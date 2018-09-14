KalVista Pharmaceuticals : Reports Fiscal First Quarter Results
0
09/14/2018 | 01:31pm CEST
– KVD900 Phase 2 On Track to Begin in 2018 for Potential On-Demand
Treatment of Acute Attacks in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema –
– Intravitreal Diabetic Macular Edema Candidate KVD001 Enrollment
On Track with Data Expected in H2 2019 –
– Over $87 million Net Proceeds from Two Recent Equity Offerings –
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage
pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and
commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today provided
an operational update and released financial results for the fiscal
first quarter ended July 31, 2018.
“Our two recent financings provide significant additional capital for
late stage development of KVD900, our oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor
for potential treatment of on-demand acute attacks in patients with
hereditary angioedema, or HAE,” said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive
Officer of KalVista. “KVD001, our intravitreal candidate for potential
treatment of diabetic macular edema, or DME, currently enrolling a Phase
2 clinical trial, continues with data expected as planned in the second
half of 2019. Additionally, we remain committed to our work in
discovering and developing oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors for
prophylactic treatment of HAE as well as DME. Finally, we recently moved
to our new facility in Porton Down, England, which is intended to
support our scientific team as they continue to work on discovery and
development of additional drug programs.”
First Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:
Raised $78.2 million in gross proceeds from a previously announced
public offering of 4.6 million shares of common stock at a price of
$17.00 per share. The Company expects to receive approximately $73.3
million in net proceeds from the offering after deducting underwriting
fees and expenses, which is anticipated to fund operations into 2021.
Occupied a new, 8,873 square foot laboratory and office facility in
Porton Science Park, Salisbury, England. The opening of this facility
is an important step in our planned growth, and reflects the ongoing
commitment to our internal research capabilities as a key strategic
strength of the Company. The KalVista research team has decades of
experience in discovering and developing protease inhibitors, and this
new facility will significantly expand our capacity and capabilities.
Selected KVD900 to advance to a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical
trial for potential on-demand treatment of acute attacks in patients
with HAE.
In July 2018, announced the sale of approximately $14.6 million in
common stock to Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners and BVF Partners
L.P. in a registered direct transaction. This transaction was closed
in August.
Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results:
Revenue: Revenue was $3.7 million for the three months ended July 31,
2018, compared to $0.1 million for the same period in 2017. Revenue in
the three months ended July 31, 2018 consisted of the recognition of a
portion of the upfront payment from Merck related to the agreement
signed in October 2017.
R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $8.4 million for
the three months ended July 31, 2018, compared to $3.5 million for the
same period in 2017. The increase in R&D expense primarily reflects
the ongoing clinical trials for KVD001 and KVD900.
G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $2.4 million
for the three months ended July 31, 2018, compared to $2.1 million for
the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase
in payroll related expenses and expenses related to our new facility
in the U.K. in the three months ended July 31, 2018 compared to those
incurred in the same period in 2017.
Net Loss: Net loss was $5.0 million, or $(0.47) per basic and diluted
share for the three months ended July 31, 2018, compared to a net loss
of $4.9 million, or $(0.51) per basic and diluted share, for the same
period in 2017.
Cash: Cash and cash equivalents were $48.1 million as of July 31,
2018. The cash balance at July 31, 2018 includes $5.0 million of
proceeds from the $14.6 million registered direct financing, which
closed on August 2, 2018.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KalVista
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease
inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. The initial focus
is on inhibitors of plasma kallikrein, which is an important component
of the body’s inflammatory response and which, in excess, can lead to
increased vascular permeability, edema and inflammation. KalVista has
developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma
kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE)
and diabetic macular edema (DME). The Company has created a structurally
diverse portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors and is advancing
multiple drug candidates into Phase 1 clinical trials for HAE. The
Company has selected KVD900 as its program to be advanced as an
on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, and anticipates commencing a
Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in HAE patients in late 2018. In DME,
KalVista’s most advanced program, an intravitreally administered plasma
kallikrein inhibitor known as KVD001, began a Phase 2 clinical trial in
2017 that is anticipated to report data in the second half of 2019.
Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains
"forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor
provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:
"anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project,"
"estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should,"
"will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are
subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of
forward-looking statements include, among others, available funding, our
cash runway and future clinical trial timing and results. Further
information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and
its financial results are detailed in the annual report on Form 10-K
filed on July 30, 2018 and other reports as filed from time to time with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral,
that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new
information, future developments or otherwise.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated
Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share
amounts) (Unaudited)
July 31,
April 30,
2018
2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
48,070
$
51,055
Research and development tax credit receivable
5,604
6,834
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,511
1,491
Total current assets
55,185
59,380
Other assets
173
173
Property and equipment, net
2,260
1,836
Total assets
$
57,618
$
61,389
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,345
$
1,433
Accrued expenses
3,137
3,087
Deferred revenue - current portion
17,207
18,475
Capital lease liability - current portion
214
221
Total current liabilities
22,903
23,216
Long-term liabilities:
Deferred revenue - net of current portion
8,465
10,862
Capital lease liability - net of current portion
-
58
Total long-term liabilities
8,465
10,920
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value
11
11
Additional paid-in capital
105,358
100,011
Accumulated deficit
(76,690
)
(71,660
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,429
)
(1,109
)
Total stockholders’ equity
26,250
27,253
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
57,618
$
61,389
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated
Statement of Operations (in thousands, except share and
per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
July 31,
2018
2017
Revenue
$
3,718
$
96
Operating expenses:
Research and development
8,356
3,476
General and administrative
2,371
2,073
Total operating expenses
10,727
5,549
Operating loss
(7,009
)
(5,453
)
Other income:
Interest income
89
2
Foreign currency exchange rate gain (loss)
67
(32
)
Other income
1,823
555
Total other income
1,979
525
Net loss
$
(5,030
)
$
(4,928
)
Net loss per share to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.47
)
$
(0.51
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
10,799,895
9,713,042
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated
Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
July 31
2018
2017
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net loss
$
(5,030
)
$
(4,928
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities
Depreciation and amortization
50
32
Stock-based compensation expense
347
221
Foreign currency remeasurement loss
6
32
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Research and development tax credit receivable
919
(530
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(69
)
(85
)
Grants and other receivables
—
224
Accounts payable
1,126
771
Accrued expenses
157
(185
)
Deferred revenue
(3,718
)
—
Net cash used in operating activities
(6,212
)
(4,448
)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Acquisition of property and equipment
(565
)
(110
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(565
)
(110
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Capital lease principal payments
(52
)
—
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
5,000
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
4,948
—
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents