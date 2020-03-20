Kalina Power : KPO - Update on Project Funding 20 March 2020 2020/03/20

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 20 March 2020

Update on Project Funding Process

KALiNA Power Limited ("KPO", "KALiNA", "the Company") wishes to provide an update on the project funding process to fund its distributed power generation program in Alberta, Canada. The Covid-19 situation has not materially impacted the project funding process and the Company remains on track with the timelines previously reported.

The Covd-19 pandemic has created a number of challenges in the funding process, including restrictions on travel and meetings which would have otherwise taken place. Working together, various capital providers, management and its advisors have adapted to the situation and continued to be constructively engaged. The result of this effort has led to written expressions of interest from multiple project financing firms that outline indicative terms under which projects can be funded. This level of engagement is expected to lead to formal funding agreements by early Q2 2020, consistent with the timelines reported on 26 February 2020.

The Company is looking forward to updating the market on continued developments at the appropriate time.

On behalf of Kalina Power Limited,

Ross MacLachlan, CEO

