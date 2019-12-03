KalVista Pharmaceuticals : Reports Fiscal Second Quarter Results

– KVD900 Phase 2 Trial Data for On-Demand Treatment of HAE Expected in 2020 –

– KVD001 Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Data Expected This Month –

– KVD900 Receives FDA Fast Track Designation –

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today provided an operational update and released financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2019.

“We recently received Fast Track designation for KVD900, illustrating the high level of unmet need in the HAE community for efficacious and safe, orally-delivered therapies,” said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. “Our Phase 2 clinical trial for KVD900 continues, and we expect to have data from that trial in 2020. The Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD001 in DME will provide data this month.”

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Presented at The International Symposium on Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics (ISOPT). KalVista’s Chief Scientific Officer, Edward P. Feener, PhD, spoke on “Kallikrein-Kinin System in Diabetic Retinopathy – Novel Target.”

Announced that the Phase 2 trial of KVD900 as an on-demand therapy for HAE is anticipated to complete enrollment in 2019 with data expected in 2020. The trial is being conducted in approximately 20 sites in Europe and the U.S.

Received Fast Track designation for KVD900 from the U.S. FDA, supporting the Company’s belief in the high level of unmet need in HAE and providing a potentially expedited path to drug approval.

Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results:

Revenue: Revenue was $3.9 million for the three months ended October 31, 2019, compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2018. Revenue in the three months ended October 31, 2019 consisted of the recognition of a portion of the upfront payment from Merck related to the agreement signed in October 2017.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $9.8 million for the three months ended October 31, 2019, compared to $7.9 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in R&D expense primarily reflects the ongoing clinical trial for KVD900 and an increase in expense related to preclinical activities.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $3.4 million for the three months ended October 31, 2019, compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2018.

Net Loss: Net loss was $5.9 million, or $(0.33) per basic and diluted share for the three months ended October 31, 2019, compared to a net loss of $3.3 million, or $(0.22) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2018.

Cash: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $93.5 million as of October 31, 2019.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. The Company’s initial focus is on inhibitors of plasma kallikrein, which is an important component of the body’s inflammatory response and which, in excess, can lead to increased vascular permeability, edema and inflammation. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The Company has created a structurally diverse portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors and is advancing multiple drug candidates for HAE as well as DME. The Company has selected KVD900 as its program to be advanced as an on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and is conducting a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in HAE patients that is expected to provide data in 2020. In DME, KalVista’s most advanced program, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor known as KVD001, is anticipated to report data from a Phase 2 clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, available funding, our cash runway and future clinical trial timing and results. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and its financial results are detailed in the annual report on Form 10-K filed on July 15, 2019 and other reports as filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) October 31, April 30, 2019 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,719 $ 32,006 Marketable securities 71,742 68,805 Research and development tax credit receivable 11,814 11,315 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,617 3,420 Total current assets 107,892 115,546 Right of use assets 1,634 — Property and equipment, net 2,365 2,413 Other assets 173 173 Total assets $ 112,064 $ 118,132 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,238 $ 2,860 Accrued expenses 5,029 5,647 Deferred revenue - current portion 2,601 9,545 Lease liability - current portion 602 — Total current liabilities 10,470 18,052 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue - net of current portion 2,754 3,342 Lease liability - net of current portion 1,053 — Total long-term liabilities 3,807 3,342 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 18 17 Additional paid-in capital 204,950 191,123 Accumulated deficit (105,717 ) (92,476 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,464 ) (1,926 ) Total stockholders’ equity 97,787 96,738 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 112,064 $ 118,132

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 3,920 $ 5,592 $ 7,289 $ 9,311 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,789 7,876 19,476 16,232 General and administrative 3,420 2,609 6,665 4,979 Total operating expenses 13,209 10,485 26,141 21,211 Operating loss (9,289 ) (4,893 ) (18,852 ) (11,900 ) Other income: Interest income 505 204 1,095 293 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 560 (231 ) 108 (165 ) Other income 2,321 1,616 4,408 3,438 Total other income 3,386 1,589 5,611 3,566 Net loss $ (5,903 ) $ (3,304 ) $ (13,241 ) $ (8,334 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 17,823,302 15,108,272 17,656,150 12,954,083

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (13,241 ) $ (8,334 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 248 153 Stock-based compensation expense 2,236 1,323 Realized (gain) loss from available for sale securities (129 ) — Amortization of right of use assets 273 — Amortization of discount/premium on available for sale securities 79 — Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss (81 ) 226 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Research and development tax credit receivable (577 ) (692 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 785 (517 ) Accounts payable (558 ) 2,088 Accrued expenses (564 ) 66 Lease obligations (271 ) — Deferred revenue (7,289 ) (9,311 ) Net cash used in operating activities (19,089 ) (14,998 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of property and equipment (212 ) (786 ) Purchases of available for sale securities (42,561 ) — Sales and maturities of available for sale securities 39,729 — Net cash used in investing activities (3,044 ) (786 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Capital lease principal payments (54 ) (104 ) Issuance of common stock from equity incentive plans 170 25 Issuance of common stock, net of $123 of offering expenses 11,422 87,811 Net cash provided by financing activities 11,538 87,732 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 308 (1,887 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (10,287 ) 70,061 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 32,006 51,055 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 21,719 $ 121,116

