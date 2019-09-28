Kalbe Farma Tbk PT : Commemorates World Hepatitis Day

Press Release No. 028/KFCP-DIR/PR/VII/19



Jakarta, July 28, 2019 - PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (Kalbe) today in collaboration with the Indonesian Heart Research Association (PPHI) held a campaign and health education with reference of the World Hepatitis Day with the theme Find the Missing Millions that is launched worldwide. The commemoration of World Hepatitis Day is carried out by distributing educational material about hepatitis to people who are having activities during Car Free Day in front of the Pullman Hotel Jakarta. This campaign activity was attended by Dr. dr. Irsan Hasan, SpPD-KGEH, FINASIM, Chairman of the Indonesian Heart Research Association; Ridwan Ong, Marketing Director of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk; as well as Internists and Gastroentero Hepatology Consultants from all over Indonesia and also people concerned with hepatitis.

'Kalbe is committed in improving health for a better life for the entire community, including efforts to prevent hepatitis,' said Ridwan Ong, Marketing Director of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. 'Through this activity we want to increase public awareness about hepatitis, so that they can prevent and manage hepatitis symptoms. This is in line with the Hepatitis control program carried out by the Government through efforts to increase advocacy, technical, and general knowledge about hepatitis virus to community members,' Ridwan continued.

'Hepatitis is one of the infectious diseases that should get the attention of all of us, in Indonesia, the type of hepatitis that more often infects our population is Hepatitis B,' said Dr. dr. Irsan Hasan, SpPD-KGEH, FINASIM, Chair of the Indonesian Liver Research Association. The type of virus in each type of hepatitis are different so the treatment is different. Through today's activity we want to build public awareness to check themselves to find out whether they are infected with hepatitis or not. If not, they are expected to get vaccinated for hepatitis. But if they are infected, they can undergo treatment.' added Dr. Irsan.

As we all know that Hepatitis is a public health problem in the world including in Indonesia, which consists of Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis B is a type of hepatitis virus that is most often found in Indonesia, which is caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). In 2015, approximately 257 million people worldwide had chronic hepatitis B (lasting more than 6 months) and caused 887,000 deaths. Transmission of the hepatitis B virus can happen through contact with blood or body fluids with hepatitis B. The symptoms and signs of hepatitis B are not specific and most sufferers do not experience symptoms at the onset of infection.

Symptoms and signs of hepatitis B include mild fever, lethargy, decreased appetite, nausea, vomiting, right abdominal pain, mild enlargement of the liver, may be accompanied by jaundice (yellowing on the skin and eye sclera) and tea-colored dark urine. Chronic hepatitis B can develop into cirrhosis (formation of scar tissue in the liver) and liver cancer.

Hepatitis B immunization is very important to prevent transmission of hepatitis B, one of which is by giving the hepatitis B vaccine 3 times, in months 0, 1st, and 6th. It is recommended that all babies get the hepatitis B vaccine as soon as possible after birth, 2nd, 4th, and 6th month. It is also important to have a healthy lifestyle and avoid direct contact with blood or body fluid of people with hepatitis B; by not exchanging toothbrushes, razors or nail clippers, not using syringes that are likely to be contaminated with the hepatitis B virus, and not having sexual contact with a person with hepatitis B without protection (condom). (source: WHO Hepatitis fact sheets 2019)

Kalbe at a glance

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk ('Kalbe') was established in 1966 and is one of the biggest public pharmaceutical companies in Southeast Asia. Kalbe has four main divisions that handle reliable and varied brand portfolio: prescription medicines (Cefspan, Brainact, Broadced, etc.); health product division that handles over-the-counter medication (Promag, Mixagrip, Komix, Woods, Fatigon, etc.); energy and ready-to-consume drinks (Hydro Coco, Extra Joss, Nitros); nutrition division (ChilKid, Prenagen, Diabetasol, etc.); and distribution division. Kalbe currently has approximately 38 subsidiaries and 12 production facilities with international standard, and employs approximately 17,000 employees dispersed across more than 76 branches throughout Indonesia.

From 1991, Kalbe is listed at Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX: KLBF).

---OOO---