Kalray S.a. :
LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATUS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020
07/01/2020 | 12:15pm EDT
Grenoble, France, July 1 – On June 30, 2020 and according to Kalray's agreement with Gilbert Dupont, the following means were dedicated to the liquidity contract: st, 2020 7,700 shares,
Cash balance: €178,445.95
Transactions during the second half 2019:
BUY
41,110 shares
€786,255.25
776 transactions
SELL
40,154 shares
€770,120.76
785 transactions
As a reminder, on December 31, 2019, the totals of the liquidity account were: - 6,744 shares,
- Cash balance: €194,580.44
Upon implementation of the the liquidity contract, the means were the following:
- 0 shares,
- Cash balance: €250,000.00
ABOUT KALRAY
Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris — FR0010722819 — ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, “intelligent” processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA (“Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives”,
the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit
www.kalrayinc.com.
APPENDICE H1 2020
Buy
Sell
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Cash balance
in EUR
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Cash balance
in EUR TOTAL
776
41 110
786 255,25
785
40 154
770 120,76
02/01/2020
0
1325
26861,46
0
971
20395,27
03/01/2020
8
351
7121,68
7
598
12194,18
06/01/2020
14
942
18916,96
12
424
8614,92
07/01/2020
13
567
12273,68
30
1049
22498,11
08/01/2020
11
555
12448,98
10
505
11440,88
09/01/2020
14
1068
24511,67
14
569
13117,38
10/01/2020
9
493
11085,99
14
390
8836,39
13/01/2020
11
425
9569,9
1
150
3390
14/01/2020
10
507
11119,12
1
167
3674
15/01/2020
15
714
15054,62
2
130
2770
16/01/2020
24
1595
31497,9
5
227
4625,81
17/01/2020
5
175
3295,79
9
183
3472
20/01/2020
13
660
12337,97
2
150
2850
21/01/2020
2
100
1840
24
1062
20365,97
22/01/2020
11
737
14361,4
11
597
11738,99
23/01/2020
0
0
0
33
2685
56336,13
24/01/2020
9
515
10788,48
7
271
5694,2
27/01/2020
19
1443
29734,6
9
734
15317,11
28/01/2020
11
761
15371,59
11
395
8048,01
29/01/2020
3
204
4109,29
8
294
5963
30/01/2020
11
769
15314,02
4
175
3524,75
31/01/2020
12
695
13566,47
11
254
5020,01
03/02/2020
13
590
11339,33
0
0
0
04/02/2020
5
250
4692,5
6
335
6326,24
05/02/2020
0
0
0
26
1540
29974,56
06/02/2020
3
135
2827,99
12
992
20886,06
07/02/2020
12
421
8772,8
7
391
8269,88
10/02/2020
0
0
0
10
410
8915,98
11/02/2020
7
541
11862,07
11
578
12739,99
12/02/2020
12
785
17262,07
19
1114
24833,85
13/02/2020
7
350
7715,02
0
0
0
14/02/2020
7
510
11095
5
360
7887,49
17/02/2020
3
215
4708,5
14
280
6168,01
18/02/2020
12
445
9564,52
5
61
1309,4
19/02/2020
13
684
14307,02
6
155
3296,11
20/02/2020
9
344
7012,41
21
1076
22357,45
21/02/2020
7
402
8353,6
4
190
3976
24/02/2020
11
443
8962,82
0
0
0
25/02/2020
12
544
10531,3
4
455
8845,38
26/02/2020
12
830
15703,27
0
0
0
27/02/2020
3
293
5415,34
3
251
4668,6
28/02/2020
13
370
6428,23
8
217
3780,51
02/03/2020
1
9
158,85
13
598
11007,09
03/03/2020
