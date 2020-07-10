PURA Cannabis Cultivation Spinoff and Dividend Breaking News Update

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) now has the following update to the press release published this morning about the management buyout of a separate public company that will in turn purchase PURA's cannabis cultivation spinoff in exchange for common stock scheduled to close today. The management buyout has been executed by all parties. The purchase is scheduled to be funded on Monday. The management/owner team plans to make a formal announcement on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 (the formal announcement was previously expected on Monday, but to ensure funding is complete first, the announcement is now scheduled for the next day).

The common stock issued in exchange for the PURA spinoff is intended to be issued to PURA shareholders in a dividend distribution.

NCM Biotech, a subsidiary of Kali-Extracts (OTC Pink: KALY) will also be acquired and merged with PURA's cannabis spinoff.

The management team purchasing control of the target public company is expected to confirm the planned acquisitions of PURA's cannabis cultivation company and KALY's NCM Biotech in the announcement now scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

PURA's cannabis cultivation operation is thriving. The operation has recently purchased and relocated to a new property from its former leased property. Texas lawmakers have recently implemented hemp friendly farming regulations and in so doing, universities within the State of Texas have initiated hemp farming research programs. PURA's cannabis cultivation spinoff has initiated a number of joint research applications with Texas universities.

NCM Biotech is focused on medical research and the development of treatments derived from its patented cannabis extraction process. See a recent research report on CBD extracts derived from NCM Biotech's patented extraction process: Journal of Cannabis Research.

