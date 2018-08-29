Kala Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using
its proprietary mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) technology, today
announced that members of its management team will participate in the
following upcoming conferences:
H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date:
Wednesday, September 5
Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Location:
New York, NY
2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday,
September 6
Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Location: Boston,
MA
Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date:
Wednesday, September 12
Fireside Chat Time: 5:25 p.m. ET
Location:
New York, NY
To access a live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the
presentations, please visit the “Investors & Media” section on the Kala
website at http://kalarx.com/.
About Kala
Kala is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and
commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary Mucus
Penetrating Particle (MPP) technology, with an initial focus on the
treatment of eye diseases. Kala has applied the MPP technology to a
corticosteroid, LE, designed for ocular applications, resulting in the
recent approval of INVELTYS for the treatment of inflammation and pain
following ocular surgery. Kala plans to submit a New Drug Application
for KPI-121 0.25%, for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of
dry eye disease in the second half of 2018.
