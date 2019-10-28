Log in
KALBE FARMA TBK PT

KALBE FARMA TBK PT

(KLBF)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kalbe Farma Tbk PT : Will Participate In CPhI In Frankfurt

0
10/28/2019 | 12:37am EDT

Kalbe Farma will participate in the Worldwide Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients (CPhI) in Frankfurt, Germany on 5th-7th November 2019

After the success of exhibiting at past CPhI Worldwide on 2018 in Barcelona, Kalbe Farma will again be present at CPhI Worldwide 2019, precisely in hall 9.2 booth number 92B40. Located at Messe, Frankfurt, the beautiful largest metropolitan city in Germany.

CPhI Worldwide 2019 is a pharmaceutical event that has more than 30 years experiences in bringing together more than 45,000 visiting participants and 2,500 international exhibitors. CPhI Worldwide is a place to network and search for effective pharmaceutical solutions from around the world - in just 3 days, under one roof. This event organizes conferences, seminars, awards and fundraising.

Kalbe Group, through the Kalbe International which has been exporting products since 1988, will bring its flagship products namely biologic products, oncology products, products with new drug delivery systems, large volume parenterals, and medical nutrition.

Kalbe biologic products included rituximab, bevacizumab, efepoetin alfa, epoetin alfa, filgrastim, insulin glargine and nimotuzumab.

Oncology products offered such as docetaxel RTU (ready to use), oxaliplatin RTU (ready to use), carboplatin, cyclophosphamide lyophilized, gemcitabine lyophilized, tamoxifen tablet and capecitabine tablet.

New drug delivery system products from Kalbe include deferasirox ODT, citicoline ODT, metformin XR and domperidone FDT.

Large volume parenterals that will be offered included 9% amino acid, hypertonic sodium lactate, paracetamol infusion and levofloxacin infusion.

Medical nutrition is represented by complete range of enteral nutrition which consists of complete and balanced nutrition (Entramix), high protein nutrition (Peptisol), immune system supporting nutrition (Peptimune), neurological health supporting nutrition (Peptibren), nutrition for pradialisis kidney disorder patients (Nephrisol) and dialysis (Nephrisol-D), nutrition for patients with chronic diseases especially cancer (Nutrican) and nutrition for patients with chronic liver diseases (Hepatosol LOLA).

Through CPhI Worldwide, Kalbe will expand its export markets to Africa, the Middle East and finally to Europe and America.

Disclaimer

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 04:36:03 UTC
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 22 726 B
EBIT 2019 3 477 B
Net income 2019 2 618 B
Finance 2019 2 768 B
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 28,1x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 3 238x
EV / Sales2020 2 993x
Capitalization 73 594 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 749,12  IDR
Last Close Price 1 570,00  IDR
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vidjongtius President Director
Bernadette Ruth Setiady President Commissioner
Dino Bramanto Head-Corporate Information Technology & System
Santoso Oen Commissioner
Ferdinand Aryanto Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KALBE FARMA TBK PT5 239
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.20%336 494
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.45%250 418
MERCK AND COMPANY7.66%211 436
PFIZER-15.76%201 275
NOVARTIS16.26%197 035
