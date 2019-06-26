Kaleido Biosciences to Highlight Chemistry-Driven Approach at Microbiome Movement – Drug Development Summit

Members of leadership team to participate in sessions discussing the role of the microbiome in human disease

Summit coincides with World Microbiome Day: June 27, 2019

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that members of the Company’s leadership team will be featured speakers at the 4th Microbiome Movement – Drug Development Summit which is being held today through June 28, 2019 in Boston.

Kaleido will participate in the following sessions at the Summit on June 27, 2019, which is also World Microbiome Day:

Opening Panel: Microbiome Industry Leaders Panel Discussion

Speaker: Alison Lawton, President & Chief Executive Officer

Time: 8:30 am ET

Presentation: A Chemistry-Driven Approach to Leveraging the Potential of the Microbiome Organ to Treat Disease and Improve Human Health

Presenter: Katharine Knobil, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development

Time: 4:10 pm ET

Kaleido intends to post Dr. Knobil’s presentation to the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s website following the event.

Panel Discussion: Building Clear Regulatory Guidelines for Microbiome-based Therapeutics

Speaker: Susan Stewart, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs & Quality

Time: 6:15 pm ET

World Microbiome Day is dedicated to raising awareness of the diverse world of microbes, and this year’s theme is focused on the growing public health threat presented by the rise in antibiotic resistance. Kaleido is developing KB109, a Microbiome Metabolic Therapy (MMT™) candidate to address infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria. The Company is initiating a clinical study of KB109 in patients colonized with vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), extended-spectrum beta lactamase (ESBL)-producing Enterobacteriaceae, or carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

“As we continue to learn more about the role of the microbiome in health and disease, Kaleido, with our differentiated approach, is proud to be a part of the commitment to translating its promise into solutions for patients,” said Alison Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kaleido.

Click here for a video describing the role of the microbiome in health and disease and Kaleido’s differentiated approach.



About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a human-centric proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/ .

