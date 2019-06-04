Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc    KALV

KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(KALV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

KalVista Pharmaceuticals : Presents KVD900 Data at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 07:32am EDT

– KVD900 Demonstrates Rapid and Nearly Complete Suppression of Plasma Kallikrein Activity in a Phase 1 Study –

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors announced data was presented at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress in Lisbon, Portugal.

“We continue recruiting for our Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD900,” said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. “In the meantime, we are pleased to show more of KVD900’s strong Phase 1 data that makes it such a great candidate for potential oral on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema.”

The poster presented data, including:

  • Administration of KVD900 led to complete inhibition of plasma kallikrein activity (>99%) in stimulated whole plasma
  • Inhibition of plasma kallikrein resulted in strong protection of high molecular weight kininogen for up to 12 hours
  • Rapid absorption to effective concentrations was unaffected by food

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. The initial focus is on inhibitors of plasma kallikrein, which is an important component of the body’s inflammatory response and which, in excess, can lead to increased vascular permeability, edema and inflammation. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The Company has created a structurally diverse portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors and is advancing multiple drug candidates for HAE as well as DME. The Company has selected KVD900 as its program to be advanced as an on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and commenced a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in HAE patients in late 2018. In DME, KalVista’s most advanced program, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor known as KVD001, began a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2017 that is anticipated to complete in the second half of 2019.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, future clinical trial timing and results. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and its financial results are detailed in the annual report on Form 10-K filed on July 30, 2018 and other reports as filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS I
07:32aKALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents KVD900 Data at European Academy of Allergy a..
BU
05/30KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference
BU
05/28KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents KVD900 Data at C1-Inhibitor Deficiency and A..
BU
05/20KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present Data at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
BU
05/01KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Data at the Association for Research in Visi..
AQ
04/30KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Data at the Association for Research in Visi..
BU
04/24KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form..
AQ
04/22KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Daniel B. Soland to Board of Directors
BU
04/03KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Needham Healthcare Conference
BU
03/29KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fin..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16,8 M
EBIT 2019 -26,9 M
Net income 2019 -20,6 M
Finance 2019 105 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 14,1x
EV / Sales 2020 9,59x
Capitalization 341 M
Chart KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 32,8 $
Spread / Average Target 66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
T. Andrew Crockett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Aldrich Chairman
Benjamin L. Palleiko Chief Financial Officer
Edward P. Feener Chief Scientific Officer
Albert Cha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC0.25%341
CSL LIMITED10.52%64 329
BIOGEN-25.77%43 310
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS16.76%25 574
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%16 821
GRIFOLS2.27%16 048
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About