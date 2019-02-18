KALIA : Sampling Results January 2019

ASX Announcement 18 February 2019 Kalia Limited is exploring for copper, gold and energy metals in the Mt Tore region on Bougainville Island and Australia Directors Chairman Hon. David Johnston Managing Director Mr Terry Larkan Technical Director Mr Peter Batten Non-Executive Director Mr Sean O'Brien Operations CFO & Company Secretary Mr Phillip Hartog Issued Capital Ordinary Shares 2,514,347,391 Unlisted Options 144,500,000 Adviser Options 250,000,000 Share Price - 15 February 2018 $0.002 ASX Code KLH Further Contact: Kalia Limited Tel: 08 6555 0322 www.kaliagroup.com PO Box 1470 West Perth WA 6872

Sampling Results - 1/2019

Kalia Limited ("Kalia" or "the Company") is pleased to provide the following update on geochemical sampling recently completed in Bougainville.

Summary

• Three planned fieldwork trips to EL03 completed per schedule;

• This announcement includes the results from the first trip, 30 samples in total of which 9 showed anomalous Au, Ag or Cu levels, including: o Teosiri, new site, produced a grade of 2.76 gpt Au, 4.90 gpt Ag, 0.32% Cu, 1.22% Pb and 2.40% Zn, two other anomalous results from same outcrop o Teo Veane, a known site first announced April 2018, produced further good grades of 1.44 and,0.99, gpt Au

• Lithologies at all three locations consistent for porphyry copper style mineralisation

• Three spaced and separate mineralised locations within a volcanic intrusive complex suggest widespread mineralisation and scale

• Independent Geophysics analysis expected February 2019

Results from the first trip are reported in this announcement; results from Puspa and Melilup will be reported on receipt.

The Tore Joint Venture (TJV) was incorporated between the Company and the Landowners to explore for economic minerals in the Tore region. The region sits on the Pacific Rim of Fire and is prospective for volcanic epithermal mineralisation; particularly for gold and copper mineralisation in granitoid complexes associated with intrusion of deep-seated magma chambers into overlying volcanic geology. These intrusions, porphyry coppers, are located throughout PNG with Panguna as the local Bougainville example located to the south of Tore on the island of Bougainville. Most porphyry copper deposits tend to be large tonnage and low grade, with tonnages of hundreds of million tonnes to in excess of a billion tonnes but grades are generally around 0.20 gpt Au and 0.20% Cu and above.

The Panguna deposit is a complex of diorites and granodiorites intruded into the Panguna andesites and was mined by Bougainville Copper Limited from 1972 to 1989.

TJV is the only active exploration operation working in compliance with the relatively new legislation and its requirements for agreeing access for exploration. Each field trip is covered by a specific scope agreed with the clan(s) responsible for the area. On occasion not all areas en route or in the vicinity of the target have access agreed restricting sampling to only one side of a river or clan border and requiring further trips to complete the first stage exploration.

Kalia established a desktop database from historic data before making applications for the exploration licences in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Using the database, Kalia identified the area of Melilup, Rarie, Puspa and Aita (Figure 1), all within EL03 on the east side of the Tore region, as areas of interest. This was predominantly due to the sparsity of data relating to the west Tore region and EL04. The areas of interest are defined as potential intrusive geology sites using historic geophysics and data from the Geological Survey of PNG mapping and sampling results.

Figure 1.

Four fieldwork programmes have been undertaken to the Rarie Puspa area to date. Not all of these visits completed their objectives due to insufficient access rights and seasonal river conditions.

Teo Veane (Figure 2 + 3) was sampled on the first trip and returned gold grades from rock chip sampling of 0.19 gpt Au and 647 ppm Cu at an outcrop of granodiorite. Follow-up visits have produced further positive results from the same outcrop at Teo Veane with a sample result peak of 6.37 gpt Au and 0.45% Cu from rock chip (in-situ) samples. This second visit sampled a similar granodiorite outcrop 1.1 kilometres NNE from the Teo Veane outcrop which returned a grade of 0.94 gpt Au (see Kalia announcement April 2018).

Teosiri

Teo Veane

Desktop study - sites of interest

Sample sites - this announcement

For descriptions see Table 3.

Figure 2: Geology of Tore region

The team returned to this area twice in January 2019. One trip to Teosiri, an area northwest of Rarie (Figure 2 + 3), that passed through Teo Veane and another to the Puspa area, west of Teo Veane. The results from the first of the January visits have been returned, The Puspa results are pending.

The trip yielded 30 samples, mainly from Teo Veane and Teosiri, of which 9 showed anomalous Au values. (For results see Table 2.)

At Teo Veane, 4 samples returned positive results for gold (Figure 3) and 1 sample anomalous for zinc. Teosiri produced one positive gold result (Figure 3) which is also anomalous for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn, two anomalous for Ag, Cu with elevated Zn and result anomalous for Cu only (Figure 4).

Figure 3: Teo Veane - Teosiri anomalous gold sample results

The sampling at Teosiri produced the highest grade of the expedition with ETRK00033 producing 2.76 gpt Au, 4.90 gpt Ag, 0.32% Cu, 1.22% Pb and 2.40% Zn.

Teosiri is 4.7km from Teo Veane and is on the western edge of the projected intrusive complex. The outcrop sampled was a biotite altered Monzonite, with significant sulphides (Photo 1). The three other anomalous results from Teosiri and the mineralised outcrops at Teo Veane and North Teo Veane clearly show that this complex is mineralised. More work is required to expand on these footprints and determine the extent and concentration of this mineralisation at surface.

The significance of these results is in relation to the work completed by Tsiperau at Rarie, which mapped and sampled intrusive monzonite outcrops hosting copper sulphides (see Kalia announcement November 2017).

Biotite and quartz monzonites were extensively sampled during fieldwork completed by Tsiperau in 2012 and based on the whole rock analysis conducted show that within the Melilup - Puspa intrusive complex are considered favourable host rocks for copper gold mineralisation of this style.

Photo 1 : Teosiri sample ETRK00033 - 2.76 gpt Au; 4.90 gpt Ag; 0.32% Cu; 1.22% Pb; 2.40% Zn

Monzonite with quartz veining, 2% Pyrite, minor biotite. Silver/grey sulphide - galena. Qtz veins at 230o mag to 5cm. Zone approx. 0.5m wide.