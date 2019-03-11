Kala Pharmaceuticals : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
03/11/2019 | 04:02pm EDT
INVELTYSTM launched in January 2019 for
the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular
surgery
August 15, 2019 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target
action date for KPI-121 0.25% for the temporary relief of signs and
symptoms of dry eye disease
Topline data from STRIDE 3 trial of KPI-121 0.25% expected in 4Q19
–Conference Call and Webcast Today at 4:30 p.m. ET–
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Kala) (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics
using its proprietary AMPPLIFY™ mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) Drug
Delivery Technology, today reported financial results for the fourth
quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.
Key Highlights:
Launched INVELTYSTM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic
suspension) 1% in January 2019 for the treatment of post-operative
inflammation and pain following ocular surgery
Hired a highly experienced ophthalmology specialty sales organization
and payer account team
Received PDUFA target action date of August 15, 2019 for KPI-121 0.25%
for the temporary relief of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease
Enrollment for STRIDE 3 trial of KPI-121 0.25% continues to progress
as planned. Topline data expected in 4Q19
Strengthened balance sheet with successful debt and equity financings
during 4Q18 with aggregate net proceeds of $123.6 million
“The past year was a landmark period for Kala with the approval and
launch of INVELTYS, the first and only twice-daily ocular corticosteroid
indicated for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain
following ocular surgery,” said Mark Iwicki, Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer of Kala Pharmaceuticals. “Since approval, we
completed the buildout of our commercial infrastructure for INVELTYS,
including on-boarding a highly experienced ophthalmology specialty sales
organization and payer account team. The physician feedback in the first
few weeks of launch has been positive, and we are pleased with the
uptake in prescription volume along with the progress made in gaining
market access.”
Fourth Quarter and Recent Highlights:
INVELTYS Launch Progress: INVELTYS was launched in January 2019
as the first and only twice-daily ocular corticosteroid indicated for
the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular
surgery. The unique combination of safety, efficacy and twice-daily
dosing of INVELTYS was developed to address a significant unmet need in
this setting, and Kala believes these attributes are being viewed
favorably by physicians. In preparation for the launch, Kala hired an
experienced specialty ophthalmology sales organization, which is
actively calling on customers. In the first few weeks of launch:
More than 4,000 INVELTYS prescriptions have been filled since launch
in January
INVELTYS has achieved unrestricted market access in approximately
one-third of all lives covered by commercial payers
Medicare Part D contract negotiations are ongoing with most coverage
anticipated to begin in 2020; already approximately 20% of INVELTYS
prescriptions launch-to-date have been successfully reimbursed through
Medicare Part D health plans
More than 3,000 patients have utilized the co-pay assistance program
to have immediate access to INVELTYS
Continued Advancement of KPI-121 0.25% Dry Eye Program: In
December 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for
review Kala’s New Drug Application (NDA) for KPI-121 0.25%, which if
approved could be the first FDA-approved product for the temporary
relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The FDA has set a
PDUFA target action date of August 15, 2019.
The NDA includes data from one Phase 2 and two Phase 3 efficacy and
safety trials studying over 2,000 patients with dry eye disease.
Based upon the FDA’s recommendation, Kala initiated an additional
Phase 3 clinical trial in July 2018, STRIDE 3, evaluating KPI-121
0.25% for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye
disease. Kala believes that it has identified key factors that
contributed to the differences observed in the results from STRIDE 2
compared to those of STRIDE 1 and the Phase 2 trials, and that changes
made to the inclusion/exclusion criteria of STRIDE 3 based on these
analyses will improve the probability of success of the trial.
STRIDE 3 enrollment continues to progress as planned. The Company
expects to receive top-line results for STRIDE 3 in the fourth quarter
of 2019.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
Cash Position: As of December 31, 2018, Kala had cash of $170.9
million compared to $114.6 million as of December 31, 2017. Kala
anticipates that its existing cash on hand will enable it to fund
operations through at least mid-2020, with additional cash runway
expected when including INVELTYS revenue.
