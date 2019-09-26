Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Kalray    3FS   FR0010722819

KALRAY

(3FS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kalray : KALRAY CTO RECEIVES AWARD FOR HIPEAC PAPER ABOUT KALRAY MPPA(R) TECHNOLOGY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

Benoît Dupont de Dinechin recognized for his paper on high performance,

low power and Secure Computing on Manycore processor.



 

Grenoble – France, September 26, 2019 – Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems, is proud to announce that Benoît Dupont de Dinechin, Chief Technical Officer of Kalray, received a Paper Award from HiPEAC for his article, written for Design Automation Conference, held earlier this year in Las Vegas, about "Consolidating High-Integrity, High-Performance, and Cyber-Security Functions on a Manycore Processor".

Benoît Dupont de Dinechin is the Kalray processor core main architect, and co-architect of the Kalray MPPA® (“Multi-Purpose Processing Array”) Intelligent Processor. He is also a direct contributor to several components of the Kalray's AccessCore® software development environment. Benoit has patented more than 10 inventions and has published over 50 conference papers, journal articles and book chapters.

The HiPEAC (High Performance and Embedded Architecture and Compilation) is the premier focal point for networking, dissemination, training, and collaboration activities in Europe for researchers, industry, and policy related to computing systems. Today, it is the biggest network of its kind in Europe, numbers over 1,500 specialists.

This paper written by Benoît Dupont de Dinechin, for Design Automation Conference 2019, describes how the requirement of high performance computing at low power can be met by the parallel execution of an application on a possibly large number of programmable cores.

HiPEAC Coordinator and Ghent University Professor Koen De Boschere commented: "The HiPEAC Paper Awards recognize the achievements of our members in publishing at the most prestigious venues. Kalray is going from strength to strength as a European provider of intelligent technology, and their many-core processors help Europe build on its assets, for example in the autonomous transportation field"

I am honored that this paper has been recognized by HiPEAC“ said Benoît Dupont de Dinechin, CTO of Kalray. “Kalray's MPPA® is addressing critical aspects of new intelligent systems that are driving a growing and demanding need for performance, lower power consumption, real time capabilities, combined with safety and security. These are challenges we can tackle with our ten-year expertise and MPPA® patented technology.”

Kalray announced earlier this year the tape-out of Coolidge™, its third generation processor from the unique MPPA® manycore family. The Coolidge processor overcomes many limitations of alternative solutions. The patented Coolidge manycore architecture enables to run simultaneously real-time and compute-intensive heterogeneous applications on the processor with low power consumption, for a real advantage over solutions such as GPGPUs: A perfect fit to run massive acceleration algorithms, low-latency protocols or Artificial Intelligence applications at the Edge. The Coolidge addresses the needs of a wide range of applications from automotive, intelligent data centers, to aerospace, defense, and healthcare.

Click here to read the awarded article: https://bit.ly/2kAEDtB



About HiPEAC

Since 2004, the HiPEAC (High Performance and Embedded Architecture and Compilation) project has provided a hub for European researchers in computing systems; today, its network, the biggest of its kind in the world, numbers around 1,500 specialists. The project offers training, mobility support and dissemination and recruitment services, along with numerous networking facilities to its members. The latest incarnation of the project, HiPEAC 5, was launched on 1 December 2017 and is delivered by 13 partners, led by Ghent University. It is a Coordination and Support Action funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement no. 779656.


ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris — FR0010722819 — ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, “intelligent” processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA (“Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives”, the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.



 

CONTACTS FOR INVESTORS
Loic Hamon
investors@kalrayinc.com
+33 4 76 18 90 71
 
ACTUS finance & communication
Caroline LESAGE
kalray@actus.fr
+ 33 1 53 67 36 79		 MEDIA CONTACTS
Loic Hamon
communication@kalrayinc.com
+33 4 76 18 90 71
 
ACTUS finance & communication
Serena BONI
sboni@actus.fr
+ 33 4 72 18 04 92

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-60292-cp_kalray_hipeac_en_260919_vdef.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KALRAY
12:25pKALRAY : Kalray cto receives award for hipeac paper about kalray mppa(r) technol..
AN
12:01pKALRAY : CTO Receives Award For HiPEAC Paper About Kalray MPPA® Technology
BU
09/03KALRAY : Aubass’ autosar adaptive platform solution ported on kalray’s intellige..
AN
09/03KALRAY : AUBASS' AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform Solution Ported on Kalray's Intellige..
BU
07/31KALRAY : Kalray announces the tape-out of coolidge on tsmc 16nm process technolo..
AN
07/31KALRAY : Announces the Tape-out of Coolidge on TSMC 16NM Process Technology
BU
07/29KALRAY : Kalray unveils support of nvme/tcp to ease and accelerate data center s..
AN
07/29KALRAY : Unveils Support of NVMe/TCP to Ease and Accelerate Data Center Storage ..
BU
07/17KALRAY : H1 2019 business report and sales outlook
AN
07/11KALRAY : Esol and kalray extend their cooperation to address demanding needs of ..
AN
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3,85 M
EBIT 2019 -11,2 M
Net income 2019 -10,3 M
Finance 2019 6,20 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 17,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,47x
Capitalization 74,9 M
Chart KALRAY
Duration : Period :
Kalray Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 16,20  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Baissus President & Chief Executive Officer
Gilles Delfassy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anne Gabrot Director-Finance & Administrative
Benoit Dupont de Dinechin Chief Technology Officer
Eric Bantégnie Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KALRAY40.60%82
INTEL CORPORATION8.72%226 019
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%222 055
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS35.17%119 261
BROADCOM INC8.45%109 390
NVIDIA CORPORATION33.51%108 542
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group