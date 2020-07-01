Kalray S.a. : LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATUS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

Grenoble, France, July 1st, 2020 – On June 30, 2020 and according to Kalray's agreement with Gilbert Dupont, the following means were dedicated to the liquidity contract:

7,700 shares,

Cash balance: €178,445.95

Transactions during the second half 2019:

BUY 41,110 shares €786,255.25 776 transactions SELL 40,154 shares €770,120.76 785 transactions



As a reminder, on December 31, 2019, the totals of the liquidity account were:

- 6,744 shares,

- Cash balance: €194,580.44

Upon implementation of the the liquidity contract, the means were the following:

- 0 shares,

- Cash balance: €250,000.00

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris — FR0010722819 — ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, “intelligent” processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA (“Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives”, the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.



CONTACTS FOR INVESTORS

Loic Hamon

investors@kalrayinc.com

+33 4 76 18 90 71



ACTUS finance & communication

Caroline LESAGE

kalray@actus.fr

+ 33 1 53 67 36 79 MEDIA CONTACTS

Loic Hamon

communication@kalrayinc.com

+33 4 76 18 90 71



ACTUS finance & communication

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr

+ 33 4 72 18 04 92



APPENDICE H1 2020

Buy Sell Number of transactions Number of shares Cash balance

in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Cash balance

in EUR TOTAL 776 41 110 786 255,25 785 40 154 770 120,76 02/01/2020 0 1325 26861,46 0 971 20395,27 03/01/2020 8 351 7121,68 7 598 12194,18 06/01/2020 14 942 18916,96 12 424 8614,92 07/01/2020 13 567 12273,68 30 1049 22498,11 08/01/2020 11 555 12448,98 10 505 11440,88 09/01/2020 14 1068 24511,67 14 569 13117,38 10/01/2020 9 493 11085,99 14 390 8836,39 13/01/2020 11 425 9569,9 1 150 3390 14/01/2020 10 507 11119,12 1 167 3674 15/01/2020 15 714 15054,62 2 130 2770 16/01/2020 24 1595 31497,9 5 227 4625,81 17/01/2020 5 175 3295,79 9 183 3472 20/01/2020 13 660 12337,97 2 150 2850 21/01/2020 2 100 1840 24 1062 20365,97 22/01/2020 11 737 14361,4 11 597 11738,99 23/01/2020 0 0 0 33 2685 56336,13 24/01/2020 9 515 10788,48 7 271 5694,2 27/01/2020 19 1443 29734,6 9 734 15317,11 28/01/2020 11 761 15371,59 11 395 8048,01 29/01/2020 3 204 4109,29 8 294 5963 30/01/2020 11 769 15314,02 4 175 3524,75 31/01/2020 12 695 13566,47 11 254 5020,01 03/02/2020 13 590 11339,33 0 0 0 04/02/2020 5 250 4692,5 6 335 6326,24 05/02/2020 0 0 0 26 1540 29974,56 06/02/2020 3 135 2827,99 12 992 20886,06 07/02/2020 12 421 8772,8 7 391 8269,88 10/02/2020 0 0 0 10 410 8915,98 11/02/2020 7 541 11862,07 11 578 12739,99 12/02/2020 12 785 17262,07 19 1114 24833,85 13/02/2020 7 350 7715,02 0 0 0 14/02/2020 7 510 11095 5 360 7887,49 17/02/2020 3 215 4708,5 14 280 6168,01 18/02/2020 12 445 9564,52 5 61 1309,4 19/02/2020 13 684 14307,02 6 155 3296,11 20/02/2020 9 344 7012,41 21 1076 22357,45 21/02/2020 7 402 8353,6 4 190 3976 24/02/2020 11 443 8962,82 0 0 0 25/02/2020 12 544 