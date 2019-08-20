KALY – Kali-Extracts Confirms Corporate Up-To-Date Financials Scheduled For Publication This Thursday And RespRx Website Coming Friday

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today confirmed the company intends to publish up-to-date corporate financials on Thursday, August 22nd. The company also plans to publish a website on Friday, August 23rd, dedicated to its new CBD formulation, RespRx, for treating symptoms associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other similar respiratory conditions. The KALY management commitments to publish up-to-date corporate financials on Thursday, and the RespRx website on Friday were included in the company’s CEO update on KALY’s overall Cannabis Extract Biopharmaceutical developments released earlier today. The RespRx website to be published Friday will include details on KALY’s recent patent and trademark applications for the RespRx CBD formulation.



To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.