5
293
5737,35
8
542
10484,01
04/03/2020
5
350
6639,99
4
150
2850
05/03/2020
8
360
6737,26
0
0
0
06/03/2020
14
371
6776,09
2
25
460
09/03/2020
7
267
4413,94
3
265
4547
10/03/2020
4
150
2540
1
65
1124,5
11/03/2020
6
451
7456,25
4
280
4742,7
12/03/2020
7
195
3020,49
0
0
0
13/03/2020
4
90
1266
8
160
2498
16/03/2020
2
130
1803
5
185
2676,54
17/03/2020
6
92
1220,5
2
40
634
18/03/2020
3
100
1350
6
145
2083
19/03/2020
3
80
1160
5
137
2130,6
20/03/2020
2
88
1391,6
0
0
0
23/03/2020
3
127
1962,15
0
0
0
24/03/2020
4
78
1197,3
6
215
3355,51
25/03/2020
3
95
1494
6
276
4396,05
26/03/2020
6
273
4270,51
10
263
4195,64
27/03/2020
3
46
731,4
0
0
0
30/03/2020
14
541
8392,42
8
676
11016,37
31/03/2020
3
125
2045
7
180
2966,99
01/04/2020
3
123
1955,7
0
0
0
02/04/2020
1
123
1943,4
4
135
2141,51
03/04/2020
0
0
0
26
1271
22009,65
06/04/2020
2
111
1892,55
8
515
8913
07/04/2020
7
468
8010,76
2
35
607,25
08/04/2020
0
0
0
8
269
4654
09/04/2020
5
350
5986,26
0
0
0
10/04/2020
0
0
0
0
0
0
13/04/2020
0
0
0
0
0
0
14/04/2020
3
137
2315,3
2
35
595
15/04/2020
3
223
3742,7
3
150
2559,75
16/04/2020
1
303
5105,55
5
162
2745,2
17/04/2020
1
50
845
7
522
8963,63
20/04/2020
12
471
7939,46
13
657
11285,03
21/04/2020
15
849
14775,83
0
0
0
22/04/2020
3
63
1057,5
2
150
2537,51
23/04/2020
10
394
6527,6
1
63
1058,4
24/04/2020
0
0
0
1
100
1640
27/04/2020
0
0
0
11
348
5682,39
28/04/2020
6
127
2060,5
9
572
9434,8
29/04/2020
5
268
4327,7
0
0
0
30/04/2020
1
50
805
7
171
2772,05
01/05/2020
0
0
0
0
0
0
04/05/2020
3
100
1615
5
158
2565,4
05/05/2020
1
50
817,5
4
432
7308,4
06/05/2020
5
207
3548,29
3
165
2853
07/05/2020
1
120
2088
4
145
2541,5
08/05/2020
5
303
5300,14
3
12
211,2
11/05/2020
1
280
5054
13
733
13258,87
12/05/2020
3
58
1061,4
5
220
4048
13/05/2020
0
454
8228,89
0
260
4738,01
14/05/2020
5
289
5282,14
0
0
0
15/05/2020
2
150
2737,5
4
504
9249
18/05/2020
6
229
4147,51
4
108
1971,9
19/05/2020
6
140
2508,3
0
0
0
20/05/2020
3
53
946,1
3
137
2459,15
21/05/2020
2
40
718
1
100
1800
22/05/2020
7
524
9219,41
2
125
2212,5
25/05/2020
9
474
8239,02
6
319
5573,19
26/05/2020
4
140
2435,01
1
49
862,4
27/05/2020
16
716
12326,37
0
0
0
28/05/2020
1
100
1700
4
160
2725,5
29/05/2020
3
100
1712,5
4
276
4761,61
01/06/2020
4
295
5041,76
9
372
6397,28
02/06/2020
1
8
140,4
5
237
4197,46
03/06/2020
1
100
1770
9
451
8081,2
04/06/2020
6
320
5766,24
6
391
7094,15
05/06/2020
17
846
14736,47
3
100
1797,5
08/06/2020
7
386
6648,23
5
595
10328,49
09/06/2020
5
141
2457,5
1
173
3036,15
10/06/2020
4
130
2265,5
5
261
4565,44
11/06/2020
9
280
4852,99
7
490
8631,99
12/06/2020
6
181
3196,95
3
140
2485,99
15/06/2020
11
314
5495,41
2
4
70,4
16/06/2020
5
253
4415,94
2
94
1645
17/06/2020
5
114
1990,65
4
116
2055,6
18/06/2020
0
0
0
8
465
8222,27
19/06/2020
6
401
7071,84
4
263
4701,7
22/06/2020
0
0
0
9
411
7383,98
23/06/2020
1
50
895
18
813
15134,48
24/06/2020
3
254
4983,4
10
430
8494,01
25/06/2020
2
265
5193,79
2
100
1977,5
26/06/2020
8
125
2470,5
4
91
1806,7
29/06/2020
12
791
15416,83
3
237
4650,56
30/06/2020
3
155
2970,5
7
275
5333,49
