Hong Kong S. A. R., People's Republic of China (PRC)

Main Life Corp., Ltd. was established in 1971, and distributes Japanese pharmaceutical products in Hong Kong, Macau and China. The sales department covers all drug sales channels including public and private hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. With its experience in the region, Main Life aims for early penetration of Jublia® in Hong Kong and Macau markets.

