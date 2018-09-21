Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc    KALA

KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (KALA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Kala Pharmaceuticals : Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) technology, today announced that the Company granted non-statutory stock options to new employees as inducement awards outside the Company’s 2017 Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Company granted stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 69,500 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals common stock to seven new employees. The stock options were granted on September 17, 2018. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee and was made as an inducement material to each employee entering into employment with Kala Pharmaceuticals in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option awards have an exercise price of $10.68 per share, the closing price of Kala Pharmaceuticals’ common stock on September 17, 2018. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of each option is subject to such employee’s continued service with Kala Pharmaceuticals through the applicable vesting dates.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kala is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary Mucus Penetrating Particle (MPP) technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. Kala has applied the MPP technology to a corticosteroid, loteprednol etabonate, designed for ocular applications, resulting in the recent approval of INVELTYSTM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1% for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Kala plans to submit a New Drug Application for KPI-121 0.25%, for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in the second half of 2018.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
10:06pKALA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(..
BU
09/05KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/29KALA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/27KALA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces FDA Approval of INVELTYS for the Treatment of P..
AQ
08/27KALA PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma wins FDA nod for twice-daily ocular corticosteroid
AQ
08/25KALA PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA OKs Treatment for Inflammation and Pain Following Ocu..
AQ
08/24KALA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces FDA Approval of INVELTYS for the Treatment of P..
AQ
08/23KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial S..
AQ
08/23KALA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces FDA Approval of INVELTYS™ for the Treatme..
BU
08/15KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Midday Gainers / Losers (09/06/2018) 
09/05Bausch Health announces publication of late-stage study results for lotepredn.. 
08/24Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) INVELTYS Approval Call Slides - Slideshow 
08/23FDA OKs Kala Pharma's Inveltys for post-op inflammation and pain following ey.. 
08/17Key events next week - healthcare 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -56,5 M
Net income 2018 -52,5 M
Finance 2018 41,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 14,0x
Capitalization 263 M
Chart KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,0 $
Spread / Average Target 199%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark T. Iwicki Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Todd Bazemore Chief Operating Officer
Mary E. Reumuth Chief Financial Officer, Controller & Treasurer
Romulus Kim Brazzell Chief Medical Officer
Hongming Chen Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC-40.72%263
GILEAD SCIENCES4.45%97 005
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.84%46 134
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS2.06%41 105
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.51.32%10 877
GENMAB1.90%10 184
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.