10531,3 4 455 8845,38 26/02/2020 12 830 15703,27 0 0 0 27/02/2020 3 293 5415,34 3 251 4668,6 28/02/2020 13 370 6428,23 8 217 3780,51 02/03/2020 1 9 158,85 13 598 11007,09 03/03/2020 5 293 5737,35 8 542 10484,01 04/03/2020 5 350 6639,99 4 150 2850 05/03/2020 8 360 6737,26 0 0 0 06/03/2020 14 371 6776,09 2 25 460 09/03/2020 7 267 4413,94 3 265 4547 10/03/2020 4 150 2540 1 65 1124,5 11/03/2020 6 451 7456,25 4 280 4742,7 12/03/2020 7 195 3020,49 0 0 0 13/03/2020 4 90 1266 8 160 2498 16/03/2020 2 130 1803 5 185 2676,54 17/03/2020 6 92 1220,5 2 40 634 18/03/2020 3 100 1350 6 145 2083 19/03/2020 3 80 1160 5 137 2130,6 20/03/2020 2 88 1391,6 0 0 0 23/03/2020 3 127 1962,15 0 0 0 24/03/2020 4 78 1197,3 6 215 3355,51 25/03/2020 3 95 1494 6 276 4396,05 26/03/2020 6 273 4270,51 10 263 4195,64 27/03/2020 3 46 731,4 0 0 0 30/03/2020 14 541 8392,42 8 676 11016,37 31/03/2020 3 125 2045 7 180 2966,99 01/04/2020 3 123 1955,7 0 0 0 02/04/2020 1 123 1943,4 4 135 2141,51 03/04/2020 0 0 0 26 1271 22009,65 06/04/2020 2 111 1892,55 8 515 8913 07/04/2020 7 468 8010,76 2 35 607,25 08/04/2020 0 0 0 8 269 4654 09/04/2020 5 350 5986,26 0 0 0 10/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 14/04/2020 3 137 2315,3 2 35 595 15/04/2020 3 223 3742,7 3 150 2559,75 16/04/2020 1 303 5105,55 5 162 2745,2 17/04/2020 1 50 845 7 522 8963,63 20/04/2020 12 471 7939,46 13 657 11285,03 21/04/2020 15 849 14775,83 0 0 0 22/04/2020 3 63 1057,5 2 150 2537,51 23/04/2020 10 394 6527,6 1 63 1058,4 24/04/2020 0 0 0 1 100 1640 27/04/2020 0 0 0 11 348 5682,39 28/04/2020 6 127 2060,5 9 572 9434,8 29/04/2020 5 268 4327,7 0 0 0 30/04/2020 1 50 805 7 171 2772,05 01/05/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 04/05/2020 3 100 1615 5 158 2565,4 05/05/2020 1 50 817,5 4 432 7308,4 06/05/2020 5 207 3548,29 3 165 2853 07/05/2020 1 120 2088 4 145 2541,5 08/05/2020 5 303 5300,14 3 12 211,2 11/05/2020 1 280 5054 13 733 13258,87 12/05/2020 3 58 1061,4 5 220 4048 13/05/2020 0 454 8228,89 0 260 4738,01 14/05/2020 5 289 5282,14 0 0 0 15/05/2020 2 150 2737,5 4 504 9249 18/05/2020 6 229 4147,51 4 108 1971,9 19/05/2020 6 140 2508,3 0 0 0 20/05/2020 3 53 946,1 3 137 2459,15 21/05/2020 2 40 718 1 100 1800 22/05/2020 7 524 9219,41 2 125 2212,5 25/05/2020 9 474 8239,02 6 319 5573,19 26/05/2020 4 140 2435,01 1 49 862,4 27/05/2020 16 716 12326,37 0 0 0 28/05/2020 1 100 1700 4 160 2725,5 29/05/2020 3 100 1712,5 4 276 4761,61 01/06/2020 4 295 5041,76 9 372 6397,28 02/06/2020 1 8 140,4 5 237 4197,46 03/06/2020 1 100 1770 9 451 8081,2 04/06/2020 6 320 5766,24 6 391 7094,15 05/06/2020 17 846 14736,47 3 100 1797,5 08/06/2020 7 386 6648,23 5 595 10328,49 09/06/2020 5 141 2457,5 1 173 3036,15 10/06/2020 4 130 2265,5 5 261 4565,44 11/06/2020 9 280 4852,99 7 490 8631,99 12/06/2020 6 181 3196,95 3 140 2485,99 15/06/2020 11 314 5495,41 2 4 70,4 16/06/2020 5 253 4415,94 2 94 1645 17/06/2020 5 114 1990,65 4 116 2055,6 18/06/2020 0 0 0 8 465 8222,27 19/06/2020 6 401 7071,84 4 263 4701,7 22/06/2020 0 0 0 9 411 7383,98 23/06/2020 1 50 895 18 813 15134,48 24/06/2020 3 254 4983,4 10 430 8494,01 25/06/2020 2 265 5193,79 2 100 1977,5 26/06/2020 8 125 2470,5 4 91 1806,7 29/06/2020 12 791 15416,83 3 237 4650,56 30/06/2020 3 155 2970,5 7 275 5333,49

