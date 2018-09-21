Kala Pharmaceuticals : Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) technology, today announced that the Company granted non-statutory stock options to new employees as inducement awards outside the Company’s 2017 Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Company granted stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 69,500 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals common stock to seven new employees. The stock options were granted on September 17, 2018. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee and was made as an inducement material to each employee entering into employment with Kala Pharmaceuticals in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option awards have an exercise price of $10.68 per share, the closing price of Kala Pharmaceuticals’ common stock on September 17, 2018. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of each option is subject to such employee’s continued service with Kala Pharmaceuticals through the applicable vesting dates.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kala is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary Mucus Penetrating Particle (MPP) technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. Kala has applied the MPP technology to a corticosteroid, loteprednol etabonate, designed for ocular applications, resulting in the recent approval of INVELTYSTM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1% for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Kala plans to submit a New Drug Application for KPI-121 0.25%, for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in the second half of 2018.

