Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc    KALA

KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(KALA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kala Pharmaceuticals : Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), today announced that the Company granted non-statutory stock options to new employees as inducement awards outside the Company’s 2017 Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Company granted stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 23,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals common stock to three new employees. The stock options were granted on August 15, 2019. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee and was made as an inducement material to each employee entering into employment with Kala Pharmaceuticals in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option awards have an exercise price of $4.02 per share, the closing price of Kala Pharmaceuticals’ common stock on August 15, 2019. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of each option is subject to such employee’s continued service with Kala Pharmaceuticals through the applicable vesting dates.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Kala is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary AMPPLIFY™ mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) Drug Delivery Technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. Kala has applied the AMPPLIFY Drug Delivery Technology to a corticosteroid, loteprednol etabonate (LE), designed for ocular applications, resulting in the August 2018 FDA approval of INVELTYS® for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery and its lead product candidate, KPI-121 0.25%, for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
04:06pKALA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c..
BU
08/08KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
08/08KALA PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives FDA Complete Response Letter for KPI-121 0.25% N..
BU
08/06KALA PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/06KALA PHARMA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
08/06KALA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/30KALA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host ..
BU
06/21KALA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grant under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(4..
AQ
06/20KALA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12,1 M
EBIT 2019 -87,3 M
Net income 2019 -92,8 M
Finance 2019 33,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,48x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,96x
EV / Sales2019 8,56x
EV / Sales2020 2,90x
Capitalization 137 M
Chart KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 18,14  $
Last Close Price 4,02  $
Spread / Highest target 1 169%
Spread / Average Target 351%
Spread / Lowest Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark T. Iwicki Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Bazemore Chief Operating Officer
Mary E. Reumuth Chief Financial Officer, Controller & Treasurer
Romulus Kim Brazzell Chief Medical Officer
Hongming Chen Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC-17.79%137
GILEAD SCIENCES2.49%81 192
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.90%48 089
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-20.11%32 649
GENMAB26.56%13 270
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.36.17%9 041
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group