Net Loss: Net loss was $25.2 million, or $0.76 per share, for
the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to a net loss of $11.3
million, or $0.46 per share, for the same period in 2017. The weighted
average number of shares outstanding utilized in the calculation of
net loss per share was 33,234,169 for the quarter ended December 31,
2018 and 24,518,415 for the same period in 2017. Net loss for the full
year ended December 31, 2018 was $66.7 million, or $2.49 per share,
compared to a net loss of $42.2 million, or $3.71 per share, for the
same period in 2017. The weighted average number of shares outstanding
utilized in the calculation of net loss per share was 26,753,906 for
the full year ended December 31, 2018 and 11,375,000 shares for the
same period in 2017.
Non-GAAP Net Loss: For the quarter ended December 31, 2018,
non-GAAP net loss was $22.7 million, compared to $9.6 million for the
same quarter of 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, non-GAAP
net loss was $57.5 million compared to $36.4 million for the same
period of 2017. Non-GAAP net loss excludes the impact of stock-based
compensation, depreciation, non-cash interest expense and the change
in fair value of its warrants. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below
for a description of non-GAAP financial measures. For a full
reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures appearing in
this release, please see the tables provided below.
R&D
Expenses: For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, research and
development (R&D) expenses were $9.2 million compared to $5.9 million
for the same period in 2017. The increase in R&D expenses for the
fourth quarter was primarily due to the initiation of STRIDE 3 as well
as increased headcount and costs in anticipation of the INVELTYS
launch.
R&D expenses for the full year ended December 31,
2018 were $29.3 million compared to $29.0 million for the year ended
December 31, 2017. External costs associated with STRIDE 1 and 2
decreased during 2018 and were offset by costs associated with STRIDE
3, as well as an increase in headcount and costs in anticipation of
the INVELTYS launch, stock-based compensation expense, and the PDUFA
fee paid in connection with our NDA for KPI-121 0.25%.
Non-GAAP
R&D expenses were $8.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018
compared to $5.3 million for the same period in 2017. For the full
year ended December 31, 2018, non-GAAP R&D expenses were $26.3 million
compared to $27.5 million for the same period in 2017. For a
reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP R&D expenses please see the tables
provided below.
SG&A Expenses: For the quarter ended December 31, 2018,
selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $14.3 million
compared to $5.3 million for the same period in 2017. SG&A expenses
for the full year ended December 31, 2018 were $35.4 million compared
to $10.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.
The
increases in SG&A expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2018
were primarily due to costs associated with hiring additional
personnel, building our commercial organization and external costs in
advance of the launch of INVELTYS in January 2019, and an increase in
our facility costs due to the commencement of the lease of our new
corporate headquarters.
For the year ended December 31,
2018 compared to the same period in 2017, the increase in costs was a
result of stock compensation expense associated with stock options
granted during the year and external costs associated with operating
as a public company for a full year, in addition to the items which
resulted in an increase in SG&A expenses for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses were $12.7 million for the quarter ended December 31,
2018 compared to $4.3 million for the same period in 2017. For the
full year ended December 31, 2018, non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $29.4
million compared to $8.6 million for the same period in 2017. For a
reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP SG&A expenses please see the tables
provided below.
Operating Loss: For the quarter ended December 31, 2018,
operating loss was $23.6 million compared to $11.1 million for the
same period in 2017. Operating loss for the full year ended December
31, 2018 was $64.7 million compared to $39.9 million for the year
ended December 31, 2017. Non-GAAP operating loss was $21.2 million for
the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to $9.6 million for the
same period in 2017. For the full year ended December 31, 2018,
non-GAAP operating loss was $55.8 million compared to $36.0 million
for the same period in 2017. For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP
operating loss please see the tables provided below.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Kala is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and
commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary AMPPLIFYTM
mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) Drug Delivery Technology, with an
initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. Kala has applied the
AMPPLIFY Drug Delivery Technology to a corticosteroid, loteprednol
etabonate (LE), designed for ocular applications, resulting in recently
approved INVELTYSTM for the treatment of inflammation and
pain following ocular surgery and its lead product candidate, KPI-121
0.25%, for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye
disease, for which a New Drug Application (NDA) was accepted for review
with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a target
action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) has been
set for August 15, 2019.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release, the financial results of Kala are provided in
accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United
States (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. The items
included in GAAP presentations but excluded for purposes of determining
non-GAAP financial measures for the periods presented in the press
release are stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest,
depreciation and the change in fair value of its warrant liability.
Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors,
taken in conjunction with Kala’s GAAP financial statements, because it
provides greater transparency and period-over-period comparability with
respect to Kala’s operating performance. These measures are also used by
management to assess the performance of the business. Investors should
consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a
substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance
prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial
measures are unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP information
provided by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP
financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, please refer to
the table at the end of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that
involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements
regarding INVELTYS for the treatment of inflammation and pain following
ocular surgery, including progress of commercial launch, status of
insurance coverage and the availability of reimbursements under Medicare
Part D, the Company's lead product candidate, KPI-121 0.25% for the
temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, including
the Company’s belief that changes made to the inclusion/exclusion
criteria of STRIDE 3 will improve the probability of success and
expectation to report top-line results for STRIDE 3 in the fourth
quarter of 2019, the Company’s expectations regarding its use of cash.
All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in
this Press Release, including statements regarding the Company’s
strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue,
projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are
forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,”
“target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue”
and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking
statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these
identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans,
intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements,
and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking
statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the
plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking
statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but
not limited to: whether the Company will be able to successfully
implement its commercialization plans for INVELTYS; whether the market
opportunity for INVELTYS is consistent with the Company’s expectations
and market research; uncertainties inherent in the availability and
timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, and the results of such
trials, including STRIDE 3; whether any additional clinical trials will
be initiated or required for KPI-121 0.25% prior to filing or approval
of the NDA, or at all, and whether the NDA will be approved; the
Company’s ability execute on the commercial launch of INVELTYS on the
timeline expected, or at all; whether the Company's cash resources will
be sufficient to fund the Company's foreseeable and unforeseeable
operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements for the
Company's expected timeline; other matters that could affect the
availability or commercial potential of INVELTYS and the Company's
product candidates, including KPI-121 0.25%; and other important
factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ
from those contained in the forward-looking statements, discussed in the
“Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, most
recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings the
Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These
forward-looking statements represent the Company’s views as of the date
of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the
Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The
Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as required by law.
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
December 31,
2018
2017
Cash
$
170,898
$
114,565
Total Assets
220,966
116,546
Working Capital (1)
160,018
100,341
Long-term debt—less current portion
70,226
11,987
Other long-term liabilities
28,752
8
Total Stockholders’ Equity
104,987
89,679
(1) The Company defines working capital as current assets less current
liabilities. See the Company's consolidated financial statements for
further information regarding its current assets and current liabilities.
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating expenses:
Research and development
$
9,239
$
5,880
$
29,290
$
29,008
Selling, general and administrative
14,329
5,260
35,431
10,867
Total operating expenses
23,568
11,140
64,721
39,875
Loss from operations
(23,568)
(11,140)
(64,721)
(39,875)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
840
250
1,687
527
Interest expense
(2,100)
(401)
(3,314)
(1,019)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(390)
—
(390)
—
Change in fair value of warrant liability
—
—
—
(1,844)
Net loss
(25,218)
(11,291)
(66,738)
(42,211)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—basic and
diluted
$
(0.76)
$
(0.46)
$
(2.49)
$
(3.71)
Weighted average shares outstanding—basic and diluted
33,234,169
24,518,415
26,753,906
11,375,000
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(25,218)
$
(11,291)
$
(66,738)
$
(42,211)
Add-back: stock-based compensation expense
2,198
1,501
8,615
3,571
Add-back: Non-cash interest
197
70
273
156
Add-back: depreciation
109
74
352
287
Add back: change in fair value of warrants
—
—
—
1,844
Non-GAAP Net loss
$
(22,714)
$
(9,646)
$
(57,498)
$
(36,353)
Research and development expenses (GAAP)
$
9,239
$
5,880
$
29,290
$
29,008
Less: stock-based compensation expense
596
518
2,660
1,267
Less: depreciation
72
73
310
284
Non-GAAP research and development expenses
$
8,571
5,289
26,320
27,457
Selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP)
$
14,329
$
5,260
$
35,431
$
10,867
Less: stock-based compensation expense
1,602
983
5,955
2,304
Less: depreciation
37
1
42
3
Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative expenses