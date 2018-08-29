Log in
News Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/29/2018

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) technology, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 5
Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 6
Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA

Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 12
Fireside Chat Time: 5:25 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

To access a live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the presentations, please visit the “Investors & Media” section on the Kala website at http://kalarx.com/.

About Kala

Kala is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary Mucus Penetrating Particle (MPP) technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. Kala has applied the MPP technology to a corticosteroid, LE, designed for ocular applications, resulting in the recent approval of INVELTYS for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Kala plans to submit a New Drug Application for KPI-121 0.25%, for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in the second half of 2018.


© Business Wire 2018
