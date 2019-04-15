Kalbe Farma Tbk PT : Announcement to the Shareholders regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

PT KALBE FARMA TBK

(the 'Company')

ANNOUNCEMENT

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS



The Company hereby announces to the Shareholders that the Company will hold the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Meeting') on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Pursuant to Article 21 paragraph (4) Articles of Association of the Company in conjunction with Financial Service Authority Regulation ('POJK') No. 32/POJK.04/2014 regarding The Plan and Implementation of a General Meeting of Shareholders for a Public Company as amended by POJK No. 10/POJK.04/2017 regarding Amendment to POJK No. 32/POJK.04/2014 concerning The Plan and Implementation of a General Meeting of Shareholders for a Public Company, the invitation to the Meeting shall be announced in 1 (one) daily newspaper in Indonesian language, with a nation-wide circulation in Indonesia on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, the Indonesia Stock Exchange's website and the Company's website.

Those who are eligible to attend or be represented in the Meetings are:

a. Shareholders whose names are registered at the Company's Share Register at 16.00 Western Indonesia Time on Monday, April 29, 2019;

b. For shares in the Collective Custody, only the account holders or their proxies whose names are registered in the account holders or custodian bank at PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ('KSEI') on Monday, April 29, 2019 not later than 16.00 Western Indonesia Time;

c. Holders of KSEI's securities account in the Collective Custody shall provide a List of Shareholders under their management to KSEI to obtain a Written Confirmation for the Meeting ('KTUR').

To be included in the Meeting' agenda, a proposal from the shareholder(s) should meet the requirements in Article 21 paragraph (7) Articles of Association in conjunction with POJK 32/2014 regarding The Plan and Implementation of a General Meeting of Shareholders for a Public Company as amended by POJK No. 10/POJK.04/2017 regarding Amendment to POJK No. 32/POJK.04/2014 concerning The Plan and Implementation of a General Meeting of Shareholders for a Public Company, and the proposal should be received by the Board of Directors of the Company no later than 7 (seven) calendar days before the invitation date.

Jakarta, April 15, 2019

The Board of Directors

