Company to demonstrate breakthrough AI and Acceleration of Perception on its intelligent processor at AutoSens 2018 in Brussels

Grenoble, France and Brussels, Belgium, September 18, 2018 -- Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris : ALKAL), a pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems, is proud to announce it will showcase its new artificial intelligence and Acceleration of Perception capabilities at the AutoSens 2018 conference, taking place September 17-20 in Brussels. Kalray will be demonstrating the efficiency of its Massively Parallel Processor Array (MPPA®) architecture using the Baidu Apollo open software platform for autonomous vehicles.

Today's autonomous vehicle prototypes are typically equipped with 50-100 sensors, including technologies like GPS/INS, radar, lidar and a multitude of cameras that provide discreet elements of the data needed to help the vehicle “see” its location relative to other objects. These sensors identify things like GPS location, lane markings, road signs, pedestrians, other vehicles, and much more.

Arguably the most difficult challenge for the autonomous vehicle industry is to process the massive streams generated by these dozens of standalone sensors, analyze the data in real time, and intelligently unify the information so that the vehicle accurately “perceives” and understands its complete 360-degree environment. Kalray's manycore MPPA® intelligent processor architecture has been designed from the ground up to meet this industry challenge, executing complex neural network applications at many trillions of processes per second to achieve the Acceleration of Perception for self-driving vehicles.

“We are very pleased to contribute to the Baidu Apollo ecosystem, and are proud to demonstrate our breakthrough new Acceleration of Perception capability at AutoSens 2018,” said Stéphane Cordova, Kalray's VP Embedded Business Unit. “Our latest MPPA® processors perfectly meet the performance demands of today's advanced AI and autonomous vehicle applications, marking an important milestone for Kalray.”

Founded by Chinese technology giant Baidu, the Apollo project focuses around mobility and in particular automotive industry and autonomous driving field. Apollo provides an open, reliable and secure software platform for its partners to develop their own autonomous driving systems through on-vehicle and hardware platforms. More than 100 global members have joined the Apollo platform, including many of the leading global automotive OEMs around the word and most of the leading automotive companies in China, the world's largest automotive market.



AutoSens 2018 attendees are invited to visit and experience Kalray's solutions for autonomous vehicles in Booth 30.





ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris — FR0010722819 — ALKAL) is the pioneer of processors for new intelligent systems. As a real disruptive technology, “intelligent” processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large flow of information, and to react and make decisions in real time. These intelligent processors are being extensively deployed in fast-growing sectors such as new-generation computer networks, autonomous vehicles, healthcare equipment, as well as drones and robots. The Kalray offering encompasses processors as well as complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008, as a spin-off of the CEA, Kalray addresses a broad spectrum of clients, among which server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators and consumer product manufacturers, such as car manufacturers. For more information about Kalray : www.kalrayinc.com



