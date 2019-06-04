KalVista Pharmaceuticals : Presents KVD900 Data at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), a clinical stage
pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and
commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors announced data
was presented at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology
(EAACI) Congress in Lisbon, Portugal.
“We continue recruiting for our Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD900,” said
Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. “In the meantime,
we are pleased to show more of KVD900’s strong Phase 1 data that makes
it such a great candidate for potential oral on-demand treatment of
hereditary angioedema.”
The poster presented data, including:
-
Administration of KVD900 led to complete inhibition of plasma
kallikrein activity (>99%) in stimulated whole plasma
-
Inhibition of plasma kallikrein resulted in strong protection of high
molecular weight kininogen for up to 12 hours
-
Rapid absorption to effective concentrations was unaffected by food
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
KalVista
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease
inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. The initial focus
is on inhibitors of plasma kallikrein, which is an important component
of the body’s inflammatory response and which, in excess, can lead to
increased vascular permeability, edema and inflammation. KalVista has
developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma
kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE)
and diabetic macular edema (DME). The Company has created a structurally
diverse portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors and is advancing
multiple drug candidates for HAE as well as DME. The Company has
selected KVD900 as its program to be advanced as an on-demand therapy
for HAE attacks and commenced a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in HAE
patients in late 2018. In DME, KalVista’s most advanced program, an
intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor known as KVD001,
began a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2017 that is anticipated to complete
in the second half of 2019.
For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains
"forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor
provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:
"anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project,"
"estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should,"
"will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are
subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of
forward-looking statements include, among others, future clinical trial
timing and results. Further information on potential risk factors that
could affect our business and its financial results are detailed in the
annual report on Form 10-K filed on July 30, 2018 and other reports as
filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We
undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking
statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time,
whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
