KALI, INC.

KALI, INC.

(KALY)
07/10 01:38:33 pm
0.00175 USD   +2.94%
PURA Cannabis Cultivation Spinoff and Dividend Breaking News Update
NE
PURA Shareholder Dividend Back On Track
NE
KALY Evaluates Patented Cannabis Extract for Potential Coronavirus Treatment
PR
PURA Cannabis Cultivation Spinoff and Dividend Breaking News Update

07/10/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) now has the following update to the press release published this morning about the management buyout of a separate public company that will in turn purchase PURA's cannabis cultivation spinoff in exchange for common stock scheduled to close today. The management buyout has been executed by all parties. The purchase is scheduled to be funded on Monday. The management/owner team plans to make a formal announcement on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 (the formal announcement was previously expected on Monday, but to ensure funding is complete first, the announcement is now scheduled for the next day).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6696/59533_f41dea8d94434bba_001.jpg

PURA - Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6696/59533_f41dea8d94434bba_001full.jpg

The common stock issued in exchange for the PURA spinoff is intended to be issued to PURA shareholders in a dividend distribution.

NCM Biotech, a subsidiary of Kali-Extracts (OTC Pink: KALY) will also be acquired and merged with PURA's cannabis spinoff.

The management team purchasing control of the target public company is expected to confirm the planned acquisitions of PURA's cannabis cultivation company and KALY's NCM Biotech in the announcement now scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

PURA's cannabis cultivation operation is thriving. The operation has recently purchased and relocated to a new property from its former leased property. Texas lawmakers have recently implemented hemp friendly farming regulations and in so doing, universities within the State of Texas have initiated hemp farming research programs. PURA's cannabis cultivation spinoff has initiated a number of joint research applications with Texas universities.

NCM Biotech is focused on medical research and the development of treatments derived from its patented cannabis extraction process. See a recent research report on CBD extracts derived from NCM Biotech's patented extraction process: Journal of Cannabis Research.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59533


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Ferri Chief Executive Officer
J. R. Bott Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KALI, INC.-39.29%3
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.78%375 403
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.04%301 424
MERCK & CO., INC.-15.68%193 573
NOVARTIS AG-10.88%192 070
PFIZER, INC.-14.60%185 865
