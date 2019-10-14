Kaken Pharmaceutical : Sanofi and Kaken Pharmaceutical terminate the co-marketing agreement for the anticoagulant Clexane®

Sanofi K.K. (Head office: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; President: Jacques Nathan; hereinafter 'Sanofi') and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head office: Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; President: Tetsuo Onuma; hereinafter 'Kaken Pharmaceutical') announced that the two companies will terminate the co-marketing agreement for the anticoagulant Clexane® Subcutaneous Injection Kit 2000 IU on December 31, 2019.

Sanofi obtained the manufacturing and marketing approval for Clexane® Subcutaneous Injection Kit 2000 IU, an anticoagulant for the prevention of venous thromboembolism, in January 2008, and Kaken Pharmaceutical started marketing and information service activities for this drug in July 2010 under the co-marketing agreement between the two companies. In accordance with the expiration of the effective period of the co-marketing agreement for Clexane® Subcutaneous Injection Kit 2000 IU, the two companies have agreed to terminate this agreement on December 31, 2019.

Beginning January 1, 2020, Sanofi will start marketing and information service activities for Clexane® Subcutaneous Injection Kit 2000 IU on its own. The two companies will work together to transfer the operation in a smooth manner.

