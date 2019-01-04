KalVista Pharmaceuticals : Provides Development Update and 2019 Clinical Plans

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage
pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and
commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today provided
a development update on its oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor portfolio.
“In December we filed with regulatory authorities to begin our Phase 2
study of KVD900 as a potential oral acute treatment for hereditary
angioedema, or HAE. As previously announced, this enlarged study is
expected to provide data in late 2019. We continue to be excited by the
potential for KVD900 to provide a safe, oral on-demand option for HAE
patients to more conveniently and effectively manage their disease,”
said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. “We are also
pleased to announce that we made the regulatory filings for our next
oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, KVD824, and expect to begin dosing
that first-in-human trial soon. We expect to provide a further update on
KVD824 around mid-year.”
Following the necessary regulatory approvals, the Phase 2 trial
evaluating KVD900 as an on-demand treatment for HAE attacks will begin
dosing in approximately 50 patients at over 10 European clinical sites.
The study will recruit type 1 and 2 HAE patients who have had three
attacks in 90 days prior to enrollment. During the first part of this
two-part study patients will receive a single 600 mg dose of KVD900 to
explore pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties. All patients
will then enter part two of the study, which is a crossover
investigation in which the efficacy of KVD900 will be assessed versus
placebo across two attacks. Patients experiencing an attack will take a
single dose of 600 mg of KVD900 or placebo within one hour of the start
of the attack. The second attack will be dosed with the other treatment.
For all attacks, symptom severity will be monitored and additional data
points will be collected for at least 24 hours. Patients will use their
normal, on-demand treatment as required.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
KalVista
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease
inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. The initial focus
is on inhibitors of plasma kallikrein, which is an important component
of the body’s inflammatory response and which, in excess, can lead to
increased vascular permeability, edema and inflammation. KalVista has
developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma
kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE)
and diabetic macular edema (DME). The Company has created a structurally
diverse portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors and is advancing
multiple drug candidates for HAE as well as DME. The Company has
selected KVD900 as its program to be advanced as an on-demand therapy
for HAE attacks, and commenced a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in HAE
patients in late 2018. In DME, KalVista’s most advanced program, an
intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor known as KVD001,
began a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2017 that is anticipated to complete
in the second half of 2019.
For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains
"forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor
provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:
"anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project,"
"estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should,"
"will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are
subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of
forward-looking statements include, among others, available funding, our
cash runway and future clinical trial timing and results. Further
information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and
its financial results are detailed in the annual report on Form 10-K
filed on July 30, 2018 and other reports as filed from time to time with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral,
that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new
information, future developments or otherwise.
